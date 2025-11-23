ADVERTISEMENT

We have all felt the tragedy of squeezing the last, precious drop out of your favorite serum or seeing the sad, silver bottom of your go-to powder foundation. These are the unsung heroes of your daily routine, the holy grail products you'd probably buy even if they weren't on sale.

But this is the one week of the year where your loyalty is rewarded with a glorious, beautiful discount. It's the universe's official "treat yourself" moment, a guilt-free opportunity to restock your entire vanity with the cult favorites and viral sensations you've been coveting. Your face, your hair, and your wallet are about to have a very, very good week.