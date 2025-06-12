ADVERTISEMENT

Khaby Lame, one of the world’s most-popular TikTok stars with more than 162 million followers, has left the United States after being detained by the country’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying his visa.

Now, an unexpected figure has drawn the ire of Lame’s fanbase after claiming responsibility for triggering the arrest: Bo Loudon, a self-proclaimed conservative influencer and close friend of Barron Trump.

“He’s an ILLEGAL ALIEN! I’ve been working with the patriots at President Trump’s DHS to make this happen,” Loudon wrote on X.

    Young man wearing a blue quarter-zip pullover speaking with a dark cityscape background at night Barron Trump friend ICE claim

    Image credits: Bo Loudon

    Lame is a 25-year-old Senegalese-born Italian citizen, who entered the United States on April 30, 2025. According to ICE, he was detained after overstaying the terms of his visa.

    “ICE detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations,” the department said in a press release. 

    “Lame overstayed the terms of his visa. Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the US.”

    Young man wearing a Trump hat sitting at a desk with folded hands and American flags in the background.

    Image credits: boloudon

    It’s important to note that, by choosing to depart the country voluntarily, Lame avoided having a deportation order on his immigration record, meaning he wasn’t technically deported.

    Deportation orders can prevent immigrants from being allowed back into the country for up to a decade.

    The influencer hasn’t publicly addressed the incident, opting to keep the content of his social media light-hearted and fun. This didn’t stop a flurry of speculation from erupting online, with many questioning the terms of his visa and the true motives behind his expulsion.

    Khaby Lame outdoors with trees and hills in the background, related to ICE detention and illegal alien claims.

    Image credits: khaby00

    “Italians can visit the US without a visa for up to 90 days, right? But if Khaby Lame entered on April 30 and was detained on June 6 — which is less than 90 days — how is that considered overstaying?” a confused reader asked.

    “Obviously maths is not a required asset for ICE agents,” another replied.

    Loudon’s claims were thoroughly challenged by both Lame’s fans and neutral netizens

    Young man in a yellow safety vest eating a sandwich indoors, related to Barron Trump friend and Khaby Lame ICE detention claims.

    Image credits: khaby00

    Loudon, who has positioned himself as the informal face of the “Trump youth movement,” gloated online about his involvement in getting the “biggest far-left TikTok star” deported from the country.

    He celebrated having “personally taken action” to report Lame to ICE, adding that “no one is above the law!” and stating that Lame was arrested in Vegas and placed in custody.

    Lame’s defenders, on the other hand, labeled Loudon’s claims as a “complete and total lie,” explaining that the influencer was never placed in detention and that he’s not a political content creator affiliated with the “far-left,” as his content is centered entirely on apolitical humor.

    Comment by Win Umali expressing belief that TikToker was deported, related to Barron Trump and Khaby Lame ICE detainment claims.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Jay Lutchman mentioning kids running the US before GTA6 in a casual profile view.

    “What makes him far left? He doesn’t say a word in any of his content,” a viewer argued. “You’re a creepy little liar.”

    “You falsified the story to gain attention. Pathetic,” another said.

    Lame’s expulsion aligns with a wave of protests against the surge in ICE operations across the country

    Young man in a cockpit holding joystick controls, related to Barron Trump and Khaby Lame detained by ICE claims.

    Image credits: boloudon

    Loudon has been regularly seen at Mar-a-Lago and claims to be one of Barron Trump’s best friends. He has claimed to be a key figure in helping the current President secure the 18-20 male vote for his 2024 campaign.

    Many outlets highlighted how the timing of Lame’s high-profile expulsion aligns with a broader wave of immigration enforcement under the current administration. ICE operations have intensified across the country.

    Two young men dressed formally standing in an elegant room, related to Barron Trump and illegal alien ICE claims.

    Image credits: boloudon

    As a result, protests against ICE have raged on in cities like Los Angeles, where looting and clashes with police have coincided with viral reports of influencers being caught in the crossfire.

    Lame, who became a beloved figure for his humorous content during the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest internet celebrity to be connected with the deportations, and a clear example of how fame, policy, and online activism have become increasingly connected.

    As of now, many of his fans were left wondering if his detention was a routine application of immigration law, or a politically-motivated stunt.

    “Jealous.” Fans believe Loudon’s actions where motivated by jealousy over the comedian’s success

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning a racist slur, related to Barron Trump's friend and Khaby Lame detained by ICE.

    Image credits: PerunaH8sPETA

    Tweet by Peter criticizing betrayal and referencing Barron Trump’s friend and ICE detainment discussing illegal alien claims.

    Image credits: peterhhw

    Tweet by Edgar Carneiro responding to BoLoudon, addressing jealousy and calling someone a loser in a social media exchange.

    Image credits: _eadgarc_

    Tweet from Alba Solaro replying to @BoLoudon criticizing Barron Trump’s friend about Khaby Lame detained by ICE, calling him illegal alien.

    Image credits: Albasolaro

    Screenshot of a tweet from Father McGruder replying about bragging related to Barron Trump's friend and Khaby Lame detained by ICE.

    Image credits: EvilAshIsHere

    Screenshot of a tweet by DrewPanic discussing Khaby Lame and mentioning TikTok wealth in a reply on social media.

    Image credits: drewpaniclive

    Image credits: ImmaPettyB***h

    Tweet from Therese Duran discussing Barron Trump’s friend and Khaby Lame with mentions of ICE and illegal alien claims.

    Image credits: tusd1964

    Tweet discussing Barron Trump's friend claiming Khaby Lame was detained by ICE, mentioning illegal alien and influencer harm.

    Image credits: PsyberMind

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Barron Trump's friend claiming Khaby Lame was detained by ICE as an illegal alien.

    Image credits: willgzy

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Barron Trump's friend claiming Khaby Lame was detained by ICE and called an illegal alien.

    Image credits: Iamalaxmom

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Barron Trump's friend and Khaby Lame related to ICE detention and illegal alien claims.

    Image credits: i_Drohi

    Tweet by ThexyBeatht_ commenting on people being antagonists with mention of Barron Trump's friend and Khaby Lame detained by ICE.

    Image credits: ThexyBeatht_2

    Tweet from VH expressing shock about someone bragging about getting Khaby Lame detained by ICE, mentioning illegal alien claims.

    Image credits: HyenaQueen314

    Tweet from user chloè responding to SethAbramson about bad guys playing a dirtier version of the game related to Barron Trump ICE incident.

    Image credits: chlo_dawgg

    Social media reply expressing sadness about Khaby Lame detained by ICE, linked to Barron Trump's friend’s claim.

    Image credits: Syrinx2011

    Twitter reply from Cecilia Chanu expressing outrage about current events related to Barron Trump's friend and ICE detention.

    Image credits: ChanuCecilia

    Twitter user Lizzypixle commenting about not traveling to the US amid claims of Khaby Lame detained by ICE.

    Image credits: pixlefox

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting with shocked emojis and saying that the situation involving Khaby Lame detained by ICE is horrible.

    Image credits: TessSettergren

