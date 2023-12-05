3 Things To Lie About In Your Job Interview, According To A Seasoned Recruiting Veteran

ADVERTISEMENT

The job market is extremely competitive. Applicants often have to do tests and sit through multiple rounds of interviews, where how they phrase something is just as important as what they say. And even if they do everything seemingly right, they might not get the job because they were a tad too honest.

Well-known recruiting manager Bonnie Dilber recently went viral on TikTok and in the media after sharing her advice about what candidates should lie about during their interviews. The clip is a masterclass in corporate communication. Scroll down for her advice and to see how the internet reacted to it.

Bored Panda has reached out to Dilber via email, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.



Telling the truth about certain things can put you at a disadvantage in job interviews. One recruitment pro shared what things are okay to lie about

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

“There are three things that I need you to lie about in every interview. Save these and prepare your lies before every interview”

Image credits: bonniedilber

Number one, if you were leaving your job because you really dislike it, because you don’t get along with your boss or your colleagues, you’re gonna lie about this.

Image credits: bonniedilber

Please, do not tell them that your boss doesn’t like you. Don’t tell them that everyone’s really hard to work with.

All they’re going to hear when you say that is that you are difficult. Instead, you’re going to say something like, “Things are going great, but I want to take on bigger challenges.”

Image credits: bonniedilber

The second thing that you’re going to lie about is why you want the job. I mean, look y’all, like 100 percent of people who want a job want it for the money and benefits.

Image credits: bonniedilber

That’s not a unique answer. It doesn’t actually differentiate you from anyone. And it’s a big red flag to them because they think that’s all you care about if that’s the only thing you can come up with.

Instead, you are going to tell them why you’re passionate about the company’s mission, why this job is your life’s work, and how you are just such a good fit for the culture at this company.

Image credits: bonniedilber

And the third one, y’all, is your plans for the future. I don’t care if you are starting grad school in six months and just need this job as a filler.

I don’t care if this job pays half of what you’re used to making and you are going to jump ship as soon as you find something better.

Image credits: bonniedilber

When they ask you about your plans for the next five years, your plans are to be at that company. Your plans are to come in, knock it out of the park in this role, and continue to grow as opportunities arise.

What every company wants is top talent that is going to stay and grow with them. And if you come into an interview and communicate that your current job’s not going well, you’re just really in it for the money, and you don’t really plan on staying long term, you are none of those things.

Image credits: bonniedilber

And y’all, recruiters are not dumb. We know that if everything was awesome at your current job, you wouldn’t be leaving.

We know that you are in it for the money and the benefits. We know that you will leave if there is better money and better benefits somewhere else. But those are universal things.

So if you can’t differentiate yourself from the crowd, if you can’t come up with anything better than those really basic things, if you don’t have the critical thinking to know that those aren’t going to be very attractive to an employer, then it’s going to be hard for a recruiter to move you forward in their process.

You can watch Dilber’s full viral video right over here

Dilber, who is based in Seattle, is a seasoned recruiter who regularly shares practical insights and tips for thriving in the job industry. She has a very big following on the internet. The recruiting manager boasts 53.4k followers on TikTok, as well as 10.4k fans on Instagram. Meanwhile, a whopping 383.7k people follow her on LinkedIn.

At the time of writing, Dilber’s nearly two-minute-long video had been viewed a whopping 2.6 million times and counting.

Though many of us think that honesty is the best policy, this isn’t quite true in the corporate world. If you need a job, even a temporary one, feigning enthusiasm for the company’s mission and values can give you an important advantage.

What matters more than the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth is being diplomatic, tactful, and showing recruiters that you understand how nuanced communication works.

Don’t forget that the people interviewing you have a lot of experience and (usually) know what they’re doing. They know that you’re here for the money, benefits, and future career prospects.

So when you talk about being passionate about the company and its projects, you’re showing that you’ve done your research, you’re energetic, and you’re driven. In short, you’re leaving a powerful, positive impression (even if you’re super nervous and the position is just a stepping stone in your illustrious career path).

Some people value honesty no matter what, but there’s something to be said for diplomatic and graceful communication. Even if your former boss/manager/team lead wasn’t the best person around, you shouldn’t be bad-mouthing them to others. The person interviewing you might wonder whether you’ll spread gossip about them in the future as well.

Depending on your line of work, the recruiter interviewing you might know the person you’re venting about. Or someone else at the company might know them. Focusing on the future and the positives is better than dredging up the past. It’s better to be more subtle and careful in the corporate world.

The recruitment pro later filmed a sequel with a list of lies to never tell anyone during an interview

During a previous interview, career coach Jermaine Murray from Jupiter HR told Bored Panda about the importance of job applicants being their own biggest cheerleaders.

“They humble themselves when they need to be boasting. If you understand why the work that you were doing was important and how it impacts your org (project) then you should be explaining that to the interviewer without holding back,” he told us earlier.

“How did you go above and beyond to make sure things worked? What creative ways did you come up with? Show off,” the career coach suggested.

According to Murray, both your tone of voice and your body language are important if you want to be successful during job interviews.

To put it simply, you always want to exude an aura of confidence and capability. If you’re unconfident, your talents and achievements might not gleam as brightly during the interview.

The career coach said that if your body language and tone say that you don’t believe in yourself, it can “destroy the perception of your skills.” He added: “Once that’s gone so are your chances of landing the job.”

Soft skills are also vital. “You can teach someone to be a better coder but it’s near impossible to teach them how to be a better person. Recruiters will always value personality first, but technical skills are a very close second,” Murray told Bored Panda before.

“Hiring managers keep that in mind and try to make sure candidates they like can perform competently. Different things contribute to this bar that aren’t based on the candidate but the organization’s internal ability to support and develop someone. Once those two elements are present a hire will happen.”

