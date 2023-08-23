I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

I added garbage to my photos to show what will happen to beautiful places if we mindlessly throw garbage at our feet, do not clean it up, and assume that someone else should keep it clean. How I discouraged a friend from littering on the streets with one phrase: a hundred years ago, my friend was not yet so perfect, walked the streets, smoked cigarettes, and threw cigarette butts where he finished smoking. I was outraged. I was always outraged by this, since I was always infuriated by an imperfect picture, and a picture with garbage only in art galleries can acquire the format of ideality, and for the most part, garbage spoils the landscape. He told me: “I give work to the janitors,” and “They will clean it up at night.” To which I objected: “But I’m looking now. And if I want to take a picture, how long do I have to photoshop your cigarette butts then?” After that, he stopped throwing garbage anywhere and everywhere.

Everyone is learning. Initially, we are born, generally, we go for ourselves, then we become smarter. Therefore, if you tell people more often, then perhaps the garbage will stop being an eyesore. At least the cities will become cleaner, and nature around them. Recycling, of course, is a wonderful story, and in England, for example, it’s enough just to get used to a couple of extra steps, since the entire infrastructure is already set up.

Baikal

Model: Elizaveta.

Pink lake

Model: Violetta Zhirova.

Pink lake

Model: Elina Kouli.

Iceland

Model: Svetlana Lakunina.

Australia

Model: Kristina Makeeva.

Paris

Model: Vera Brezhneva.

Philippines

Model: Maryhadalittledream.

