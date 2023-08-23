 I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places | Bored Panda
I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places
I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

HOBOPEEBA
Community member

I added garbage to my photos to show what will happen to beautiful places if we mindlessly throw garbage at our feet, do not clean it up, and assume that someone else should keep it clean. How I discouraged a friend from littering on the streets with one phrase: a hundred years ago, my friend was not yet so perfect, walked the streets, smoked cigarettes, and threw cigarette butts where he finished smoking. I was outraged. I was always outraged by this, since I was always infuriated by an imperfect picture, and a picture with garbage only in art galleries can acquire the format of ideality, and for the most part, garbage spoils the landscape. He told me: “I give work to the janitors,” and “They will clean it up at night.” To which I objected: “But I’m looking now. And if I want to take a picture, how long do I have to photoshop your cigarette butts then?” After that, he stopped throwing garbage anywhere and everywhere.

Everyone is learning. Initially, we are born, generally, we go for ourselves, then we become smarter. Therefore, if you tell people more often, then perhaps the garbage will stop being an eyesore. At least the cities will become cleaner, and nature around them. Recycling, of course, is a wonderful story, and in England, for example, it’s enough just to get used to a couple of extra steps, since the entire infrastructure is already set up.

More info: Instagram | hobopeeba.com | tiktok.com | Facebook

Baikal

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Elizaveta.

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Elizaveta.

Pink lake

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Violetta Zhirova.

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Violetta Zhirova.

Pink lake

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Elina Kouli.

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Elina Kouli.

Iceland

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Svetlana Lakunina.

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Svetlana Lakunina.

Australia

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Kristina Makeeva.

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Kristina Makeeva.

Paris

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Vera Brezhneva.

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Vera Brezhneva.

Philippines

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Maryhadalittledream.

I Added Trash To My Photos To Show The Consequences Of Reckless Garbage Disposal In Beautiful Places

Model: Maryhadalittledream.

HOBOPEEBA
HOBOPEEBA
Author, Community member

Simple Magic Things.
http://instagram.com/hobopeeba
ipai@ipai.ru

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

