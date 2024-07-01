ADVERTISEMENT

Set of 10 Beetlejuice wall hangings. All of your favorite characters mounted on hand-painted backgrounds. The backgrounds alternate between green and purple with irregular black stripes. Each character is mounted on thin foam for a shadowbox feel. You receive The Juice himself, Lydia Deetz, the Maitlands, Delia Deetz, Miss Argentina, Juno his afterlife case worker, the shrunken head guy, magician's assistant sandworm, and Beetlejuice as a snake. Choose your size: 4x6, 5x7, or 8x10. The frames are individually distressed and sealed.

@LisaVonTheGram or Likividesigns@gmail.com

More info: likivi-designs.myshopify.com

#1

Lydia And Delia Deetz, Magician's Assistant And The Maitlands

#2

Sandworm, Beetlejuice And The Juice As A Snake

#3

Juno The Afterlife Case Worker, Miss Argentina, Shrunken Head Guy And Delia Deetz

#4

Beetlejuice Snake And Sandworm Wall Hangings

#5

Delia Deetz Wall Hanging

#6

The Maitlands Wall Hanging

#7

Juno The Afterlife Case Worker Decoration

#8

#9

#10

#11

