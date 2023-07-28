Woman On TikTok Goes Viral After Highlighting Super Important Detail In The Beginning Of Barbie

Ever since Barbie hit the screen last week, not only did it smash several box office records, including becoming the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman, but it has already become the ultimate girl-power movie endorsed by millions.

Of course, all of that is for good reason. As a TikToker by the name of Brittney Garcia-Dumas shared with her followers a few days ago, there’s a crucial minute-long moment in the first half of Greta Gerwig’s movie that most might have missed.

“Just a warning about the beginning of the Barbie movie,” Garcia-Dumas explains in the video, “when they’re accepting their awards, they don’t say, ‘thank you,’ they say, ‘I worked really hard for this and I deserve it.'” Before the clip cuts her off, she adds, “…And it will truly make you feel like you can walk through a wall!”

Just a warning about the Barbie movie — in the beginning, when they’re all accepting their awards, they don’t say ‘thank you,’ they say, ‘I worked really hard for this and I deserve it.’

It will truly make you feel like you can walk through a wall.

From cheeky references to Kubrick’s magnum opus 2001: A Space Odyssey or Wachowskis’ The Matrix to a celebration of one of the most popular dolls in the world, it’s no wonder why Barbie has become an instant classic. Since her directorial debut, Lady Bird in 2017, Gerwig has embraced the female-empowerment message that Hollywood was and is lacking.

“I had a sense of wanting to make a story centered around a young woman that did not include a question of whether she would end up with this boy or that boy as the central question,” she told The Warp in 2017. Her intentions continued in her next cinematic endeavor, Little Women (2019), for which Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

In an interview with ABC, Gerwig expressed her unwavering belief that the film is undeniably feminist. “‘It most certainly is a feminist film. But it’s feminist in a way that includes everyone; it’s a ‘rising tide lifts all boats’ version of it,” she explained.

Barbie has already been hailed as the ‘Ultimate Female Empowerment Movie,’ while making history as the biggest opening weekend for a female-directed film

“I’ve been very impressed with women, like Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie, who have started their own production companies,” Gerwig has said

