As the year 2023 is coming to an end, people tend to pause and reminisce about the moments that defined this year, may that be a fun trip you had, or perhaps the realization of a lifelong dream; it is always good to reflect before the new start. This is exactly what the creative duo Jonathan Kunz and Elizabeth Pich behind the hilarious comic series "War and Peas" does, as they highlight a collection of their best cartoons from the past year.

So, whether you've been a fan of "War and Peas" from day one, or this is your first time seeing these comics, we are sure you will enjoy their humorous selection.

