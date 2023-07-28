Woman On TikTok Goes Viral After Highlighting Super Important Detail In The Beginning Of Barbie
Ever since Barbie hit the screen last week, not only did it smash several box office records, including becoming the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman, but it has already become the ultimate girl-power movie endorsed by millions.
Of course, all of that is for good reason. As a TikToker by the name of Brittney Garcia-Dumas shared with her followers a few days ago, there’s a crucial minute-long moment in the first half of Greta Gerwig’s movie that most might have missed.
“Just a warning about the beginning of the Barbie movie,” Garcia-Dumas explains in the video, “when they’re accepting their awards, they don’t say, ‘thank you,’ they say, ‘I worked really hard for this and I deserve it.'” Before the clip cuts her off, she adds, “…And it will truly make you feel like you can walk through a wall!”
As Greta Gerwig’s Barbie keeps breaking records, fans of the film keep discovering things that others might not have paid attention to
Just a warning about the Barbie movie — in the beginning, when they’re all accepting their awards, they don’t say ‘thank you,’ they say, ‘I worked really hard for this and I deserve it.’
Image credits: brittneygarciadumas
A TikToker named Brittney Garcia-Dumas recently caught one empowering detail she thought should not go unnoticed
It will truly make you feel like you can walk through a wall.
Image credits: brittneygarciadumas
More than 1 million people swarmed to Garcia-Dumas’ video to celebrate the powerful message Barbie is sending to all women
@brittneygarciadumas New motto #barbie #barbiemovie ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
From cheeky references to Kubrick’s magnum opus 2001: A Space Odyssey or Wachowskis’ The Matrix to a celebration of one of the most popular dolls in the world, it’s no wonder why Barbie has become an instant classic. Since her directorial debut, Lady Bird in 2017, Gerwig has embraced the female-empowerment message that Hollywood was and is lacking.
“I had a sense of wanting to make a story centered around a young woman that did not include a question of whether she would end up with this boy or that boy as the central question,” she told The Warp in 2017. Her intentions continued in her next cinematic endeavor, Little Women (2019), for which Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.
In an interview with ABC, Gerwig expressed her unwavering belief that the film is undeniably feminist. “‘It most certainly is a feminist film. But it’s feminist in a way that includes everyone; it’s a ‘rising tide lifts all boats’ version of it,” she explained.
Barbie has already been hailed as the ‘Ultimate Female Empowerment Movie,’ while making history as the biggest opening weekend for a female-directed film
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
“I’ve been very impressed with women, like Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie, who have started their own production companies,” Gerwig has said
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
"Idiot tiktokker shoves face into camera. Makes everything about self." This could be the title of at least one post a day.
Everything is deeper and more profound when someone makes a TikTok about it.
And here I was saying “thank you” because I thought I should thank someone for noticing my hard work.
That's pretty much what I thought too "Thank you for noticing my hard work"....I dunno maybe I'm just out of touch but I don't really care much about word choices in those situations.
