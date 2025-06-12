Barron Trump’s Friend Claims He Got Khaby Lame Detained By ICE, Calls Him An “Illegal Alien”
Khaby Lame, one of the world’s most-popular TikTok stars with more than 162 million followers, has left the United States after being detained by the country’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying his visa.
Now, an unexpected figure has drawn the ire of Lame’s fanbase after claiming responsibility for triggering the arrest: Bo Loudon, a self-proclaimed conservative influencer and close friend of Barron Trump.
“He’s an ILLEGAL ALIEN! I’ve been working with the patriots at President Trump’s DHS to make this happen,” Loudon wrote on X.
Bo Loudon, a friend of Barron Trump, claimed responsibility for the “deportation” of popular TikToker Khaby Lame
Image credits: Bo Loudon
Lame is a 25-year-old Senegalese-born Italian citizen, who entered the United States on April 30, 2025. According to ICE, he was detained after overstaying the terms of his visa.
“ICE detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations,” the department said in a press release.
“Lame overstayed the terms of his visa. Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the US.”
Image credits: boloudon
It’s important to note that, by choosing to depart the country voluntarily, Lame avoided having a deportation order on his immigration record, meaning he wasn’t technically deported.
Deportation orders can prevent immigrants from being allowed back into the country for up to a decade.
View this post on Instagram
The influencer hasn’t publicly addressed the incident, opting to keep the content of his social media light-hearted and fun. This didn’t stop a flurry of speculation from erupting online, with many questioning the terms of his visa and the true motives behind his expulsion.
Image credits: khaby00
“Italians can visit the US without a visa for up to 90 days, right? But if Khaby Lame entered on April 30 and was detained on June 6 — which is less than 90 days — how is that considered overstaying?” a confused reader asked.
“Obviously maths is not a required asset for ICE agents,” another replied.
Loudon’s claims were thoroughly challenged by both Lame’s fans and neutral netizens
Image credits: khaby00
Loudon, who has positioned himself as the informal face of the “Trump youth movement,” gloated online about his involvement in getting the “biggest far-left TikTok star” deported from the country.
He celebrated having “personally taken action” to report Lame to ICE, adding that “no one is above the law!” and stating that Lame was arrested in Vegas and placed in custody.
Meet far-left TikTok star “Khaby Lame.”
He’s an ILLEGAL ALIEN!
I’ve been working with the patriots at President Trump’s DHS to make this happen.
He was just ARRESTED in Vegas and is in ICE CUSTODY!
To verify, go to ICE’s Locator, type the A-number, and Senegal as country. pic.twitter.com/Xx7UVfTgqR
— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 7, 2025
Lame’s defenders, on the other hand, labeled Loudon’s claims as a “complete and total lie,” explaining that the influencer was never placed in detention and that he’s not a political content creator affiliated with the “far-left,” as his content is centered entirely on apolitical humor.
“What makes him far left? He doesn’t say a word in any of his content,” a viewer argued. “You’re a creepy little liar.”
“You falsified the story to gain attention. Pathetic,” another said.
Lame’s expulsion aligns with a wave of protests against the surge in ICE operations across the country
Image credits: boloudon
Loudon has been regularly seen at Mar-a-Lago and claims to be one of Barron Trump’s best friends. He has claimed to be a key figure in helping the current President secure the 18-20 male vote for his 2024 campaign.
Many outlets highlighted how the timing of Lame’s high-profile expulsion aligns with a broader wave of immigration enforcement under the current administration. ICE operations have intensified across the country.
Image credits: boloudon
As a result, protests against ICE have raged on in cities like Los Angeles, where looting and clashes with police have coincided with viral reports of influencers being caught in the crossfire.
Every single illegal alien needs to be DEPORTED.
When I found out the biggest TikTok star, Khaby Lame, is an illegal alien evading taxes, I worked with Trump’s ICE to have him removed.
He’s since been detained by ICE and removed.
The Trump team works at LIGHTING SPEED!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/STKk2ICjS8
— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 10, 2025
Lame, who became a beloved figure for his humorous content during the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest internet celebrity to be connected with the deportations, and a clear example of how fame, policy, and online activism have become increasingly connected.
As of now, many of his fans were left wondering if his detention was a routine application of immigration law, or a politically-motivated stunt.
“Jealous.” Fans believe Loudon’s actions where motivated by jealousy over the comedian’s success
Image credits: PerunaH8sPETA
Image credits: peterhhw
Image credits: _eadgarc_
Image credits: Albasolaro
Image credits: EvilAshIsHere
Image credits: drewpaniclive
Image credits: ImmaPettyB***h
Image credits: tusd1964
Image credits: PsyberMind
Image credits: willgzy
Image credits: Iamalaxmom
Image credits: i_Drohi
Image credits: ThexyBeatht_2
Image credits: HyenaQueen314
Image credits: chlo_dawgg
Image credits: Syrinx2011
Image credits: ChanuCecilia
Image credits: pixlefox
Image credits: TessSettergren
Dude's got short man syndrome. Just sayin'... P.S. Don't be friends with this person - he'll narc on you. Go play in the sandbox with the other 5-year-olds, tater tot. Is it just me or does Barron not look happy to be with his "dad" + tater tot?
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Wᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ꜰʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴡɪᴛʜ Gᴏᴏɢʟᴇ ʜᴀꜱ ʙᴇᴇɴ ᴀɴ ɪɴᴄʀᴇᴅɪʙʟᴇ ᴏᴘᴘᴏʀᴛᴜɴɪᴛʏ! I ᴇᴀʀɴ 3ᴋ Bᴜᴄᴋꜱ ᴡᴇᴇᴋʟʏ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ 3-5 ʜᴏᴜʀꜱ ᴏꜰ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ᴘᴇʀ ᴅᴀʏ. Tʜᴇ ꜰʟᴇxɪʙɪʟɪᴛʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴄᴏɴꜱɪꜱᴛᴇɴᴛ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴛʀᴜʟʏ ʙᴇᴇɴ ʟɪꜰᴇ-ᴄʜᴀɴɢɪɴɢ. Iꜰ ʏᴏᴜ'ʀᴇ ʟᴏᴏᴋɪɴɢ ꜰᴏʀ ᴀ ʀᴇᴀʟ ᴡᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴇᴀʀɴ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ, ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴄᴏᴜʟᴅ ʙᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴄʜᴀɴᴄᴇ! Gᴇᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴘᴀʏᴍᴇɴᴛ ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ. JOIN US .→̶>̶→̶→ 𝕎𝕨𝕨.𝔼𝕒𝕣𝕟𝔸𝕡𝕡𝟙.ℂ𝕠𝕞
Dude's got short man syndrome. Just sayin'... P.S. Don't be friends with this person - he'll narc on you. Go play in the sandbox with the other 5-year-olds, tater tot. Is it just me or does Barron not look happy to be with his "dad" + tater tot?
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Wᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ꜰʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴡɪᴛʜ Gᴏᴏɢʟᴇ ʜᴀꜱ ʙᴇᴇɴ ᴀɴ ɪɴᴄʀᴇᴅɪʙʟᴇ ᴏᴘᴘᴏʀᴛᴜɴɪᴛʏ! I ᴇᴀʀɴ 3ᴋ Bᴜᴄᴋꜱ ᴡᴇᴇᴋʟʏ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ 3-5 ʜᴏᴜʀꜱ ᴏꜰ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ᴘᴇʀ ᴅᴀʏ. Tʜᴇ ꜰʟᴇxɪʙɪʟɪᴛʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴄᴏɴꜱɪꜱᴛᴇɴᴛ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴛʀᴜʟʏ ʙᴇᴇɴ ʟɪꜰᴇ-ᴄʜᴀɴɢɪɴɢ. Iꜰ ʏᴏᴜ'ʀᴇ ʟᴏᴏᴋɪɴɢ ꜰᴏʀ ᴀ ʀᴇᴀʟ ᴡᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴇᴀʀɴ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ, ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴄᴏᴜʟᴅ ʙᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴄʜᴀɴᴄᴇ! Gᴇᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴘᴀʏᴍᴇɴᴛ ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ. JOIN US .→̶>̶→̶→ 𝕎𝕨𝕨.𝔼𝕒𝕣𝕟𝔸𝕡𝕡𝟙.ℂ𝕠𝕞
21
3