Beyoncé Fan Left Sobbing Over “Dehumanizing” Experience At Cowboy Carter Concert
Beyoncu00e9 fan speaking into a BBC Radio London microphone, sharing emotional experience at Cowboy Carter concert.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Beyoncé Fan Left Sobbing Over “Dehumanizing” Experience At Cowboy Carter Concert

A Beyoncé fan wound up crying through the singer’s concert after facing a “dehumanizing” experience.

Esther Obigbesan was left utterly disappointed after she was treated like a “problem” during the pop diva’s recent Cowboy Carter show.

“I hope Beyoncé sees this. I hope she will try to right this wrong,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • Esther Obigbesan spoke about the “dehumanizing” experience she faced at a Beyoncé concert.
  • The visually impaired fan said this was the first time she attended a concert by herself.
  • “They weren’t seeing me as a person. I was just this problem,” she said.
  • Netizens expressed outrage over the incident and hoped Beyoncé would right the situation.
    Esther Obigbesan wound up crying through a Beyoncé concert in June

    Beyoncé performing on stage at a crowded concert, highlighting the intense atmosphere of a Cowboy Carter event.

    Image credits: Instagram/Beyoncé

    The visually impaired fan revealed that she paid more than $660 (£489) for her standing VIP ticket to see the Grammy winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 10.

    She reached out to the providers of the VIP package to inform them about her access needs. However, they did not acknowledge her message.

    Beyoncé in sparkling silver cowboy outfit with hat and microphone, related to Beyoncé fan at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: Instagram/Beyoncé

    When the gig day arrived, Esther excitedly went to the venue for her first solo concert experience.

    But she was stopped by security at the pitch area because she had a cane with her.

    “They just automatically started talking to the ladies that were with me being like, ‘she can’t go down there, she can’t go down there,’” she told BBC Radio London’s Eddie Nestor.

    The young fan said she was forced to give up her cane to access the VIP area

    A Beyoncé fan speaking into a BBC Radio London microphone, sharing her emotional and dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: BBC London

    Tweet showing a fan reacting to a dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert, expressing sadness and trauma.

    Image credits: 3Ddoritosilo

    Esther said she tried to explain to the staff that she used the cane as a visual aid and not for mobility purposes.

    The cane “is to help me find obstacles,” she said during the interview. 

    However, the staff members claimed their policies didn’t permit such an item in the pitch area.

    “I couldn’t even finish my sentence, and it was ‘no, no, we can’t do that. No, of course we can’t do that,” recalled the disappointed fan.

    The interaction made Esther feel like she was the one “being ridiculous, and she eventually complied with the staff’s demands.

    “It felt dehumanising,” Esther said about the heartbreaking ordeal

    Beyoncé performing on stage at Cowboy Carter concert with dancers in front of a large, energetic crowd.

    Image credits: Instagram/Beyoncé

    “In the end, I gave up my cane to the medic team and then they let me go down,” the young fan said through tears. “It was more my confidence and my independence… it felt dehumanising.”

    Later, she asked a security guard to help her find the toilet. That’s when she overheard the staffers talk about her.

    Upon exiting the cubicle, Esther was told that they had to relocate her for safety purposes.

    “When I came out, they’d contacted the safety officer who was trying to relocate me,” she said. 

    The young fan said she was treated like a “problem” by the staff

    Beyoncé fan sitting in office chair, smiling calmly after a dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: The Art House

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from Beyoncé fan expressing distress over a dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: eobigbesan12

    “They were saying it’s not safe for me down there because people won’t know I’m visually impaired – I said I could have my cane back.” the concertgoer continued.

    For the rest of the show, Esther had to be seated in an area two levels above her original spot.

    “It’s a three-hour show but I barely remember any of it because I was crying so much,” she said.

    “They weren’t seeing me as a person. I was just this problem,” the fan added.

    Netizens expressed outrage over the “dehumanizing” experience Esther had to go through.

    The internet called the incident “outrageous” and sent love to Esther

    Beyoncé performing on stage at Cowboy Carter concert wearing sparkling patriotic outfit and white cowboy hat under bright lights.

    Image credits: Instagram/Beyoncé

    Woman with long blonde hair wearing white boots and a corset draped in an American flag, related to Beyoncé fan concert experience.

    Image credits: Instagram/Beyoncé

    “This is outrageous,” one said, while another wrote, “Awful disability discrimination. You can hear the pain in her voice. Sending her love.”

    “This is so heartbreaking, we’re still having to deal with this in 2025. A cane is literally an extension of us, even when it’s folded! Such a shame, things need to change universally,” one commented online. “Not just in some areas where ‘people care.’ We all deserve to have a beautiful life. She deserved to have a great experience.”

    The concert venue addressed the incident in a statement and expressed regret

    Young woman in a lavender dress smiling outdoors at a concert venue, relating to Beyoncé fan dehumanizing experience.

    Image credits: Facebook/Esther Obigbesan

    Beyoncé posing in silver fringe outfit and cowboy hat, representing her Cowboy Carter concert style and fan experience.

    Image credits: Instagram/Beyoncé

    The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium acknowledged the incident in a statement.

    “We accept this was not reflective of the VIP package Esther had purchased via the promoter and that her overall experience did not meet the standards we consider acceptable as a venue,” they said.

    They said their staff was trying to keep “Esther’s safety” in mind on the night of the concert but admitted the events “fell far short of the experience.”

    Beyoncé performing on stage wearing cowboy attire at Cowboy Carter concert, fan experiencing a dehumanizing moment.

    Image credits: Instagram/Beyoncé

    Leigh Luke, customer services operations manager at the stadium, said they not only gave the visually impaired fan a refund but also invited her as a guest to a Kendrick Lamar concert.

    “It’s not about seeing the disability aid or the visual aid,” he was quoted as saying. “It’s about seeing the patron… and ensuring that we communicate with them, and not through them, which is what happened in this place.”

    Leigh said they were making improvements and giving training to their staff following the incident.

    People quickly sided with Esther after the incident

    Tweet from TheCarterCode responding about legal action related to Beyoncé fan’s dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: thecartercode

    Person wearing a hat and smiling while replying to a tweet about Beyoncé fan's dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: haayvern

    Tweet expressing sympathy for a Beyoncé fan having a dehumanizing experience at the Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: barcaspaceship

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a Beyoncé fan’s dehumanizing experience and panic attack at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: leviisbey

    Tweet from Beyoncé fan pleading to be flown to Cowboy Carter final show, highlighting a dehumanizing concert experience.

    Image credits: MIRESELLE

    Tweet from user requesting help for Beyoncé fan after a dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas.

    Image credits: HoppingR64352

    Tweet from Beyoncé fan expressing distress over dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: tired9grian

    Tweet criticizing Tottenham staff for cruelty and ignorance towards a Beyoncé fan at Cowboy Carter concert, sparking disability awareness call.

    Image credits: Purepurplehoney

    Twitter post expressing sadness over Beyoncé fan’s dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: joe_teffo

    Tweet from a Beyoncé fan expressing distress over a dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: missthirdward

    Tweet by Jorge Henriquez replying about a Beyoncé fan's dehumanizing experience at Cowboy Carter concert.

    Image credits: he93176421

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
