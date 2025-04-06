Secret Service’s Bizarre Methods To Keep Barron Trump Safe During Freshman Year At College

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no surprise that President Donald Trump’s son would have a college experience different than most — but as the 19-year-old attended his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business, it’s clear that the teenager would never just be another “normal” student.

Apparently, Barron Trump has an entourage of Secret Service officials who follow him around everywhere, providing him services most of us couldn’t even imagine.

First, he is transported to and from campus in a fleet of black Secret Service SUVs, directly from Trump Tower — which sits around 50 blocks away — to a garage where Barron can then get to class.

Barron Trump seemingly doesn’t get a moment of privacy while attending NYU

And if there’s traffic? No problem. There is a team at the ready to facilitate Barron’s escort through bus lanes.

Once Barron is finished with all his classes, he exits from another secret door and is taken back home safely, using the same route.

According to UNILAD, however, that’s not where it ends.

The teenager tries to keep a low profile on campus, but it’s hard to do so when a swarm of bodyguards — who have donned a more student-friendly wardrobe — follow and watch him whenever possible, which draws eyes from other students, as well.

Sources have additionally told Daily Mail that Barron never gets a moment alone. From being escorted to and from the bathroom, to never being spotted eating in the canteen, privacy is a rare luxury for this 19-year-old.

Former president of NYUC Republicans charter Kaya Walker spoke to Vanity Fair and described the teenager as “sort of like an oddity on campus,” seeing as he goes straight home while other students go to parties, meet up with their friends, or attend school activities.

And even when he tries to “blend in” — it seems to backfire.

He is escorted to and from campus by Secret Service officials

Barron was denied entry into a bar near the trendy neighborhood of NoHo in NYU, since he couldn’t prove he was above the legal drinking age of 21.

Another time, one student tried to ask him to play basketball and while the teenager seemed open to the idea, said student felt “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff.”

Instead, it seems Barron enjoys playing online video games with his friends more, particularly FIFA, seeing as he is “a keen soccer player and fan of the English football club Arsenal,” said UNILAD.

But while the teenager isn’t the most social person on campus, or rather prevented from being such, PEOPLE reports that a few students have called him a “ladies man.”

The insider told the outlet, “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.”

Prior to Barron’s attendance at NYU, a lot of conversations arose regarding what schools he had been accepted to and which campus he was planning on enrolling in. It was merely teased to the New York Post in August 2024 that he was going to a “good” school in New York.

The president’s son instead seems to enjoy playing online games like FIFA with his friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barron Trump (@bwtgirls_)

In September, the current president confirmed that his son had been “accepted to a lot of colleges.”

“He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going into Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU,” he told Daily Mail.

“He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child. He’s just passed into something beyond child-dom. He’s doing great.”

Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. all followed in their father’s footsteps and graduated from UPenn, and though Barron was accepted into the ivy league’s School of Business, he decided to stay close to where he grew up in Manhattan.

The First Lady also opened up to Fox News that same month about how it felt to have her only child go off to college.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barron Trump (@bwtgirls_)

“I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way,” she said, adding that she’s done what she can to raise Barron to be “his own person.”

“It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that,” she continued.

Netizens noted that the officials were merely trying to “protect” him

