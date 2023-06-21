Underwater Noises Described As ‘Banging Sounds’ Detected In The Search For Missing Titanic Tour Submarine
Acoustic noise coming from the depths of the Atlantic brings hope in the search of a submersible gone missing with five crew on board on Sunday. A Canadian aircraft reportedly detected “banging sounds” on Tuesday, repeating in 30-minute intervals, indicating the likelihood of life thousands of meters underwater.
In a statement released on social media, the president of the private American exploration group Explorers Club, Richard Garriot, said, “We have much greater confidence that there is cause for hope, based on data from the field—we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.”
The search carries on as the race with time continues due to the declining levels of oxygen in the submersible. BBC reports that according to the rescue authorities, the vessel has fewer than 30 hours of oxygen left.
‘The Titan’ with five people onboard went missing on Sunday after embarking on a Titanic wreckage tour
Image credits: OceanGate
The mothership, Polar Prince, reportedly lost contact with the vessel roughly an hour and 45 minutes after submersion
Image credits: CBS
Image credits: CBS
Part of the OceanGate Expeditions, the mission has already taken two dozen people to see the wreckage of the iconic ship
Image credits: CBS
Image credits: CBS
First signs of hope appeared on Tuesday after a Canadian aircraft detected “banging sounds” in the search area
Image credits: USCGNortheast
Image credits: USCGNortheast
Image credits: OceanGateExped
OceanGate Expeditions reportedly have had to cancel dives and missions before and have encountered troubles during one last year
Image credits: Pogue
CBS correspondent David Pogue discussed the vessel with OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and joined one of the expeditions himself
Some doubt the safety of the submersible and some of its features, such as the gaming console that’s used to control it
Image credits: CBC NL – Newfoundland and Labrador
Image credits: CBC NL – Newfoundland and Labrador
Image credits: Dexerto
I am really looking forward for more good news, but I gotta say The Titan really was NOT the greatest name! But please, God, let them be found alive
Yes especially for a sub put together with scraps. And can someone who knows explain why a gps locating system would not be an obvious must have for a remote controlled untethered submersible?
Oh my sweet lord since the minute I read about this in the news, I have been praying SO hard that they'll be rescued and still alive. I cannot even begin to fathom how frightening this must be for them
I do hope this leads to the sub being found and the people inside rescued alive. Perhaps from now only ROVs should be used not manned vehicles. Also has the wreck of the Titanic got anything more to tell us or should it be treated as a grave and left in peace to eventually it crumbles away?
It’s fine if the manned vehicles are actually properly designed and tested with the help of industry experts. Not using fresh collage graduates. It also helps not firing employees when they raise serious safety concerns about the sub, as was the case here.
Dont think only using ROVs is the solution. That so called submarine is a rinkydink build. Seveal experts in several fields have warned the people in charge about the state of the thing. It is a deathtrap and have had problems before. Steering using a playstation controller, not A controller made for that sub. It’s communication is via a regular phone. The ballast is leftover building materials. This is not a surprise for the ceo himself, unfortunately he isnt alone on that sub.
