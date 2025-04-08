ADVERTISEMENT

Named Billboard’s greatest pop star of the 21st century, Rolling Stone’s eighth greatest singer of all time, and Forbes’ sixth richest woman celebrity in America, Beyoncé’s influence spans far beyond music.

Starting out in Destiny’s Child at age 9, she has gone on to break multiple records, including the most Grammy wins in history. Each of her eight solo albums has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a distinction unmatched by any other female artist.

Alongside her music career, Beyoncé has built a wide-reaching business portfolio that includes fashion, film, and branded ventures. As her projects continue to dominate headlines, so does her immense financial empire.

Beyoncé’s Net Worth in 2025

According to Forbes, Beyoncé’s net worth currently stands at an estimated $760 million — nearly triple what it was in 2016. That leap from $290 million reflects not just the enduring success but a string of sharp business and career moves.

Her wealth has grown steadily over the years, but 2023 marked a major jump. Thanks to the record-breaking Renaissance tour, her net worth surged by more than $200 million in a single year.

This sudden rise explains the gap between Forbes’ figures and older estimates, like Celebrity Net Worth’s $600 million or MoneyMade’s $500 million.

As Forbes noted in December 2023, some outlets underestimated her fortune because they didn’t factor in Renaissance tour revenue or the updated value of Beyoncé’s extensive art collection and shared assets with her husband, Jay-Z.

Beyoncé’s Musical Fortune

Music Sales and Streaming

Beyoncé is one of the best-selling music artists in history. In her solo career, she has released 61 singles, eight studio albums, five extended playlists, five live albums, three compilation albums, two karaoke albums, and one soundtrack album.

From these projects, she has sold over 200 million records worldwide and earned 103 Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified titles — the most by any female artist in history.

According to Cosmopolitan, she has made $30.5 million from album sales and $114.5 million from digital singles.

Beyoncé’s career spans every major shift in the music industry — from the CD era to digital downloads and now streaming. While that makes it hard to pinpoint her total lifetime earnings from music sales alone, one thing is clear: her stardom has never waned. Currently, she boasts over 56 million monthly listeners on Spotify and nearly 30 billion total streams (per Kworb).

Tours and Live Performances

Beyoncé has built a reputation not just as a performer but also as a consistent box-office draw. According to Billboard, she’s grossed $1.3 billion in live performances and sold over 11.6 million tickets as of 2023.

Her Renaissance World Tour alone brought in $579.8 million from just 56 shows, becoming the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist and the top-grossing tour by any female artist before being overtaken by Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

A look at her touring history shows a clear pattern of growth. Dangerously in Love brought in $3.6 million, which jumped to $90 million with The Beyoncé Experience. That number climbed again to $119.5 million for the I Am… tour, followed by $229.7 million from The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour and $256 million from The Formation World Tour.

After a seven-year break from solo touring, Beyoncé returned in 2023 with her most successful run yet. Renaissance outperformed every previous tour, pushing her total career gross significantly higher, adding an estimated $300 million to her personal net worth.

Beyoncé’s Business Ventures

Beyoncé’s music and touring numbers are headline-worthy, but it’s her business ventures that have quietly done the heavy lifting behind her wealth.

Between Lemonade in 2016 and Renaissance in 2022, she didn’t release a solo album or go on tour, yet her net worth still jumped from $265 million (per Forbes) to $480 million.

Parkwood Entertainment

In 2008, the pop star created her management company, Parkwood Pictures, which she later renamed Parkwood Entertainment. As she shared in a 2013 interview with Billboard, her goal was to gain more creative control and, following Madonna’s steps, get a more powerful stance in the entertainment industry.

The New York Times reported that her first big win with Parkwood was signing a $50 million deal with Pepsi in 2012. The deal was to fund Pepsi commercials and Beyoncé’s chosen creative projects.

Under Parkwood, she has produced fourteen films, including four motion pictures and multiple nonfiction television specials documenting the process behind her biggest performances.

During the 2010 name change, she also established the record label Parkwood Music. She is currently signed to the label as a solo artist and as one-half of The Carters, her duo with Jay-Z.

Her proteges Chloe and Halle Bailey are also signed to the label. According to the company’s RocketReach profile, Parkwood Entertainment made $10.6 million in profits in the past financial year.

Ivy Park

In 2016, Beyoncé expanded her business portfolio by launching Ivy Park, an activewear brand she co-founded with former Topshop owner Sir Philip Green.

As Elle noted at the time, the move stood out — unlike most celebrity fashion ventures, Ivy Park wasn’t a designer collaboration but a standalone brand built from the ground up.

After Green became embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal in 2018, BBC reported that Beyoncé swiftly bought out his share, taking full ownership of the company. She later partnered with Adidas to relaunch the line in 2019. But despite the hype, the collaboration didn’t meet expectations.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ivy Park generated just $40 million in annual sales, far short of Adidas’ $250 million target, and the partnership ended.

Cécred

In February 2024, Beyoncé launched Cécred, a “transformative hair care brand for all hair types.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, is a former hairstylist and owner of Heaadliners, one of Houston’s most famous salons. She currently serves as the brand’s Vice Chairperson.

In an interview with Today, she said that the brand is a passion project she and Beyoncé have dreamed of for years.

Cécred’s 6-month analysis shows huge sales, with over 2 million products sold, 13 awards, and over 18,000 five-star reviews across 40 countries.

The income statements aren’t public yet, but CreatorIQ estimates an Earned Media Value of $13.9 million from Cécred’s debut alone.

Essence has confirmed that the company is entirely self-funded, so we expect it will be another major contribution to Beyoncé’s net worth.

Beyoncé Parfums

Beyoncé has worked with numerous perfumers to create a lineup of sixteen Beyoncé Parfums fragrances between 2010 and 2024. According to Fragrantica, the scents include two Rise perfumes, three Pulse perfumes, nine Heat perfumes, and the recent releases, Cé Noir and Cé Lumière.

The ad announcing Cé Lumière in October 2024 received its fair share of backlash from the Beyhive, which complained that the singer was bombarding them with products.

SirDavis

In September 2024, Beyoncé collaborated with Moët Hennessy and distilling expert Dr. Bill Lumsden to create her whisky brand, SirDavis. The liquor is named after her paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogu.

The income from the liquor sales isn’t public yet, but if Just Drinks’ report on Jay-Z’s $750 million cognac jackpot is any indication, SirDavis will make a formidable addition to Beyoncé’s portfolio.

Film and Streaming Projects

According to Beyoncépedia, Beyoncé has appeared in 17 films and 22 television shows. After early acting roles in the 2000s, she began producing through her company, Parkwood Entertainment.

Her first major project under Parkwood was Cadillac Records (2008), for which she earned $4 million, donating her entire salary to a network of rehab centers, per Chron.

From there, she took on the lead in the psychological thriller Obsessed (2009) and voiced Queen Tara in the animated feature Epic (2013). Then came Lemonade in 2016, a groundbreaking 11-chapter visual album she produced and directed herself, which premiered as a cultural moment on HBO.

In 2019, Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced The Lion King: The Gift in collaboration with Columbia Records. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed over $1.66 billion worldwide.

The same year, Variety reported that she signed an exclusive $60 million three-project deal with Netflix.

The first installment was Homecoming, a film detailing the journey to her 2018 Coachella performance. The second project was the 2024 Beyoncé Bowl, a live stream of her performance at the NFL Christmas Day halftime performance.

In 2020, Beyoncé teamed up with Disney+ to release Black is King, a visually rich reimagining of The Lion King. While it was artistically ambitious and aligned with her signature storytelling style, the project struggled to land with audiences.

According to Yahoo! Finance, less than 4% of Disney+ subscribers tuned in during its debut weekend, making it one of her less commercially successful releases.

How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Stack Up Financially

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a combined net worth of $3.26 billion, making them one of the wealthiest celebrity couples in hip-hop, according to Tempo. Jay-Z alone is estimated to be worth $2.5 billion, per Forbes.

The star has doubled his fortune since becoming hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019. Some of that growth has come from shared ventures with Beyoncé.

One of their most well-known joint investments is the music streaming platform Tidal, where Jay-Z held a co-owner stake and Beyoncé was a shareholder.

In 2021, Forbes reported that Jay-Z sold the company for $297 million, pocketing a $149 million profit. Beyoncé’s earnings from the deal remain undisclosed.

Together, the couple also holds a portfolio of high-value real estate, art, and other shared assets.

Inside Beyoncé’s Lifestyle

R eal Estate

Beyoncé and Jay-Z own the most expensive home ever sold in California — a 30,000-square-foot concrete estate designed by Tadao Ando, complete with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

According to TMZ, the property was originally listed at $295 million, but the couple closed the deal for $200 million in 2023.

In 2017, the Carters bought an eight-bedroom Bel Air home with a 90-foot infinity pool and a breathtaking view of the Angeles National Forest for $88 million. According to Business Insider, they paid 40% upfront and took an interest-only mortgage on the remainder. Realtor.com calculated that the couple’s property taxes on this house alone run as high as $1.05 million.

Less than two months after snagging this property, they bought a 12,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom beauty along Georgica Pond in the Hamptons. According to Trulia, the house went for $26 million, with an extra $69,658 annually in property taxes.

The family has also lived in a Tribeca loft for nearly twenty years, but according to Forbes, Jay-Z purchased this apartment alone.

Luxury Purchases

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also known for their impressive and largely private art collection, which Forbes estimated at $70 million in 2019.

One standout piece, Basquiat’s Mecca, was originally purchased for $4.5 million but is now valued at over $20 million, according to Maddox Gallery.

While few details are public, the Basquiat alone suggests Beyoncé’s art portfolio is worth a fortune. Her passion for fashion is equally notable. The singer reportedly spent $2.7 million on her Cowboy Carter tour wardrobe (per Hello Magazine).

Philanthropy

Beyoncé’s philanthropic efforts are channeled through her foundation, BeyGood. The charity offers fellowships, internships, educational scholarships, and impact funds for small-scale black businesses.

Most recently, BeyGood launched a $2.5 million relief fund to support victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. The foundation also partnered with Cécred — Beyoncé’s haircare brand — to provide $500,000 annually in scholarships for cosmetology students and grants for salons in cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New Jersey.

How Beyoncé’s Net Worth Compares to Other Celebrities

Beyoncé’s career is unlike any other — and her net worth reflects it. She ranks 38th on Celebrity Net Worth’s list of the top 50 richest celebrities and sixth on Forbes’ list of America’s richest female celebrities, behind names like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Selena Gomez.

However, on Forbes’ broader list of America’s richest self-made women, Beyoncé lands at No. 45. So far, only 18 celebrities have cracked the Forbes World Billionaires list and Queen Bey may be on her way to joining them.

While she hasn’t reached billionaire status just yet, Beyoncé has built multiple streams of long-term wealth, securing a legacy that will extend far beyond her years in the spotlight.

The Future of Beyoncé’s Wealth

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour will kick off in Inglewood on April 28, 2025. The tour will spotlight her 2024 Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter, a project that famously turned a wardrobe malfunction into a viral meme.

The train will travel through England and France before returning to the United States in Nevada. According to Billboard, the tour promoter Live Nation announced that 94% of the tickets had been sold out by mid-March, and the high demand from the presale is still strong during the onsale.

Beyoncé is expected to earn $325 million over the span of her 30-show Cowboy Carter tour, a figure that puts her within striking distance of joining her friend Taylor Swift in the women’s billionaires club.

Back in July 2022, just before releasing Renaissance, Beyoncé revealed on her website that she had recorded a full trilogy during the pandemic. Now, with two acts out and only one left, the question on everyone’s mind is: What comes next?

Speculation around what that might be started as early as 2021. After turning 40 that September, Beyoncé told The Hollywood Reporter, “I want to explore aspects of myself I haven’t had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children. I want to travel without working.”

It wasn’t a farewell but paired with the trilogy’s arc, it hints at a shift toward something quieter after the final act.

FAQ

Who is richer between Rihanna and Beyoncé?

Yes, Rihanna’s estimated net worth is $1.4 billion, nearly double that of Beyoncé’s $760 million.