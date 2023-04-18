China From The Air: 20 Aerial Photos That I Took Of Diverse, Beautiful Landscapes (New Pics)
Earth is a canvas, and nature is the artist that creates masterpieces on it. The unique beauty of our planet is a sight to behold. My name is Florian Delalee and I have captured the stunning landscapes of China through my lens. My aerial photography series called "Beauty of the Earth" showcases the unique bird-view angle of nature's creations.
I am a French industrial project manager passionate about photography and travel who has traveled to China and Asia over the last decade during my free time capturing the beauty of nature off the beaten path through my lens. From the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas to the lush green forests of Guilin and the desert in Inner Mongolia. My aerial photography series "Beauty of the Earth" focuses on the natural landscapes of China. I have captured the stunning beauty of China's countryside, mountains, rivers, and lakes from a unique perspective. My photographs showcase the intricate details patterns and vastness and power of nature's creations.
Kanas, Xinjiang
Aerial photography is a form of photography that captures images from a unique bird's eye view of nature's landscapes of the world we live in. It enables us to see our environment from a new angle and appreciate the beauty of our natural and man-made surroundings. From towering mountains to sprawling cities, aerial photography captures the essence of a location in a way that is both captivating and awe-inspiring. Join me on this journey as I showcase stunning aerial photographs that will take your breath away and leave you in awe of the world we live in.
Zhangye, Gansu
Gansu, Gannan
My work has been published in both physical and digital forms, featuring in publications such as CNN Dubai for the series "Beauty of China from the Air", Petapixel, My Modern Met in Best of 2021: Top 50 Photographs from around the World, Fubiz and finalist Landscape 2022 Photography from The Independent Photographer.