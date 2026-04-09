Bestselling Author Shocks Fans By Revealing True Identity After 13 Years Of Double Life

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Freida McFadden, best known for penning psychological thrillers The Housemaid, The Intruder, and more, on Wednesday, April 8, revealed her true identity to the world.

While it was known that she is not only a best-selling author but also a practicing doctor, her real name had remained concealed, and that is exactly what she made public in her latest interview.

Highlights Freida McFadden has revealed her real name after years of living a double life as a doctor and a writer.

She cited her desire to keep her two professions separate as the reason for keeping her real identity hidden.

Amid the reveal, McFadden also confirmed the name under which she will now be publishing her books.

“I’m at a point in my career where I’m tired of it being a secret,” McFadden said.

Reactions to the author’s reveal varied from shock to excitement, with one netizen commenting, “I had no idea Freida was not Freida,” while another said, “Now this is a d**n plot twist.”

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Freida McFadden has shared her real name while explaining why she hid it for so long

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McFadden, who made her writing debut in 2013, introduced herself as Sara Cohen, a doctor who treats brain disorders, when speaking to USA Today yesterday.

“My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was [ready to] step back from my doctor job, so it wouldn’t be like everyone I work with suddenly knew and it compromised my ability to do my job,” the author said.

Image credits: TODAY

Despite her best efforts to not to let her two lives intersect, McFadden’s colleagues figured out who she was before she went public.

“They were really nice about it, though,” she said, revealing that many of them were fans of her books.

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McFadden, per her account, stopped practicing medicine full-time in 2023 and now only takes one or two shifts per month.

“I realized I was completely overwhelmed from trying to do both,” she noted.

As the author concealed her true identity, she appeared publicly in a wig and glasses.

Image credits: TODAY

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She clarified in her interview that she needs glasses in her real life, but the wig was merely because she had “no idea how to style” her hair.

“It’s so much more boring than anything that happens in my books,” McFadden said about her revelations.

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By revealing her real identity, McFadden also sought to put to rest several theories about her, the most prominent being that she was not real and that “three men” collectively wrote her books.

“I’m a real person, and I have identity, and I don’t have to hide anything,” McFadden said.

The author shared that writing was never meant to replace her career as a doctor, while revealing that she will continue publishing under her pen name

Image credits: TODAY

“Some people go into writing hoping to quit their day job, but I didn’t. I was just having fun,” McFadden explained.

“I kept clinging to being a doctor because, first, I worked very hard to get there, and I find it really rewarding. I love seeing patients and helping other people.”

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Image credits: fmcfaddenauthor

Further in her interview, McFadden confirmed she won’t be giving up her pen name.

“Even though I did not reveal my real name, I feel like I’ve shared the real me all along, and everything I’ve told them has been the truth.

Even though the name will be a surprise, nothing else will. I’ve always been genuine with my readers.” McFadden reasoned.

McFadden’s big revelation came months after one of her books made it to the screens

taking off her wig like pic.twitter.com/fn4MEdfANn — HTTP://DAMNDANIELXO (@DAMNDANIELXO) April 9, 2026

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McFadden’s The Housemaid was turned into a movie last year, with Paul Feig directing.

It starred Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway, a young woman with a troubled past who becomes the live-in maid for a wealthy couple, Nina and Andrew Winchester, played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

Releasing worldwide on December 19, the offering grossed $399 million on a $35 million budget, becoming a massive blockbuster.

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Image credits: Instagram/mycosybookishhome

The film’s success ensured the book’s sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, would also be adapted into a film.

Confirmed cast for the effort includes Sweeney, Michele Morrone, and Kristen Dunst.

Feig is set to return to the director’s chair.

“Legend.” McFadden’s fans praised for her honesty and hard work

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