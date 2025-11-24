ADVERTISEMENT

The "Alix Earle Effect" is a well-documented phenomenon. A single mention in one of her "Get Ready With Me" videos can send the internet into a product-hunting frenzy and cause a national sell-out. So, what happens when the queen of influencing's Amazon storefront gets filled Black Friday Week deals?

Pure, unadulterated chaos, that's what. Alix Earle regularly shares her personal shopping favs and must-haves, and it’s the only shopping guide you'll need this week. From luxe-feeling skincare that won't drain your bank account to the coziest home finds, her cart is a treasure trove of deals, and everything starts at just $9. Get your credit cards ready.