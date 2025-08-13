Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bella Hadid’s Daring Braless Look For New Perfume Launch Slammed By Critics
Bella Hadid smiling outdoors, holding perfume, wearing a daring braless look with a beige off-shoulder top and gold earrings.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bella Hadid’s Daring Braless Look For New Perfume Launch Slammed By Critics

Supermodel Bella Hadid celebrated the debut of her latest Orebella fragrance with a daring Instagram reveal.

Wearing a semi-sheer gold cropped shawl without a bra and low-waisted red gingham trousers, the 28-year-old model showcased her new scent, Eternal Roots, which she described as a “woody, sweet, fruity skin parfum.”

Hadid thanked her followers for supporting her creative ventures, though her racy attire did not sit well with critics online.

Highlights
  • Bella Hadid launched her new Orebella scent in a daring sheer gold cropped shawl.
  • She paired the look with low-waisted gingham trousers in a racy Instagram post.
  • Bella has been focusing on her perfume business and equestrian competitions after stepping back from runway work.
RELATED:

    Bella’s Orebella perfume line blends beauty with skin care

    Bella Hadid posing in a daring braless look with silk fabric, promoting a new perfume launch against a dramatic sunset backdrop.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    Hadid’s perfume brand Orebella launched in May as a line of “nourishing skin-care fragrances” that is sold at luxury retailers like Selfridges, according to the Daily Mail.

    This latest addition joins a collection designed to hydrate the skin while leaving a long-lasting scent. Orebella’s products are also proudly vegan and cruelty-free.

    In her post, Bella credited her fans for making Orebella’s success possible, writing that their support drives her “in heart & soul.”

    Bella Hadid wearing a daring braless bikini with a cowboy hat while promoting a new perfume launch outdoors.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    “Thank you to everyone for giving me the opportunity to live my dream not just in business, but in creativity. You keep us moving as a brand, and you keep me moving in my heart & soul. I’m so grateful,” she wrote.

    Bella provided some extensive insights into the creation of her new scent in her Instagram post. According to the supermodel, her new fragrance is all about contrasts that work in harmony.

    The sweeter notes come from juicy lychee, raspberry blossom, pink sugar, and suede. She also grounded the blend with vetiver, smoky papyrus, and labdanum, giving it a soulful, earthy depth, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

    Bella Hadid showcasing a daring braless look while holding a perfume bottle in a lush outdoor setting.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    “I love the juxtaposition of things that shouldn’t go together but somehow match perfectly. Yin and yang, perhaps,” Bella wrote.

    Bella’s racy look attracted attention, both positive and negative

    While Bella’s new scent seemed to be well appreciated by netizens, her outfit choice in her Instagram announcement did not sit well with some critics.

    Bella Hadid in a daring braless look holding a perfume bottle outdoors with greenery in the background.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    “Cheap outfit. If you have to do all of that to sell perfume, it’s because the product sucks,” one critic wrote.

    “When the product is so bad, the n*dity comes out. That is not empowering,” wrote another.

    “Only way to advertise the perfume is to be almost n*ked. Barely there pants and no top. St*pid. Eat a sandwich and try a classy way to sell the perfume,” another critic stated.

    Bella Hadid poses braless holding perfume bottle in a white lace dress for new fragrance campaign outdoors.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    Still, Bella’s social media followers praised her for her enterprising projects.

    “So excited for this one!!!!! Congrats to you and all the team,” a fan wrote.

    “It literally makes us so happy to see you smiling and glowing like this!” wrote another fan.

    “The way you pour your heart and artistry into everything you touch is magic,” another stated.

    Bella Hadid modeling a daring braless look in a white lace dress for a new perfume launch outdoors.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    While Bella Hadid has built her career walking high-fashion runways, she’s been stepping away from modeling in recent months to focus on projects that inspire her outside the fashion world.

    Apart from her new fragrance line, she has also been exploring her love for horseback riding.

    She has found a new passion in competitive equestrian sports

    Over the past months, Bella Hadid has been enjoying competitive horseback riding, recently participating at the Horse Cutting championships in Las Vegas.

    Couple riding horses on a trail at dusk, sharing a kiss, with open fields and clear skies in the background.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    She has also found love in the sport. Her boyfriend, champion rider Adan Banuelos, has been a steady presence at her side, from training sessions to major competitions.

    The couple first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted walking in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. They made their relationship official on Valentine’s Day 2024 with an Instagram post.

    Bella seems to be quite gifted in horseback riding. In just her first year of competing, she has already earned some key honors.

    Bella Hadid posing outdoors lying on grass with dog, showing a casual, natural look for new perfume launch.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    In December 2024, she was named the National Cutting Horse Association’s (NCHA) 2024 Limited Age Event (LAE) Rookie of the Year.

    Banuelos celebrated her wins publicly, ticking off her achievements. “First year out, Futurity Limited Am Reserve Champ,  Amateur Rookie Of The Year,” he wrote in his post’s caption.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Bella Hadid’s new fragrance and her racy outfit on social media

    Comment on a style choice mentioning dark hair versus blonde hair, related to Bella Hadid's daring braless look for perfume launch.

    Bella Hadid in a daring braless outfit at a new perfume launch event, attracting mixed reactions from critics.

    Bella Hadid wearing a daring braless outfit during a perfume launch event, facing mixed reactions from critics.

    Comment on social media criticizing Bella Hadid's daring braless look at a perfume launch event.

    Commenter Polly humorously referencing Bella Hadid's braless look, mentioning model portfolio and revealing style.

    Bella Hadid in a daring braless outfit at a new perfume launch event, facing criticism from fashion reviewers.

    Bella Hadid posing confidently in a daring braless look at a new perfume launch event, attracting critics' attention.

    Bella Hadid in a daring braless outfit at a new perfume launch event, receiving mixed reactions from critics.

    Bella Hadid in a daring braless outfit at a perfume launch event, facing mixed reactions from critics.

    Bella Hadid in a daring braless outfit posing confidently at a new perfume launch event.

    Critics slam Bella Hadid's daring braless look at new perfume launch, sparking debate on fashion choices and publicity.

    User comment criticizing Bella Hadid's daring braless look for new perfume launch expressing disapproval.

