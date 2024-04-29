Sometimes, when you see any type of relationship on screen, actors have such good chemistry that it makes it seem that they actually might be involved with each other. Sometimes, it’s actually true -- we have all heard of actors getting together behind the scenes. But sometimes, the reality isn’t so sweet. Just as we find some people in our lives that we don’t like, actors also do. And sometimes, these people end up being their co-stars, who are their friends or even lovers on screen, and that undeniable chemistry turns out to be just good acting. So, today, let’s take a look at some of the rumors or proven stories about actors who apparently hate working with each other.

#1 Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey in Batman Forever.

#2 The leads in Sherlock, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, had amazing on-screen chemistry but reportedly couldn't stand each other behind the scenes. They were still professional on set though.

#3 During filming of The Notebook, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams did not get along. Ironic enough, they ended up dating each other after filming.



Mad Max Fury Road: Not necessarily best friends in the film. But Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron did not get along in the beginning of filming. Charlize said that she was frustrated with how cold and stand offish Tom was BTS.



Edit: I was wrong for the reason between Charlize and Tom. Please look at Stinkycheese response to my comment.



Stinkycheese clarified in the comments that: "That’s not at all what Charlize said. And “cold and standoffish” is definitely not how Hardy was described.

#4 Patrick Swayze/Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing



Tony Curtis/Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot



Johnny Depp/Angelina Jolie in The Tourist.

#5 Big Bang Theory.



Amy and Penny were pretty much best friends on the show but the two actresses apparently hate each other.

#6 Dirty Dancing.



They were sick of each other's s**t since Red Dawn.

#7 Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde in Don't Worry Darling.

#8 I completely believe that Hill and Mintz-Plasse didn’t like each other. Did we see the same movie?



Seth Rogen said that their irl tension is part of why they cast the guy as McLovin.

#9 Clark Gable would eat onions before his kissing scenes with Vivian Lee in Gone With the Wind.

Anna Smith. She said that the actors' dislike for each other shouldn't technically be an issue as long as they can do their job of acting. Looking at this list, we can clearly see that, quite a lot of times, actors can pull it off, and sometimes, they do it so well that it might be hard to see how these people can't stand each other.

#10 Bill Murray and Lucy Liu supposedly hate each other, after he played her mentor in the *Charlie's Angels* movies.



Brent Spiner said that the cat who played Data's pet Spot on *Star Trek: The Next Generation* was "the worst actor he ever worked with".

#11 Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei in the Wrestler. They would have people stand in for each other whenever possible during dialogue scenes so that they didn’t have to be around each other for a moment longer than necessary.

#12 Sharon Stone and William Baldwin did not get along while making Sliver.



Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel couldn't even be filmed together in Fast & Furious 8.



Channing Tatum and Alex Pettyfer during Magic Mike. There's a reason why Pettyfer was a one and done in the franchise.



William Shatner and everyone who isn't Leonard Nimoy on Star Trek. Those feuds went on for decades and into the grave for many of them.

Yet, sadly, gossip media sniff out some "juicy" stories about actors not getting along and make it a way bigger deal than it actually is, which Anna called lazy and harmful. She also gave an example: "Women are so often pitted against each other as well. When in truth, most women in the industry really support one another, as I've found by interviewing them for Girls On Film." And if there is some mild bad blood between any women or actors of any other gender, the gossip media might complicate the dynamics even more by making it public and not giving the people privacy to solve things on their own terms, making their job harder than it should be. Did any of the pairings in the list surprise you? Share them with us in the comments!

#13 Harrison Ford and Sean Young in Blade Runner.

#14 In Caddyshack, Ty and Carl’s scene together is remarkably chill considering how much Chevy Chase and Bill Murray despised one another.

#15 My uncle was a grip on the set of Roseanne during the time Tom Arnold joined the cast (he was a writer and wrote himself into the show) he said it was pandemonium anytime he was on set and did not get along with anyone in the cast including his wife.



He left and joined the show “Dinosaurs” as a grip which he said was a breeze compared.

#16 Not a movie, but on the show I Love Lucy, William Frawley and Vivian Vance played a married couple and absolutely loathed each other IRL.

#17 No one really remembers the movie, but Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts hated each other in I Love Trouble.



Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon didn’t get along in Four Christmases. Vaughn prefers to improv while Reese wanted to stick to the script so she could prepare her reactions.

#18 Abbott and Costello hated each other. But they were very successful, so they put up with each other.



Not a movie, but Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman were not friendly off the Mythbusters set. They had (and still have) what they both describe as immense professional respect for each other's work, but they have never been friends.

#19 End of Watch. Not so much hate but just didn’t like/care about the other. Gyllenhaal said it took a lot of work for him and Peña to build chemistry .

#20 R2D2 and C-3PO.



Anthony Daniels was apparently a massive d**k to Kenny Baker, but from what I've heard he's that way to most people.

#21 Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny definitely have had tense periods. They seemed friendly a while back (Gillian joining him on stage on his tour) but apparently they are ‘feuding’ again. During the X-Files years they were definitely not friendly and it came out in interviews. .

#22 Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in Romeo+Juliet. .

#23 Julia Roberts and [take your pick].

#24 In Hot Fuzz Nick Frost and Simon Pegg got into a fight and wouldn't speak to each other for days, with Edgar Wright having to be the go between.

#25 Twister, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt.

#26 Don Lockwood couldn't stand Lina Lamont even though they filmed many silent film classics together like *The Royal Rascal*; many in the public/tabloids were convinced they were dating. When they made their first "talkie," he replaced her voice with Kathy Selden because he found Lina's voice so offensive. He then publically humiliated her during the premier of that same movie, *The Dancing Cavalier*, by having Lina's microphone cut during an impromtu song and acutually having Kathy sing into a live mic, all while the audience laughed at Lina's real voice.

#27 Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis in Natural Born Killers.

#28 Bea Arthur couldn’t stand Betty White on The Golden Girls.

#29 Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep’s Kramer Vs Kramer feud is legendary.

#30 You wouldn't know it from the onscreen results, but Richard Gere and Debra Winger apparently didn't get along at all filming "An Officer and a Gentleman.".

#31 Richard Dreyfuss feuded with Robert Shaw in Jaws and Bill Murray in What About Bob?

#32 Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. Though to be fair, their feud happened after Wayne's World. I'm not sure whether they got along on set or not, and they seem to be on okay terms now.

#33 Look up Werner Herzog and Klaus Klinski. Klinski seems like truly one of the worst men in cinema history. They hated/respected each other. Yet fitzcarroldo and Aguirre, the wrath of god are two of the best movies ever made and Klinski is incredible in both.

#34 I know this is movies but in GoT Leana headey, (Cersei) and the actor who plays Bron, previously dated and f*****g despised each other. The had to do some rewrites and in one of the final episodes, in the dragon pit, Brons character sees Cersei walk in and sit down and he just goes, “come on pod, let’s go have a drink.” And walks off.

#35 Susan Sarandon hated Tim Curry on the set of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. You can see the moment during "You Better Wise Up, Janet Weiss" where she legit knees him in the balls when running away from him on the stairs. She saw her chance and took it.



They definitely weren't friends on camera either but they do qualify as lovers in that movie.

#36 Dexter, the lead actor was married to the actress that played his sister Deb on the show. During the shows run he cheated on her, they got divorced etc and reports were that things were tense on set for the final few seasons. Also on Game of Thrones Cersie’s actress dated the sword for hire guy (Bron I think) that taught Arya how to sword fight in season one. Once they broke up she refused to be in scenes with him so famously he was left out of many big scenes in the later half of the show.

#37 Bram Stoker's Dracula. Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder couldn't stand each other and would often get into fights in between takes.



On the TV side, I know that David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson from the X-Files didn't get along in real life even though made some incredible promo pictures and like that Rolling Stone cover. I also read that Nathan Fillion had to do couples therapy with Stana Katic in order to even be around her during Castle.