Submarine Used For Touring Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing With 5 People On Board
While most of us were hiking, brunching, or sleeping off the aftermath of Saturday evening, some were not enjoying their regular Sunday afternoon. After a submarine on a tourist expedition to the Titanic shipwreck in the Atlantic Ocean ‘set sail’ this Sunday morning, it soon vanished, prompting the deepest undersea rescue mission thus far.
It might seem ironic that the iconic ship which graced the depths of the Atlantic for more than a century is responsible for a disaster like this. However, with “around 70 hours of air left,” according to the Daily Mail, there was no time to think about that, as the U.S. Coast Guard was quick on its feet to launch a search and rescue operation. The clock is ticking and the deep-sea vessel has not been located yet.
This Sunday, a tourist submarine headed to the wreckage of the Titanic went missing, prompting the deepest undersea rescue mission ever
The iconic passenger ship tragically sunk in 1912, sparking the interest of many explorers (and filmmakers)
Billionaire Hamish Harding had excitedly posted on social media about being one of the five members on the expedition
Harding posted a pic of himself on Sunday, hyping up the fact that he’d be the last tourist to see the Titanic this year
Joining the expedition were French Navy veteran PH Nargeolet (left) and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expedition (right)
One of Pakistan’s richest men, Shahzada Dawood, and his teenage son are also believed to be part of the expedition
This is the last known photo of the submarine which has been missing for well over 24 hours
To be aboard the submarine, each member is expected to splash $250,000
Because of the difficult nature of the situation, the rescue team had to deploy deep-water equipment
In a video captured during a previous mission, the inside of the submarine is shown, giving us a glimpse of its interior
The Boston Coast Guard has been desperately searching for the missing vessel ever since it went AWOL
Just wanna say, glad some current news is making it to BP. People may have comments and feelings and I am more interested in what BPs think and feel than right wing v left stupid comments on Twitter and news sites.
Agreed. I don't have social media but caught myself wanting to say something about the subject and realized it was BP and I could. I hope they keep posting it
i think is kinda sad that only two people on the comments that were shown hoped for the best, period. All the others did was to judge them and pretend they care. Whether you agree or not with the expedition, this is not the time to discuss it. They seem to care more about the Titanic people than about the living ones
I absolutely hope they are saved. In the meantime, dozens of migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean in the same week and I do wonder why oh why that doesn’t deserve similar attention.
