Review: "I have a bad habit of folding my feet back under my chair and at the end of an 8 hour day, my feet are in a lot of pain. I bought this product to help me keep my feet out in front of me and to keep me from my bad posture with my feet. It is very sturdy and large enough for my large (womens size 10) feet! I can either prop my feet up on the curved side, slide my ankles over the curved side or flip the product over and sit my feet flat on the other side. EXCELLENT product especially for the price. Very well made and sturdy. It also has a detachable portion that you can remove if the foot rest is too high for you. Not only that but it came with two additional covers and honestly, I have not used those yet (and not sure I will or what they are for). I don't write a lot of Amazon reviews but I definitely recommend this product to keep those feet up and keep the feet and ankles in good posture!!" — Sonya TN

