Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine
35points
News41 minutes ago

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Acoustic noise coming from the depths of the Atlantic brings hope in the search of a submersible gone missing with five crew on board on Sunday. A Canadian aircraft reportedly detected “banging sounds” on Tuesday, repeating in 30-minute intervals, indicating the likelihood of life thousands of meters underwater.

In a statement released on social media, the president of the private American exploration group Explorers Club, Richard Garriot, said, “We have much greater confidence that there is cause for hope, based on data from the field—we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.”

The search carries on as the race with time continues due to the declining levels of oxygen in the submersible. BBC reports that according to the rescue authorities, the vessel has fewer than 30 hours of oxygen left.

‘The Titan’ with five people onboard went missing on Sunday after embarking on a Titanic wreckage tour

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: OceanGate

The mothership, Polar Prince, reportedly lost contact with the vessel roughly an hour and 45 minutes after submersion

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: CBS

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: CBS

Part of the OceanGate Expeditions, the mission has already taken two dozen people to see the wreckage of the iconic ship

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: CBS

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: CBS

First signs of hope appeared on Tuesday after a Canadian aircraft detected “banging sounds” in the search area

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: USCGNortheast

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: USCGNortheast

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: OceanGateExped

OceanGate Expeditions reportedly have had to cancel dives and missions before and have encountered troubles during one last year

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: Pogue

CBS correspondent David Pogue discussed the vessel with OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and joined one of the expeditions himself

Some doubt the safety of the submersible and some of its features, such as the gaming console that’s used to control it

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: CBC NL – Newfoundland and Labrador

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Image credits: CBC NL – Newfoundland and Labrador

Image credits: Dexerto

Chris Brown, who was supposed to join billionaire Hamish Harding on the tour, changed his mind due to safety concerns related to the vessel

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

People shared their thoughts on the matter online

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Homepage
Next in News
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am really looking forward for more good news, but I gotta say The Titan really was NOT the greatest name! But please, God, let them be found alive

2
2points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes especially for a sub put together with scraps. And can someone who knows explain why a gps locating system would not be an obvious must have for a remote controlled untethered submersible?

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Rabbit Of ill Portent(she/her)
Rabbit Of ill Portent(she/her)
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my sweet lord since the minute I read about this in the news, I have been praying SO hard that they'll be rescued and still alive. I cannot even begin to fathom how frightening this must be for them

0
0points
reply
S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do hope this leads to the sub being found and the people inside rescued alive. Perhaps from now only ROVs should be used not manned vehicles. Also has the wreck of the Titanic got anything more to tell us or should it be treated as a grave and left in peace to eventually it crumbles away?

0
0points
reply
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s fine if the manned vehicles are actually properly designed and tested with the help of industry experts. Not using fresh collage graduates. It also helps not firing employees when they raise serious safety concerns about the sub, as was the case here.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am really looking forward for more good news, but I gotta say The Titan really was NOT the greatest name! But please, God, let them be found alive

2
2points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes especially for a sub put together with scraps. And can someone who knows explain why a gps locating system would not be an obvious must have for a remote controlled untethered submersible?

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Rabbit Of ill Portent(she/her)
Rabbit Of ill Portent(she/her)
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my sweet lord since the minute I read about this in the news, I have been praying SO hard that they'll be rescued and still alive. I cannot even begin to fathom how frightening this must be for them

0
0points
reply
S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do hope this leads to the sub being found and the people inside rescued alive. Perhaps from now only ROVs should be used not manned vehicles. Also has the wreck of the Titanic got anything more to tell us or should it be treated as a grave and left in peace to eventually it crumbles away?

0
0points
reply
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s fine if the manned vehicles are actually properly designed and tested with the help of industry experts. Not using fresh collage graduates. It also helps not firing employees when they raise serious safety concerns about the sub, as was the case here.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda