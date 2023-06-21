Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Acoustic noise coming from the depths of the Atlantic brings hope in the search of a submersible gone missing with five crew on board on Sunday. A Canadian aircraft reportedly detected “banging sounds” on Tuesday, repeating in 30-minute intervals, indicating the likelihood of life thousands of meters underwater.

In a statement released on social media, the president of the private American exploration group Explorers Club, Richard Garriot, said, “We have much greater confidence that there is cause for hope, based on data from the field—we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.”

The search carries on as the race with time continues due to the declining levels of oxygen in the submersible. BBC reports that according to the rescue authorities, the vessel has fewer than 30 hours of oxygen left.

‘The Titan’ with five people onboard went missing on Sunday after embarking on a Titanic wreckage tour

Image credits: OceanGate

The mothership, Polar Prince, reportedly lost contact with the vessel roughly an hour and 45 minutes after submersion

Image credits: CBS

Image credits: CBS

Part of the OceanGate Expeditions, the mission has already taken two dozen people to see the wreckage of the iconic ship

Image credits: CBS

Image credits: CBS

First signs of hope appeared on Tuesday after a Canadian aircraft detected “banging sounds” in the search area

Image credits: USCGNortheast

Image credits: USCGNortheast

Image credits: OceanGateExped

OceanGate Expeditions reportedly have had to cancel dives and missions before and have encountered troubles during one last year

Image credits: Pogue

CBS correspondent David Pogue discussed the vessel with OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and joined one of the expeditions himself

Some doubt the safety of the submersible and some of its features, such as the gaming console that’s used to control it

Image credits: CBC NL – Newfoundland and Labrador

Image credits: CBC NL – Newfoundland and Labrador

Image credits: Dexerto

Chris Brown, who was supposed to join billionaire Hamish Harding on the tour, changed his mind due to safety concerns related to the vessel

