ADVERTISEMENT

Khaby Lame, one of the world’s most-popular TikTok stars with more than 162 million followers, has left the United States after being detained by the country’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying his visa.

Now, an unexpected figure has drawn the ire of Lame’s fanbase after claiming responsibility for triggering the arrest: Bo Loudon, a self-proclaimed conservative influencer and close friend of Barron Trump.

“He’s an ILLEGAL ALIEN! I’ve been working with the patriots at President Trump’s DHS to make this happen,” Loudon wrote on X.

RELATED:

Bo Loudon, a friend of Barron Trump, claimed responsibility for the “deportation” of popular TikToker Khaby Lame

Share icon

Image credits: Bo Loudon

Lame is a 25-year-old Senegalese-born Italian citizen, who entered the United States on April 30, 2025. According to ICE, he was detained after overstaying the terms of his visa.

“ICE detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations,” the department said in a press release.

“Lame overstayed the terms of his visa. Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the US.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: boloudon

It’s important to note that, by choosing to depart the country voluntarily, Lame avoided having a deportation order on his immigration record, meaning he wasn’t technically deported.

Deportation orders can prevent immigrants from being allowed back into the country for up to a decade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Loudon🇺🇸🥂 (@boloudon)

The influencer hasn’t publicly addressed the incident, opting to keep the content of his social media light-hearted and fun. This didn’t stop a flurry of speculation from erupting online, with many questioning the terms of his visa and the true motives behind his expulsion.

Share icon

Image credits: khaby00

ADVERTISEMENT

“Italians can visit the US without a visa for up to 90 days, right? But if Khaby Lame entered on April 30 and was detained on June 6 — which is less than 90 days — how is that considered overstaying?” a confused reader asked.

“Obviously maths is not a required asset for ICE agents,” another replied.

Loudon’s claims were thoroughly challenged by both Lame’s fans and neutral netizens

Share icon

Image credits: khaby00

ADVERTISEMENT

Loudon, who has positioned himself as the informal face of the “Trump youth movement,” gloated online about his involvement in getting the “biggest far-left TikTok star” deported from the country.

He celebrated having “personally taken action” to report Lame to ICE, adding that “no one is above the law!” and stating that Lame was arrested in Vegas and placed in custody.

Meet far-left TikTok star “Khaby Lame.” He’s an ILLEGAL ALIEN! I’ve been working with the patriots at President Trump’s DHS to make this happen. He was just ARRESTED in Vegas and is in ICE CUSTODY! To verify, go to ICE’s Locator, type the A-number, and Senegal as country. pic.twitter.com/Xx7UVfTgqR — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 7, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Lame’s defenders, on the other hand, labeled Loudon’s claims as a “complete and total lie,” explaining that the influencer was never placed in detention and that he’s not a political content creator affiliated with the “far-left,” as his content is centered entirely on apolitical humor.

“What makes him far left? He doesn’t say a word in any of his content,” a viewer argued. “You’re a creepy little liar.”

“You falsified the story to gain attention. Pathetic,” another said.

Lame’s expulsion aligns with a wave of protests against the surge in ICE operations across the country

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: boloudon

ADVERTISEMENT

Loudon has been regularly seen at Mar-a-Lago and claims to be one of Barron Trump’s best friends. He has claimed to be a key figure in helping the current President secure the 18-20 male vote for his 2024 campaign.

Many outlets highlighted how the timing of Lame’s high-profile expulsion aligns with a broader wave of immigration enforcement under the current administration. ICE operations have intensified across the country.

Share icon

Image credits: boloudon

As a result, protests against ICE have raged on in cities like Los Angeles, where looting and clashes with police have coincided with viral reports of influencers being caught in the crossfire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every single illegal alien needs to be DEPORTED. When I found out the biggest TikTok star, Khaby Lame, is an illegal alien evading taxes, I worked with Trump’s ICE to have him removed. He’s since been detained by ICE and removed. The Trump team works at LIGHTING SPEED!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/STKk2ICjS8 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 10, 2025

Lame, who became a beloved figure for his humorous content during the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest internet celebrity to be connected with the deportations, and a clear example of how fame, policy, and online activism have become increasingly connected.

As of now, many of his fans were left wondering if his detention was a routine application of immigration law, or a politically-motivated stunt.

“Jealous.” Fans believe Loudon’s actions where motivated by jealousy over the comedian’s success

Share icon

Image credits: PerunaH8sPETA

Share icon

Image credits: peterhhw

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: _eadgarc_

Share icon

Image credits: Albasolaro

Share icon

Image credits: EvilAshIsHere

Share icon

Image credits: drewpaniclive

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ImmaPettyB***h

Share icon

Image credits: tusd1964

Share icon

Image credits: PsyberMind

Share icon

Image credits: willgzy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Iamalaxmom

Share icon

Image credits: i_Drohi

Share icon

Image credits: ThexyBeatht_2

Share icon

Image credits: HyenaQueen314

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: chlo_dawgg

Share icon

Image credits: Syrinx2011

Share icon

Image credits: ChanuCecilia

Share icon

Image credits: pixlefox

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TessSettergren