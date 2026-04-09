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Bestselling Author Shocks Fans By Revealing True Identity After 13 Years Of Double Life
Woman bestselling author speaking into a microphone during an interview, revealing her true identity after years.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bestselling Author Shocks Fans By Revealing True Identity After 13 Years Of Double Life

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Freida McFadden, best known for penning psychological thrillers The Housemaid, The Intruder, and more, on Wednesday, April 8, revealed her true identity to the world.

While it was known that she is not only a best-selling author but also a practicing doctor, her real name had remained concealed, and that is exactly what she made public in her latest interview

Highlights
  • Freida McFadden has revealed her real name after years of living a double life as a doctor and a writer.
  • She cited her desire to keep her two professions separate as the reason for keeping her real identity hidden.
  • Amid the reveal, McFadden also confirmed the name under which she will now be publishing her books.

“I’m at a point in my career where I’m tired of it being a secret,” McFadden said.

Reactions to the author’s reveal varied from shock to excitement, with one netizen commenting, “I had no idea Freida was not Freida,” while another said, “Now this is a d**n plot twist.”

RELATED:

    Freida McFadden has shared her real name while explaining why she hid it for so long

    Bestselling author wearing glasses and a black outfit posing at an event with festive lights in the background

    Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

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    McFadden, who made her writing debut in 2013, introduced herself as Sara Cohen, a doctor who treats brain disorders, when speaking to USA Today yesterday.

    “My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was [ready to] step back from my doctor job, so it wouldn’t be like everyone I work with suddenly knew and it compromised my ability to do my job,” the author said.

    Bestselling author speaking during an interview, wearing glasses and a red top, sharing insights about true identity revelation.

    Image credits: TODAY

    Despite her best efforts to not to let her two lives intersect, McFadden’s colleagues figured out who she was before she went public.

    “They were really nice about it, though,” she said, revealing that many of them were fans of her books.

    Bestselling author with glasses holding new mystery novel inside a bookstore with colorful books on shelves behind.

    Image credits: fmcfaddenauthor

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    McFadden, per her account, stopped practicing medicine full-time in 2023 and now only takes one or two shifts per month.

    “I realized I was completely overwhelmed from trying to do both,” she noted.

    As the author concealed her true identity, she appeared publicly in a wig and glasses.

    Bestselling author with glasses speaking into a microphone during an interview about true identity reveal.

    Image credits: TODAY

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    She clarified in her interview that she needs glasses in her real life, but the wig was merely because she had “no idea how to style” her hair.

    “It’s so much more boring than anything that happens in my books,” McFadden said about her revelations.

    Two women standing back to back with serious expressions, symbolizing bestselling author double life reveal.

    Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

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    By revealing her real identity, McFadden also sought to put to rest several theories about her, the most prominent being that she was not real and that “three men” collectively wrote her books.

    “I’m a real person, and I have identity, and I don’t have to hide anything,” McFadden said.

    The author shared that writing was never meant to replace her career as a doctor, while revealing that she will continue publishing under her pen name

    Woman bestselling author speaking into microphone during an interview, revealing her true identity after years of double life.

    Image credits: TODAY

    “Some people go into writing hoping to quit their day job, but I didn’t. I was just having fun,” McFadden explained.

    “I kept clinging to being a doctor because, first, I worked very hard to get there, and I find it really rewarding. I love seeing patients and helping other people.”

    Tweet highlighting bestselling author Sara Cohen's true identity reveal after years of living a double life surprising fans.

    Image credits: tfmakena

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    Smiling bestselling author with glasses and short brown hair, wearing a purple jacket and black top outdoors.

    Image credits: fmcfaddenauthor

    Further in her interview, McFadden confirmed she won’t be giving up her pen name.

    “Even though I did not reveal my real name, I feel like I’ve shared the real me all along, and everything I’ve told them has been the truth. 

    Even though the name will be a surprise, nothing else will. I’ve always been genuine with my readers.” McFadden reasoned. 

    McFadden’s big revelation came months after one of her books made it to the screens

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    McFadden’s The Housemaid was turned into a movie last year, with Paul Feig directing.

    It starred Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway, a young woman with a troubled past who becomes the live-in maid for a wealthy couple, Nina and Andrew Winchester, played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

    Releasing worldwide on December 19, the offering grossed $399 million on a $35 million budget, becoming a massive blockbuster.

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    Stack of bestselling author Freida McFadden's mystery novels showcasing her popular thriller book collection.

    Image credits: Instagram/mycosybookishhome

    The film’s success ensured the book’s sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, would also be adapted into a film. 

    Confirmed cast for the effort includes Sweeney, Michele Morrone, and Kristen Dunst.

    Feig is set to return to the director’s chair.

    “Legend.” McFadden’s fans praised for her honesty and hard work

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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