Black Friday Week Brings You 16 Beauty Deals To Be Blushing About
We have all felt the tragedy of squeezing the last, precious drop out of your favorite serum or seeing the sad, silver bottom of your go-to powder foundation. These are the unsung heroes of your daily routine, the holy grail products you'd probably buy even if they weren't on sale.
But this is the one week of the year where your loyalty is rewarded with a glorious, beautiful discount. It's the universe's official "treat yourself" moment, a guilt-free opportunity to restock your entire vanity with the cult favorites and viral sensations you've been coveting. Your face, your hair, and your wallet are about to have a very, very good week.
Your Eyelashes' Lifelong Dream Of Becoming Long, Voluminous, And Generally Unbothered By Gravity Is About To Come True With A Tube Of It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara
Review: "Best mascara as far as giving you that natural look but with extra length. It doesn’t smear & comes off easily with makeup remover wipes." - Lauren
Your Wallet And Your Very Thirsty Lips Have Finally Reached A Beautiful, Glossy Compromise With The E.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
Review: "This color is absolutely gorgeous and exactly what I was looking for! Perfect combination of gloss and tinted color. The tube is compact and easily fits in your pocket. Love this and highly recommend!" - Shannon Murphy
The Daily, Soul-Crushing Chore Of Your Morning Shower Is About To Be Promoted To A Luxurious, Almond-Scented Spa Day With L'occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil
Review: "I absolutely love the L’OCCITANE shower oil! It lathers up so nicely and makes shaving so much smoother. My skin always feels soft and hydrated afterward. The scent is light and luxurious without being too strong. It’s definitely on the pricier side, so I mostly save it just for shaving, but it’s totally worth it. Definitely a product I’ll continue to buy!" - Katelin Holtz
The Shot Of Espresso Your Face Has Been Craving To Wake Up From Its Long, Dull Slumber Comes In A Bottle Of Bliss Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Bright Idea Serum
Review: "Very moisturizing, I also have sensitive skin and it has never made me break out or irritated my skin. The glow is very nice from this as well as the longevity of it, it last a while a little goes a long way." - Taylor
The Smoldering Scent Of The Late 80s That Still Makes People Weak In The Knees Has Been Bottled, And It's Called Calvin Klein Obsession
Review: "Smells great and lasts a long time." - Jesse B
Your group chat has probably been buzzing about at least one of these products for months. They're the ones with a cult-like following, the viral sensations that you've been patiently waiting to pounce on. This green light from the universe is the moment where you can finally try that snail mucin everyone's been raving about or restock your holy grail mascara without having to take out a small loan. This is the beauty world's equivalent of a national holiday, and it would be rude not to participate.
The Secret To Looking Like You've Had 12 Hours Of Sleep And A Lifetime Of Good Decisions Is Apparently A Mask Made With Salmon DNA, And We're Not Asking Questions About The Medicube Salmon DNA Gel Mask
Review: "I love these masks! They make my skin feel and look so hydrated and refreshed. They typically take a few hours for me before they become clear, but they are very comfortable to wear. I have sensitive skin and have had no issues with these masks. I will definitely be buying more. the price was great for a great product. Easy to use and easy to wear." - Tiffani Wallace
The Secret Ingredient To Looking Like A Glistening, Hydrated Goddess Who Has Never Had A Dry Patch In Her Life Is Apparently The Goo From A Snail, A.k.a COSRX Snail Mucin
Review: "I’ve been using this moisturizer for a few weeks, and my skin feels so soft and glowy. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and absorbs quickly, which is perfect for layering under other products or makeup." - Camryn
The Fountain Of Youth, Or At Least A Very Convincing Facsimile, Apparently Comes In A Bottle Of Medicube Salmon DNA Peptide Serum
Review: "This is my 4th bottle, I have seen tremendous change in my skin specially because I have texture, active acne and scars and it has helped me clear it up. Medicube products are great!" - Michelle
The "I Woke Up Like This" Look Can Finally Be Your Actual, Non-Fictional Reality With The Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Review: "Worked great! I bought a silk bonnet to wear too because I toss and turn at night. Very comfortable to sleep in. The instructions are decent. You can always watch a plethora of tutorials on YouTube or TikTok for this and similar products. My hair was dry when I wrapped because I have thick hair that will not dry if I wrap it and leave it in overnight. Just wrap like you’re doing a French braid on each side of your head. I wrapped loosely and still got some phenomenal curls!" - Jennifer Ormond
The Angry, Very Inconveniently Placed Pimple That Has Declared War On Your Social Life Is About To Meet Its Match With A Mighty Patch
Review: "Stops development of pimple. Best intervention yet! Developed to spot treat inflammation ,prevent obsessive picking, prevents scarring . Durable stays in place overnight, lightweight skin feel. Great value for the dollar. Different sizes." - wonderful epic!
There are two kinds of beauty purchases in this world: the responsible, full-priced restock of a necessity, and the gleeful, heavily-discounted haul that feels like a victory lap. This week is dedicated entirely to the latter. It's the one time of year where you can snag the products that make you feel like a million bucks, for a price that won't give your bank account a panic attack. It’s the one time where your inner accountant and your inner glow-up artist can finally shake hands and agree on something.
The Closest You'll Get To Having A Tiny, Nocturnal Pit Crew For Your Face Is Slathering On The Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Peel Off Facial Mask Before Bed
Review: "This is a good product. Noticed a difference after the first use. My skin was softer and brighter." - Mrs. Shop A lot
That One, Slightly Crepey Patch Of Skin That's Been Auditioning For A Role In A Horror Movie Can Finally Be Fired With A Jar Of Gold Bond Age Renew Firming Age Renew Cream
Review: "Can’t say enough about this product! Love love love it! You will see results right away! I use almost daily with my other skincare products for max benefits -day and night. Face and neck is visibly lifted and lasts a while, and I see the difference when I don’t use it, like on a lazy weekend day or something. Start preventative skin maintenance now and just get it, I promise you’ll love it like I do!" - Rosa Vega
The Official Retirement Party For Your Flimsy, Bendy Nails That Betray You At Every Opportunity Is Being Sponsored By A Bottle Of Opi Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
Review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to do! I have strong, beautiful nails now! Very easy to use. I purchase this again and again. My go-to nail care product. Dries quickly and looks natural." - Ann Galvin
The Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Multi Balm Stick Is Basically A Magic Wand For The Fine Lines That Tell The Story Of Your Every Facial Expression
Review: "This cream is very good, I really like it, my face became healthy and glowing, I recommend it to everyone." - Umeda
Review: "I have been using this cream for several weeks and the truth is that it has surprised me. I've noticed my skin is much more hydrated and softer from the first few days, and with consistent use, it even feels brighter and more even. I also like that the packaging is practical and allows me to get the most out of the product." - Belén pacheco
Review: "I’ve been using the Medicube Zero Pore Pads for two weeks now, and I love them! I’m 5 weeks postpartum, and my pores were really noticeable, probably from the birth. I use them every morning, and my skin feels so smooth and refreshed. The dual-textured pads with AHA and BHA help gently exfoliate without irritating my sensitive skin. Highly recommend for anyone looking to improve pore appearance and overall skin texture!" - Laura Quinones