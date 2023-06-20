Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board
36points
News59 minutes ago

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

While most of us were hiking, brunching, or sleeping off the aftermath of Saturday evening, some were not enjoying their regular Sunday afternoon. After a submarine on a tourist expedition to the Titanic shipwreck in the Atlantic Ocean ‘set sail’ this Sunday morning, it soon vanished, prompting the deepest undersea rescue mission thus far.

It might seem ironic that the iconic ship which graced the depths of the Atlantic for more than a century is responsible for a disaster like this. However, with “around 70 hours of air left,” according to the Daily Mail, there was no time to think about that, as the U.S. Coast Guard was quick on its feet to launch a search and rescue operation. The clock is ticking and the deep-sea vessel has not been located yet.

This Sunday, a tourist submarine headed to the wreckage of the Titanic went missing, prompting the deepest undersea rescue mission ever

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: oceangate

The iconic passenger ship tragically sunk in 1912, sparking the interest of many explorers (and filmmakers)

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: oceangateexped

Image credits: oceangateexped

Billionaire Hamish Harding had excitedly posted on social media about being one of the five members on the expedition

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: actionaviationchairman

Harding posted a pic of himself on Sunday, hyping up the fact that he’d be the last tourist to see the Titanic this year

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: Hamish Harding

Joining the expedition were French Navy veteran PH Nargeolet (left) and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expedition (right)

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: Hamish Harding

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: Hamish Harding

One of Pakistan’s richest men, Shahzada Dawood, and his teenage son are also believed to be part of the expedition

Image credits: World Economic Forum

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: Hamish Harding

This is the last known photo of the submarine which has been missing for well over 24 hours

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: Hamish Harding

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: Hamish Harding

To be aboard the submarine, each member is expected to splash $250,000

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: oceangate

Because of the difficult nature of the situation, the rescue team had to deploy deep-water equipment

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: oceangate

In a video captured during a previous mission, the inside of the submarine is shown, giving us a glimpse of its interior

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: oceangate

The Boston Coast Guard has been desperately searching for the missing vessel ever since it went AWOL

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Image credits: MarineTraffic

People on the internet shared their prayers and bewilderment at such a risky venture in the first place

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Homepage
Next in News
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just wanna say, glad some current news is making it to BP. People may have comments and feelings and I am more interested in what BPs think and feel than right wing v left stupid comments on Twitter and news sites.

4
4points
reply
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agreed. I don't have social media but caught myself wanting to say something about the subject and realized it was BP and I could. I hope they keep posting it

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think is kinda sad that only two people on the comments that were shown hoped for the best, period. All the others did was to judge them and pretend they care. Whether you agree or not with the expedition, this is not the time to discuss it. They seem to care more about the Titanic people than about the living ones

3
3points
reply
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I absolutely hope they are saved. In the meantime, dozens of migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean in the same week and I do wonder why oh why that doesn’t deserve similar attention.

0
0points
reply
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just wanna say, glad some current news is making it to BP. People may have comments and feelings and I am more interested in what BPs think and feel than right wing v left stupid comments on Twitter and news sites.

4
4points
reply
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agreed. I don't have social media but caught myself wanting to say something about the subject and realized it was BP and I could. I hope they keep posting it

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think is kinda sad that only two people on the comments that were shown hoped for the best, period. All the others did was to judge them and pretend they care. Whether you agree or not with the expedition, this is not the time to discuss it. They seem to care more about the Titanic people than about the living ones

3
3points
reply
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I absolutely hope they are saved. In the meantime, dozens of migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean in the same week and I do wonder why oh why that doesn’t deserve similar attention.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda