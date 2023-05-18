My name is Angela Pan. I've been working with acrylic markers for the past 3 years. I'm inspired by impressionism and Japanese Shin-Hanga woodblock prints. I love chasing the sunrise and sunset when I travel. I also love cats. These drawings are based on my trips to Japan in the Autumn of 2019 and Spring of 2023. Over 60 illustrations based on my time in Japan are in my two new art books available on Kickstarter.

#1

Yasaka Pagoda Sunrise

#2

Fujikawaguchiko

#3

Cat In Shimoyoshida

#4

Cat In Shimoyoshida

#5

Japanese Food

#6

Hiroshima View Of City

#7

Higashi Chaya District In Kanazawa

#8

Sensoji At Night

#9

Mt Fuji At Night

#10

Chureito Pagoda And Cherry Blossom

#11

Sunrise In Onomichi

#12

Kanazawa By The River

#13

Autumn In Kanazawa

#14

Sunset In Shimoyoshida

#15

Himeji Castle In Spring

#16

Five-Story Pagoda In Miyajima

#17

A Day With Mt. Fuji

#18

Cat In Enoshima

#19

Street Corner In Kanazawa

#20

Itsukushima Jinja In Miyajima

