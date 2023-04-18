Earth is a canvas, and nature is the artist that creates masterpieces on it. The unique beauty of our planet is a sight to behold. My name is Florian Delalee and I have captured the stunning landscapes of China through my lens. My aerial photography series called "Beauty of the Earth" showcases the unique bird-view angle of nature's creations.

I am a French industrial project manager passionate about photography and travel who has traveled to China and Asia over the last decade during my free time capturing the beauty of nature off the beaten path through my lens. From the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas to the lush green forests of Guilin and the desert in Inner Mongolia. My aerial photography series "Beauty of the Earth" focuses on the natural landscapes of China. I have captured the stunning beauty of China's countryside, mountains, rivers, and lakes from a unique perspective. My photographs showcase the intricate details patterns and vastness and power of nature's creations.

More info: behance.net | Instagram | floriandelalee.com