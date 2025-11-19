ADVERTISEMENT

There's a subtle difference between a "house" and a "home." A house is just a collection of rooms where you keep your stuff and occasionally sleep. A home is your personal sanctuary, your cozy fortress of solitude, the one place where you can wear questionable sweatpants without judgment.

But turning one into the other doesn't require a full-scale renovation or a visit from a team of designers. It's about the little things: the perfect reading pillow, a lamp that doesn't feel like an interrogation light, and a bean bag chair that understands your soul. We've rounded up the easy additions that will give your space a major personality transplant.