The "Alix Earle Effect" is a well-documented phenomenon. A single mention in one of her "Get Ready With Me" videos can send the internet into a product-hunting frenzy and cause a national sell-out. So, what happens when the queen of influencing's Amazon storefront gets filled Black Friday Week deals?

Pure, unadulterated chaos, that's what. Alix Earle regularly shares her personal shopping favs and must-haves, and it’s the only shopping guide you'll need this week. From luxe-feeling skincare that won't drain your bank account to the coziest home finds, her cart is a treasure trove of deals, and everything starts at just $9. Get your credit cards ready.

Two festive glasses with fall leaf and pumpkin designs on a woven placemat surrounded by autumn decor.

Review: "Literally LOVE these. They're smaller than the anthro ones and I like that. So cute, I want them for every holiday!" - Casey

    Person wearing white striped top and white pants taking mirror selfie with small dog in background, Alix Earle Amazon store deals.

    Review: "It’s a nice sweater it runs big so if you’re a size large you may want to go down to a medium. Very warm and soft material and stylish sweater! Perfect for fall/winter." - Mirzeli Hernandez

    Nutribullet blender with a fruit smoothie container in a festive setting, featuring Alix Earle’s Amazon deals.

    Review: "This blender is a real beast. It works very well with frozen berries for smoothies and the like. It's also a great milkshake blender which is what I use it for most often." - BILL

    #4

    Your Eyelids Are About To Look So Shimmery And Metallic, You Might Just Be Mistaken For A Disco Ball With A Foil-Effect Eyeshadow Palette

    Eyeshadow palette with matte and metallic shades featured in Alix Earle’s Amazon store Black Friday deals shopping list.

    Review: "The tones are subtle looking but so flattering and brighter than they appear in the pallet. Great find!" - Montana

    Milk Makeup product tube and box in coral color placed on wooden surface, featured in Alix Earle’s Amazon Black Friday deals.

    Review: "Love the color, smell and texture." - Diana Valdes

    Navigating the endless, chaotic scroll of Amazon's Black Friday deals is an extreme sport. It's a digital mosh pit where you can lose hours of your life and still end up with nothing but a weirdly specific garlic press in your cart.

    But when the internet's designated It-Girl hands you a curated treasure map, you follow it. This is a genuine peek into the brain of the most powerful influencer on your feed, and it's the ultimate cheat sheet for a successful shopping day.

    Woman taking a mirror selfie wearing a brown lounge set and white sneakers, styled for Alix Earle Amazon Black Friday deals.

    Review: "The quality is sooo nice and it’s super comfy and soft. I also love the length of the sleeves and pants." - Deborah F

    Close-up of a person wearing gold hoop earrings, showcasing a stylish accessory featured in Alix Earle’s Amazon Black Friday deals.

    Review: "Love this! The quality is great and I love the earring backs. The gold tone is a little yellow compared to my other gold jewelry." - Katrina

    Close-up of black Bose wireless earbuds in charging case held in hand from Alix Earle’s Amazon Black Friday deals.

    Review: "The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are noticeably more comfortable, sound better, and offer more features than previous models. They look and feel like the premium product I expect from Bose." - FL Hart

    Woman wearing a brown long-sleeve top and black shorts from Alix Earle’s Amazon store showing a tagged outfit in a mirror selfie

    Review: "Great item, fits well and fits confortable, great material, and very stretchy." - Changawanga

    A curated storefront like this cuts through the noise of sponsored posts and curated ads. Alix Earle's cart is the perfect high-low mix of boujee-feeling skincare, actually useful gadgets, and the kind of cozy home essentials that say "I am a very chic person who also enjoys hibernating." And the best part is, she's a deal-hunter just like the rest of us.
    #10

    Your Neck Is About To Host The Most Stylish, And Slightly Dramatic, Religious Revival Of All Time With A Chunky Cross Necklace

    Close-up of layered gold necklaces with cross and heart pendants, featured in Alix Earle’s Amazon Black Friday deals.

    Review: "My cross is very beautiful. Looks like real gold, nice and shiny just the right size for me. Easy to clip on which is wonderful for a 77-year-old like myself." - Maria Yoppolo

    Dyson air purifier placed on a textured stool next to a grey sofa in a modern living room setting.

    Review: "Little pricey but outstanding, does everything and so much smaller than my other dysons." - Brian Yeh

    #12

    Your iPhone Is About To Get A Glow-Up So Chic, It Might Just Start Demanding A Percentage Of Your Influencer Earnings With The Golbinbox Magnetic iPhone Case

    Smartphone with a sleek case held in hand, featured in Alix Earle’s Amazon store Black Friday deals collection.

    Review: "This phone case is amazing. I put my phone on top of my car while strapping in my child. It miraculously stayed on my car as I drove through town thanks to the back having that magnetic piece!!! Love it. It’s saved my phone. It’s durable and easy to clean. It protects the lenses on the phone and does not affect it when taking pictures." - Impulsive Buyer

    Cozy fuzzy sock on a wooden surface, showcasing comfort and warmth from Alix Earle’s Amazon store Black Friday deals.

    Review: "Super soft! Would buy again. Seem to be a medium thickness but I think we could still wear them with shoes and boots comfortably. Good quality and fit as expected." - Rebecca

    #14

    The Hunger Games-Style Battle For The One Working Outlet In Your Hotel Room Can Finally Be Called Off With A 5-Port Travel Power Adapter

    Compact universal travel adapter shown from side and back, featured in Alix Earle’s Amazon store Black Friday deals.

    Review: "Just returned from a month in the UK and used two of these devices to keep everything charged. They worked flawlessly through out the trip. They are especially nice because they are compact, well designed and lightweight. The only recommendation would be to include a soft storage draw string case for protection. Otherwise, this is a vast improvement over larger charging devices." - Richard

    Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones held by hand on countertop next to box featured on Alix Earle Amazon Black Friday deals.

    Review: "Click to play video I've been using Bose 700 as my daily driver and wanted to upgrade to these ever since these were released. Setting up the device is very straight forward. The noise cancelling is incredibly effective, once I turned on full ANC I could barely hear any surrounding noise. Comfort is a genuine strong point, the cups are plush , light and never felt heavy in my usage." - Sandeep

    Two handheld milk frothers on a kitchen counter, featured in Alix Earle’s Amazon store Black Friday deals.

    Review: "I love Typhur products and this is no exception! Works well, came mostly charged, and had plenty of power. Typhur seems like to only make great products (their wireless thermometers are probably the best out there for grilling) so you can feel comfortable in the quality of this product." - LSL

