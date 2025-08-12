Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

After Jennifer Lopez Is Denied Entry By Chanel, Bethenny Frankel Blasts Brand For Her Own Store Rejection
Jennifer Lopez wearing sunglasses and plaid jacket, related to Chanel entry denial and Bethenny Frankel store rejection controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Jennifer Lopez Is Denied Entry By Chanel, Bethenny Frankel Blasts Brand For Her Own Store Rejection

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

15

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel is speaking out against what she calls Chanel’s “elitism” after Jennifer Lopez was reportedly turned away from one of the luxury brand’s stores in Istanbul.

Lopez, 56, remained calm and left without fuss, later spending tens of thousands of dollars at rival designer boutiques.

Highlights
  • Bethenny Frankel slammed Chanel for “elitism” after Jennifer Lopez was denied entry into one of the brand’s stores in Istanbul.
  • The Real Housewives alum recalled her own humiliating rejection from a Chanel store in Chicago in 2024.
  • A source claimed that Chanel has privately apologized to Lopez over the embarrassing gaffe.

Frankel, who had a similar experience in Chicago last year, used the incident to call for change in how Chanel treats its customers.

RELATED:

    Jennifer Lopez’s rejection at Chanel Istanbul took social media by storm

    Bethenny Frankel posing on a balcony wearing a black dress following Chanel and store rejection controversy.

    Image credits: Instagram / bethennyfrankel

    Lopez, 56, was reportedly dressed head-to-toe in a pink set with matching sunglasses when she arrived at Chanel’s boutique at Istanbul’s İstinye Park.

    According to reports, she was stopped from entering by a store employee, according to Page Six.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Lopez wearing sunglasses and a plaid jacket, in a public setting related to Chanel brand controversy.

    Image credits: Getty / Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

    Unfazed and seemingly unbothered, JLo left quietly before reportedly spending tens of thousands of dollars at Celine and Beymen, whose stores were nearby.

    For Frankel, 54, the incident struck a nerve, partly because she knew exactly how it felt.

    Frankel recalled her own rejection from Chanel last year

    Chanel store exterior with mannequins in window display and trees lining the sidewalk at dusk.

    Image credits: İstinyePark

    In a TikTok video, the Real Housewives of New York City alum said Lopez’s snub made her think back to May 2024, when she herself was turned away from a Chanel store in Chicago.

    She described being spoken to “through a crack in the door” in a “very condescending” tone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I looked like an absolute train wreck, and they definitely wouldn’t have known who I was,” she admitted, contrasting her appearance to Lopez’s “glamazon” look during her Istanbul shopping spree.

    For Frankel, the bigger concern was how everyday shoppers might feel if treated the same way.

    @gurkankacmazz @JLO Bugün İstinye Park Avm’deydi😍😍 Korumalarına geçmek imkansızdı.Asla fotoğraf için izin vermediler. REKLAM #jlo#jenniferlopez#istanbul♬ On The Floor – Jennifer Lopez

    “It made me think about the person who could never afford to buy Chanel who just buys a lip gloss… and gets turned away,” Frankel said.

    Frankel noted that from a marketing perspective, the Istanbul store’s JLo snub might even benefit Chanel.

    Bethenny Frankel speaking about Chanel denying entry to Jennifer Lopez and her own store rejection by the brand.

    Image credits: TikTok / bethennyfrankel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They’re getting a lot of press,” she said. “In 2025, you get more press for not letting JLo in than you do if you did.”

    Still, Frankel stressed that Lopez is “a customer you want to have in your store (because) she’s definitely going to buy.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chanel management was reportedly horrified by the treatment Jennifer Lopez received at its Istanbul boutique

    @bethennyfrankel#chanel#jlo#istanbul#yourewelcome♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

    While Lopez maintained her composure during the snub, insiders claimed that Chanel leadership was alarmed by the Istanbul store’s luxury-level blunder.

    According to a report by Rob Shuter, which was posted on his Substack, high-ranking individuals tied to the Wertheimer family, who owns Chanel, were “horrified” after learning of the incident.

    Citing a source familiar with the matter, Shuter noted that while JLo was “calm and gracious,” “Chanel knew instantly they’d made a terrible mistake.”

    Bethenny Frankel and Jennifer Lopez posing indoors, linked to Chanel entry denial and store rejection controversy.

    Image credits: Instagram / bethennyfrankel

    “They were horrified,” the insider added, referring to the Wertheimer family. “Jennifer Lopez is not just a celebrity. She’s a global brand. Turning her away wasn’t just rude. It was bad business.”

    Within hours of the incident, Chanel reportedly sent JLo a private apology from senior figures tied to the Wertheimers. However, the singer reportedly had a clear response at that point.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Lopez seated in a white dress and fur coat inside a car, related to Chanel store entry denial.

    Image credits: Instagram / jlo

    JLo reportedly declined Chanel’s invitation to visit its Istanbul store. After all, she had already spent tens of thousands of dollars at Celine and Beymen.

    “She has no hard feelings,” Shuter’s source stated. “But make no mistake. The message was received. Loud and clear.”

    Bethenny calls out Chanel’s culture of elitism

    Jennifer Lopez taking a selfie seated on a black couch in a store, highlighting Chanel entry denial and brand controversy.

    Image credits: Instagram / jlo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Frankel clarified she wasn’t advocating for special treatment just because someone is famous.

    Instead, she wanted the conversation to focus on how luxury brands make people feel before they’ve even stepped inside.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t think Chanel should change any policies for public people,” she said.

    Bethenny Frankel outdoors with text about Chanel rejection, expressing frustration with brand after store denial.

    Image credits: TikTok / bethennyfrankel

    “I think they should change policies about the elitism and the way they treat someone daring entry into their kingdom, thus making them feel inferior.”

    The Skinnygirl founder said her own encounter stayed with her, enough that she decided to return to the store the following day.

    Instead of a sweatsuit and a “basic b**ch purse,” Frankel wore a pearl-buttoned dress and heels.

    @bethennyfrankel Bye felicia #chanel#ratatouille#appointment#chicago#attitude#interloper#lurch♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

    She was allowed in without hesitation. But rather than shop, she turned right around and left, a move she documented for her followers.

    Numerous netizens praised her for her “walk in and walk out” gesture towards the luxury brand.

    Netizens weighed in on JLo’s experience with Chanel and Frankel’s insights about the snub

    User comment expressing opinion on Chanel after rejection incident involving Jennifer Lopez and Bethenny Frankel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media discussing Jennifer Lopez being denied entry by Chanel and Bethenny Frankel criticizing the brand.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media asking who buys Chanel in Turkey, highlighting a discussion about the brand's exclusivity.

    User comment on social media discussing rumors about Jennifer Lopez and her treatment of workers.

    Bethenny Frankel speaking out after Chanel denies entry to Jennifer Lopez and rejects her own store application.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning Jennifer Lopez denied entry at a Chanel store in Istanbul’s Istinye Park mall.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment about experiences with luxury brands and positive treatment at David Yurman store, related to brand rejection discussion.

    Comment from Sandi SE criticizing Chanel after Jennifer Lopez’s entry denial and Bethenny Frankel’s brand rejection response.

    Comment from Tracey x expressing disapproval of Chanel after Jennifer Lopez and Bethenny Frankel's rejection incidents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment rejecting Chanel for quality, related to Bethenny Frankel blasting the brand.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Liv discussing staff behavior and treatment of others in a social media post about Chanel rejection controversy.

    Comment by Lola describing a security guard not recognizing a woman denied entry, discussing store rejection issues.

    Comment on social media post discussing Jennifer Lopez denied entry by Chanel and Bethenny Frankel criticizing brand.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Chanel for casual dress code, relating to Jennifer Lopez and Bethenny Frankel store rejections.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Chanel for their rejection, referencing controversy involving Jennifer Lopez and Bethenny Frankel.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    jennifer lopez
    Vote arrow up

    15

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    15

    Open list comments

    3

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus who the f**k cares. This waste of space could have had a cat article. For shame, BP. For shame

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “I looked like an absolute train wreck, and they definitely wouldn’t have known who I was,” she admitted, contrasting her appearance to Lopez’s “glamazon” look during her Istanbul shopping spree.` Someone needs attention...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus who the f**k cares. This waste of space could have had a cat article. For shame, BP. For shame

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “I looked like an absolute train wreck, and they definitely wouldn’t have known who I was,” she admitted, contrasting her appearance to Lopez’s “glamazon” look during her Istanbul shopping spree.` Someone needs attention...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT