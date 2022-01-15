After my aerial photo series called "The Beauty of China From the Air", I gathered more photos of China's most beautiful landscapes.

China is one of the most geographically diverse countries on Earth. It has deserts, mountains, plateaus, plains, lakes, hills. A land of spectacular contrast that looks and feels mythic. Home to the world’s largest peaks, largest rice terraces, and the unique Rainbow Mountains. 

More info: behance.net | Instagram | floriandelalee.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

18points
Florian Delalée
POST
meo meotian
meo meotian
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A geological weirdness. And such a beautiful picture!

1
1point
reply
#2

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

18points
Florian Delalée
POST
Shelly Graham
Shelly Graham
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My OCD is feeling extremely satiated and thanks you! Absolutely incredible symmetry!

1
1point
reply
#3

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

17points
Florian Delalée
POST
meo meotian
meo meotian
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of work, a lot of intelligence. That means a lot of hunger, a hard life. But a superb picture ...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

17points
Florian Delalée
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish there were descriptions telling us where these are.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

15points
Florian Delalée
POST
meo meotian
meo meotian
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this on our earth? Wonderful!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

15points
Florian Delalée
POST
#7

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

15points
Florian Delalée
POST
#8

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

13points
Florian Delalée
POST
meo meotian
meo meotian
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What hard work! Asia deserves its economic success.

1
1point
reply
#9

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

12points
Florian Delalée
POST
meo meotian
meo meotian
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a dough that has leavened too much :-)

1
1point
reply
#10

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

11points
Florian Delalée
POST
#11

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

10points
Florian Delalée
POST
#12

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

10points
Florian Delalée
POST
#13

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

8points
Florian Delalée
POST
meo meotian
meo meotian
Community Member
1 year ago

This comment has been deleted.

1
1point
reply
#14

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

7points
Florian Delalée
POST
#15

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

7points
Florian Delalée
POST
#16

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

7points
Florian Delalée
POST
#17

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

7points
Florian Delalée
POST
#18

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

7points
Florian Delalée
POST
Badulesia
Badulesia
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mt Everest / Chomolungma / Sagarmāthā north face (Tibet side)

1
1point
reply
#19

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

6points
Florian Delalée
POST
#20

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

6points
Florian Delalée
POST
#21

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

6points
Florian Delalée
POST
#22

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

6points
Florian Delalée
POST
#23

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

5points
Florian Delalée
POST
#24

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

5points
Florian Delalée
POST
#25

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

5points
Florian Delalée
POST
#26

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

5points
Florian Delalée
POST
#27

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

5points
Florian Delalée
POST
#28

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

5points
Florian Delalée
POST
#29

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

4points
Florian Delalée
POST
#30

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

4points
Florian Delalée
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

4points
Florian Delalée
POST
#32

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

4points
Florian Delalée
POST
#33

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

4points
Florian Delalée
POST
#34

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

4points
Florian Delalée
POST
#35

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

3points
Florian Delalée
POST
#36

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

3points
Florian Delalée
POST
#37

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

3points
Florian Delalée
POST
#38

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

3points
Florian Delalée
POST
#39

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

3points
Florian Delalée
POST
#40

China's Most Beautiful Landscape

Report

3points
Florian Delalée
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!