My name is Angela Pan. I've been working with acrylic markers for the past 3 years. I'm inspired by impressionism and Japanese Shin-Hanga woodblock prints. I love chasing the sunrise and sunset when I travel. I also love cats. These drawings are based on my trips to Japan in the Autumn of 2019 and Spring of 2023. Over 60 illustrations based on my time in Japan are in my two new art books available on Kickstarter.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com