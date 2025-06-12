Famous ’90s Actress, 53, Stuns Fans With Youthful Look In Rare Public Outing

ADVERTISEMENT

Nineties star Jenna Elfman, who played a leading role in the comedic sitcom Greg and Dharma, recently flaunted her youthful looks in a flowing light green dress, to the delight of her fans.

The 53-year-old actress, who also played roles in Two and a Half Men and Accidentally on Purpose, paired the garment with a cream handbag and matching heels. She wore her blond hair down in loose curls.

She appeared this way at the Television Academy’s For Your Consideration, an event for the series Dark Winds, where she plays Special Agent Sylvia Washington.

Fans were thrilled with the photo and showed love for the actor, with nearly 5,000 likes across three images since they were posted on Wednesday, June 11.

Fans had nothing but positive things to say

Image credits: Getty Images

“BIG THANKS to @amc_tv for giving me the opportunity to play Sylvia Washington on Dark Winds, Season 3,” the actor wrote, referring to her latest gig that premiered on AMC in 2022.

“Acting alongside this talented group of actors and being part of this show with every department of artistry was a deep pleasure. And to the ‘village’ that is the glam team—more big thanks!” her credits read.

Image credits: Hulton Archive/Getty

In some of the photos, she can be seen posing with the likes of Jessica Matten, Zahn Mclarnon, and Adolfo Martinez, who take on the roles of Sergeants Bernadette Manuelito and Joe Leaphorn, and Sheriff Lawrence, respectively.

The images posted on her Instagram account drew accolades all around, with one fan summing up the sentiments in the threads, writing: “Superstars!!!”

Elfman describes her new character as “dripping with entitlement”

Image credits: Ron Galella / Getty

Elfman can be seen in the series’ third season, which debuted on March 9, 2025, as a guest actress.

She takes a step away from a theme of fighting bad entities like she did in her more recent role as June Dorie on Fear the Walking Dead.

Image credits: jennaelfman

“I think it’s the inner monster of one’s conscience and one’s wrestling with justice, and what does it mean and how justice looks different to different cultures and to different people,” Elfman reportedly said.

In her character as one of the first female FBI agents in the 1970s, she has “something to prove.”

She can be seen clashing with the character Lt. Joe Leaphorn of the tribal police, as both attempt to unravel the disappearance of two boys on the reservation—characters that Season 2 revolved around.

Elfman also spoke about working with an indigenous cast.

“They were always honoring the land. They were always reminding everyone [of] the land that we were on. And so there was always a very spiritual aspect to the time and place and space that we were in while making the show.”

Image credits: jennaelfman

Her character, Special Agent Sylvia Washington, on the other hand, is not so noble.

“She’s just dripping with white entitlement and absolute social blindness. … And I mean, she’s on the rez. This is their land. From his point of view, she’s a guest. From her point of view, she’s just right at home,” Elfman said of her role.

Irrespective of her playing the “monster” in the new season, her fans still love her

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

In addition to the appreciative response to the entire cast, fans singled out Elfman and focused their attention on her.

“This is a great show. You are great in this. I’m just entering the season where you are in it,” one wrote.

They went on to discuss her wardrobe, with one saying, “I love the color. Stunning as always! Much love.”

“I love that beautiful purse. You’re looking gorgeous,” another wrote.

But according to Elfman, credit for the striking image she cut was not hers to take.

Image credits: jennaelfman

She noted an array of contributors, including a hair stylist, a makeup artist, and a slew of separate entities for her dress, shoes, purse, jewelry, and photography.

She also acknowledged her cast members, noting that she “really adored them.”

The internet is fawning over her

