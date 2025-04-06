Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Secret Service’s Bizarre Methods To Keep Barron Trump Safe During Freshman Year At College
News, US

Secret Service's Bizarre Methods To Keep Barron Trump Safe During Freshman Year At College

It’s no surprise that President Donald Trump’s son would have a college experience different than most — but as the 19-year-old attended his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business, it’s clear that the teenager would never just be another “normal” student.

Apparently, Barron Trump has an entourage of Secret Service officials who follow him around everywhere, providing him services most of us couldn’t even imagine.

Highlights
  • Barron Trump is escorted everywhere by Secret Service officials during his freshman year at NYU.
  • He is transported by black SUVs directly to and from Trump Tower.
  • His mother Melania Trump says she respects his choice to study and live in New York.

First, he is transported to and from campus in a fleet of black Secret Service SUVs, directly from Trump Tower — which sits around 50 blocks away — to a garage where Barron can then get to class.

    Barron Trump seemingly doesn’t get a moment of privacy while attending NYU

    A young man in a coat walking with security personnel on campus.

    Image credits: Pool / Getty

    And if there’s traffic? No problem. There is a team at the ready to facilitate Barron’s escort through bus lanes.

    Once Barron is finished with all his classes, he exits from another secret door and is taken back home safely, using the same route.

    According to UNILAD, however, that’s not where it ends.

    The teenager tries to keep a low profile on campus, but it’s hard to do so when a swarm of bodyguards — who have donned a more student-friendly wardrobe — follow and watch him whenever possible, which draws eyes from other students, as well.

    A young man in a dark suit stands beside a smiling woman in a hat, both observing an event with a presidential seal nearby.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

    Sources have additionally told Daily Mail that Barron never gets a moment alone. From being escorted to and from the bathroom, to never being spotted eating in the canteen, privacy is a rare luxury for this 19-year-old.

    Former president of NYUC Republicans charter Kaya Walker spoke to Vanity Fair and described the teenager as “sort of like an oddity on campus,” seeing as he goes straight home while other students go to parties, meet up with their friends, or attend school activities.

    And even when he tries to “blend in” — it seems to backfire.

    He is escorted to and from campus by Secret Service officials

    Person with a backpack in a college hallway escorted by another person, illustrating Secret Service safety methods.

    Image credits: thebadassstud

    @thebadassstud Barron Trump at NYU 😍😍☺️☺️☺️ ” One who wants to wear the crown, bears the crown”. let’s go Barron 🔥#barrontrump#nyu#love#fypシ゚viral#fyp#usa#newtrend#newyork#trending ##life#loveyou#viralvideo♬ son original – FC_MUSIC 🎧

    Barron was denied entry into a bar near the trendy neighborhood of NoHo in NYU, since he couldn’t prove he was above the legal drinking age of 21. 

    Another time, one student tried to ask him to play basketball and while the teenager seemed open to the idea, said student felt “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff.”

    Instead, it seems Barron enjoys playing online video games with his friends more, particularly FIFA, seeing as he is “a keen soccer player and fan of the English football club Arsenal,” said UNILAD.

    Young man in a formal coat walking with Secret Service agents for safety at college freshman year.

    Image credits: Pool / Getty

    But while the teenager isn’t the most social person on campus, or rather prevented from being such, PEOPLE reports that a few students have called him a “ladies man.”

    The insider told the outlet, “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.”

    Prior to Barron’s attendance at NYU, a lot of conversations arose regarding what schools he had been accepted to and which campus he was planning on enrolling in. It was merely teased to the New York Post in August 2024 that he was going to a “good” school in New York.

    The president’s son instead seems to enjoy playing online games like FIFA with his friends

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Barron Trump (@bwtgirls_)

    In September, the current president confirmed that his son had been “accepted to a lot of colleges.”

    “He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going into Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU,” he told Daily Mail. 

    “He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child. He’s just passed into something beyond child-dom. He’s doing great.”

    Group including Secret Service ensuring safety on campus.

    Image credits: Pool / Getty

    Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. all followed in their father’s footsteps and graduated from UPenn, and though Barron was accepted into the ivy league’s School of Business, he decided to stay close to where he grew up in Manhattan. 

    The First Lady also opened up to Fox News that same month about how it felt to have her only child go off to college.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Barron Trump (@bwtgirls_)

    “I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way,” she said, adding that she’s done what she can to raise Barron to be “his own person.”

    “It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that,” she continued.

    Netizens noted that the officials were merely trying to “protect” him

    Comment from Marilyn Ramirez: “He looks cold and calculating” with emojis.

    Text from Dennis Ezell III on Secret Service's unusual protection methods for Barron Trump at college.

    Comment on Barron's height and safety methods by Secret Service.

    Comment about Barron Trump's canteen habits with laughing emojis.

    Social media comment about Secret Service detail and saving money.

    Text from Sandra Ollinger saying, "he looks like a vampire," with emoji reactions below.

    Comment by Natalia says, "Oh it's a younger Gru," discussing Secret Service methods.

    Comment by Nana Smith expressing opinion with a laughing emoji reaction.

    Text comment expressing sympathy regarding Barron Trump's college experience.

    Comment on Barron Trump’s protection during college freshman year.

    Comment expressing concern for Barron Trump's safety during college.

    Comment on Secret Service's protection methods for Barron Trump's college safety.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought we were leaving him alone. President's children get a really bad break.

    gloriajbeal avatar
    JAY
    JAY
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like he's already losing his hair. Probably should consult Elon's hair people before it gets too obvious.

    spencersmith avatar
    SBocker78
    SBocker78
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we start a campaign to get this particular author fired?

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought we were leaving him alone. President's children get a really bad break.

    gloriajbeal avatar
    JAY
    JAY
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like he's already losing his hair. Probably should consult Elon's hair people before it gets too obvious.

    spencersmith avatar
    SBocker78
    SBocker78
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we start a campaign to get this particular author fired?

