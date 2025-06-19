Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Has Enough Of Cousin Insulting Her Wedding, Claps Back: “At Least I’m Still Married”
Woman having a serious conversation while sitting indoors, showing emotion in a social setting with flowers in background.
Family, Relationships

Woman Has Enough Of Cousin Insulting Her Wedding, Claps Back: “At Least I’m Still Married”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

In life, we are often told to be the bigger person, teaching us to be kinder and more forgiving. However, a person can only take so much, and when their patience limit is reached, it can be tempting to throw civil discourse out the window. 

Something similar to this happened between these cousins after one of them couldn’t stop giving nagging comments about the other’s wedding, which turned the family gathering they were a part of quite sour. 

RELATED:

    When a person’s patience wears thin, it can be hard to be the bigger person

    Image credits: carlesmiro / Envato (not the actual photo)

    When this woman got sick of cousin’s comments about her wedding, she clapped back, throwing the bigger person mentality out of the window

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Lobachad / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: _swamp_bi**h_

    Sometimes letting things go and being the bigger person is easier

    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sometimes letting things go and being the bigger person is easier than disturbing your peace and using your energy to start a disagreement with someone. Conflicts make our lives unnecessarily complicated, and by being a bigger person, one is actively choosing not to let negative emotions get the best of them. 

    “When you decide to be the bigger person it’s about saying, ‘I’m not willing to be entangled with you in this way for an extended period of time or permanently,’” said licensed psychologist La Keita D. Carter. By deciding to walk away from an argument, we aren’t letting the other person “win,” but we’re rather choosing a healthier option, which is accepting the fact that a pointless dispute isn’t worth our time, energy, and the negative emotions it causes. 

    People often view conflict as a sort of competition in which the winner takes all and no one wants to acknowledge defeat. However, such an approach to relationships is far from helpful in fostering a healthy bond. All the things that are said in the heat of the moment can result in a fallout, and if you want to preserve relationships that are truly dear to you, it might be worth it to let things go even if you believe you’re right. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Psychologist Christian de la Huerta suggests that even when we’re right about an argument, the pleasure of ‘winning’ or having an upper hand is fleeting and not really worth it in the end, especially if your relationship with someone is plagued with discord and mistrust because of it. 

    And other times there’s no actual benefit to being a bigger person

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, like with almost anything in life, these suggestions can’t be applied to every single situation we’re in. In some cases, being a bigger person isn’t worth it. If a person did everything to de-escalate the situation, actively listened to the person, and showed kindness and compassion, and the other person still continues with their disagreeable behavior, then it might be understandable if a person doesn’t respond like a saint. 

    Sometimes there’s no actual benefit to being a bigger person, which is totally fine. There are moments when you have to speak up and advocate for yourself and set boundaries when they’re necessary. That said, it’s important to note that boundaries are meant for creating better relationships instead of disconnection. Boundaries should be set when a person’s space and energy are infringed upon, and done thoughtfully, taking into consideration the other person.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Boundaries allow us to be at our best, most present selves when interacting with others. Here’s the boundaries mantra I teach my clients and students: My boundaries benefit both of us,” said licensed marriage and family therapist Rachel Astarte in a previous interview withBored Panda. 

    When worst comes to worst, you can always just remove yourself from situations where you’re tired of being a bigger person. As Mel Robbins, the most trusted expert in personal growth, said, “If you always have to be the bigger person, maybe you should spend less time hanging around such small people.”

    The original poster provided more information in the comments

    Online conversation showing a woman clapping back at cousin insulting her wedding with a strong comeback about being married.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman clapping back at her cousin insulting her wedding, focusing on family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many commenters thought the woman’s comeback was deserved

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some disagreed

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    2

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When will people give up the "But we're family " b.s? This person was obnoxious for years beating on OP about the small wedding. All whilst being divorced no less. Eventually even the most stoic person will snap back.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When will people give up the "But we're family " b.s? This person was obnoxious for years beating on OP about the small wedding. All whilst being divorced no less. Eventually even the most stoic person will snap back.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT