ADVERTISEMENT

You know how they say, “Success has many fathers but failure is an orphan?” Some people see your success and think “good for you,” but others see it and go, “good for us!” Opportunism isn’t just alive and well, it’s out there having a party.

But what happens when one of those opportunists is part of your family? We’ll just ask our Redditor, as they’ve been through it. Their cousin offered them a couch and a few snacks, but demanded a cut of their paycheck, for landing a job while talking about it in his house. Yes, really.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some family members bring drinks and snacks to celebrate your big wins, others bring cash apps and an invoice

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One netizen lands a job after visiting their cousin, and gets hit with a monthly commission request by the cousin for “facilitating” the hiring

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kremen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster is looking for a job when they stop by their cousin’s house to talk about it, and one of the cousin’s friends overhears the convo

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The friend later contacts the poster, offering a connection for a job, which they land after nailing the interview

Image credits: Main_duction

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster’s cousin later sends them his bank details, asking for a monthly cut from their salary, as the connection was made at his house

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP (original poster) was going through the usual grown-up struggle of job hunting. One chill afternoon, they stopped by their cousin’s house, chatted about life and careers, and casually mentioned they were looking for a new job.

Another guest at the house heard the conversation, remembered it, and later offered a connection. The OP did the responsible thing, followed up, nailed the interview, and landed a great job. But hold up, there’s more. The cousin suddenly transformed into a discount career coach, claiming he deserved a slice of the salary pie.

Why? Because his walls witnessed the conversation that ultimately led to the job. Forget resumes, interviews, references – none of that mattered. Apparently, sitting on someone’s couch now comes with a commission fee. At first, the cousin played it cool with the obligatory “congrats.” But before you could say “direct deposit,” he was dropping hints that the OP owed him.

And not in the “buy me a drink” kind of way. Oh no, this dude sent his bank details. Like job success now comes with a referral tax if it accidentally bloomed on your cousin’s Swedish couch. If that sounds wild to you, good. Because it is – it’s Entitlement with a capital “E.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Entitlement is when someone believes they’re owed something simply for existing, without actually contributing anything meaningful. It’s the mindset that says, “I exist, therefore I deserve.” The pros link this to environment, learned behavior from childhood, or unresolved insecurity. Entitled people often expect praise, perks, or payment just for showing up.

In families, this can show up as a sibling demanding help because they’re “the eldest” or a cousin feeling they deserve credit for your success because they were “around.” It’s not about fairness – it’s about inflated self-worth. The best way to deal? Keep boundaries clear, don’t overexplain, and remind yourself: support is not a transaction. You don’t owe your greedy cousin anything for existing in their living room.

Greedy family members often use emotional closeness as leverage to claim unearned benefits, from money to recognition. Opportunism kicks in when they see your success and suddenly want a piece, even if they had no role in your journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is often driven by entitlement, jealousy, or a scarcity mindset – believing there’s not enough success to go around, or they might miss out if they don’t ask for things. It’s tricky because saying “no” can feel harsh. But healthy boundaries are key. Be polite and transparent, thank them for their interest, clarify what’s fair, and stick to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, real support doesn’t come with an invoice. That’s not support, it’s a hustle in disguise. And if someone’s trying to turn your personal growth into their passive income stream, tell them to take their couch coins elsewhere.

What do you think of this story? Does the poster owe their cousin anything for landing the job? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the poster, saying the cousin is totally out of line for asking for money

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT