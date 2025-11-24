Alix Earle’s Amazon Store Is The Only Black Friday Shopping List You Need (16 Best Deals)
The "Alix Earle Effect" is a well-documented phenomenon. A single mention in one of her "Get Ready With Me" videos can send the internet into a product-hunting frenzy and cause a national sell-out. So, what happens when the queen of influencing's Amazon storefront gets filled Black Friday Week deals?
Pure, unadulterated chaos, that's what. Alix Earle regularly shares her personal shopping favs and must-haves, and it’s the only shopping guide you'll need this week. From luxe-feeling skincare that won't drain your bank account to the coziest home finds, her cart is a treasure trove of deals, and everything starts at just $9. Get your credit cards ready.
A Set Of Fall Themes Tumbler Glasses Ensures Your Drink's Aesthetic Is Just As On-Point As Your Cozy Sweater And Boots Combo
Review: "Literally LOVE these. They're smaller than the anthro ones and I like that. So cute, I want them for every holiday!" - Casey
A Striped Polo Shirt Sweater Is The Perfect Way To Look Like You're About To Captain A Yacht, Even If You're Just Heading To The Grocery Store
Review: "It’s a nice sweater it runs big so if you’re a size large you may want to go down to a medium. Very warm and soft material and stylish sweater! Perfect for fall/winter." - Mirzeli Hernandez
The Nutribullet Ultra Personal Blender Is The One Kitchen Appliance That Truly Understands Your Desire To Cram A Day's Worth Of Vegetables Into A Single, Drinkable Meal
Review: "This blender is a real beast. It works very well with frozen berries for smoothies and the like. It's also a great milkshake blender which is what I use it for most often." - BILL
Your Eyelids Are About To Look So Shimmery And Metallic, You Might Just Be Mistaken For A Disco Ball With A Foil-Effect Eyeshadow Palette
Review: "The tones are subtle looking but so flattering and brighter than they appear in the pallet. Great find!" - Montana
The Milk Makeup Balmade Electrolyte Lip Balm Is The One Thing That Will Finally Convince You That Lip Balm Can Be Both Hydrating And Incredibly Chic
Review: "Love the color, smell and texture." - Diana Valdes
Navigating the endless, chaotic scroll of Amazon's Black Friday deals is an extreme sport. It's a digital mosh pit where you can lose hours of your life and still end up with nothing but a weirdly specific garlic press in your cart.
But when the internet's designated It-Girl hands you a curated treasure map, you follow it. This is a genuine peek into the brain of the most powerful influencer on your feed, and it's the ultimate cheat sheet for a successful shopping day.
A Cozy 2 Piece Lounge Matching Set Is The One Outfit That Will Make You Feel Like You Have Your Life Together, Even If You Haven't Left The House In Three Days
Review: "The quality is sooo nice and it’s super comfy and soft. I also love the length of the sleeves and pants." - Deborah F
Model These Baby Knot Earrings Are The Perfect, Subtle Way To Tell The World "I'm A Sophisticated Adult, But I'm Also, Like, Super Chill About It"
Review: "Love this! The quality is great and I love the earring backs. The gold tone is a little yellow compared to my other gold jewelry." - Katrina
The New Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Earbuds Are So Good At Noise-Canceling, You Might Just Miss Your Subway Stop, But At Least You'll Do It In Blissful, Uninterrupted Silence
Review: "The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are noticeably more comfortable, sound better, and offer more features than previous models. They look and feel like the premium product I expect from Bose." - FL Hart
A Long Sleeve Shirt With An Asymmetrical Neck Is The Official Uniform Of Someone Who Wants To Look Effortlessly Chic Without Actually Putting In Any Effort
Review: "Great item, fits well and fits confortable, great material, and very stretchy." - Changawanga
A curated storefront like this cuts through the noise of sponsored posts and curated ads. Alix Earle's cart is the perfect high-low mix of boujee-feeling skincare, actually useful gadgets, and the kind of cozy home essentials that say "I am a very chic person who also enjoys hibernating." And the best part is, she's a deal-hunter just like the rest of us.
Your Neck Is About To Host The Most Stylish, And Slightly Dramatic, Religious Revival Of All Time With A Chunky Cross Necklace
Review: "My cross is very beautiful. Looks like real gold, nice and shiny just the right size for me. Easy to clip on which is wonderful for a 77-year-old like myself." - Maria Yoppolo
The Dyson Purifier Hot+cool Is The One Roommate That Won't Complain About The Thermostat, Will Clean The Air, And Looks Like It Just Stepped Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie
Review: "Little pricey but outstanding, does everything and so much smaller than my other dysons." - Brian Yeh
Your iPhone Is About To Get A Glow-Up So Chic, It Might Just Start Demanding A Percentage Of Your Influencer Earnings With The Golbinbox Magnetic iPhone Case
Review: "This phone case is amazing. I put my phone on top of my car while strapping in my child. It miraculously stayed on my car as I drove through town thanks to the back having that magnetic piece!!! Love it. It’s saved my phone. It’s durable and easy to clean. It protects the lenses on the phone and does not affect it when taking pictures." - Impulsive Buyer
A Fresh Pair Of Fuzzy Socks Is The Official Signal That Your Feet Have Clocked Out For The Season And Will Not Be Returning To Regular Shoes Until Further Notice
Review: "Super soft! Would buy again. Seem to be a medium thickness but I think we could still wear them with shoes and boots comfortably. Good quality and fit as expected." - Rebecca
The Hunger Games-Style Battle For The One Working Outlet In Your Hotel Room Can Finally Be Called Off With A 5-Port Travel Power Adapter
Review: "Just returned from a month in the UK and used two of these devices to keep everything charged. They worked flawlessly through out the trip. They are especially nice because they are compact, well designed and lightweight. The only recommendation would be to include a soft storage draw string case for protection. Otherwise, this is a vast improvement over larger charging devices." - Richard
The New Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Headphones Create A Personal Bubble Of Silence So Profound, You Might Just Forget You're On A Crowded Subway And Not In A Private, Soundproofed Library
Review: "Click to play video I've been using Bose 700 as my daily driver and wanted to upgrade to these ever since these were released. Setting up the device is very straight forward. The noise cancelling is incredibly effective, once I turned on full ANC I could barely hear any surrounding noise. Comfort is a genuine strong point, the cups are plush , light and never felt heavy in my usage." - Sandeep
A Rechargeable Milk Frother Is The One Thing That Will Finally Convince You To Break Up With Your Expensive Coffee Shop Habit
Review: "I love Typhur products and this is no exception! Works well, came mostly charged, and had plenty of power. Typhur seems like to only make great products (their wireless thermometers are probably the best out there for grilling) so you can feel comfortable in the quality of this product." - LSL