In this topic, food is no exception. From the things done in private kitchens to whole restaurant models, there are plenty of modern food-related trends that many can’t wait to disappear, so when one Redditor asked people to share theirs, they didn’t hold back. Check out what they said below!

Some trends are well on the way to revolutionizing certain things in our world. But for every great one, there are a few that are ridiculous and annoying, simply begging you to ask the question, “Why?”

#1 If I'm on a website I'm only there to look at your menu. I'm not interested in starting an order before I've looked at the menu. No, I don't want to give you my zip code. Just give me your menu and some food pictures.

While these modern food trends have undeniably spread worldwide, if you’re looking for the whole experience, resort towns are the place to be. As Bored Panda found out by reaching out to u/Prestigious-Humor872, also known as Alex, this is precisely the kind of place he resides in. Alex is a proud 28-year-old father from Michigan, USA. He works as an accountant and enjoys reading, sports, traveling, and spending time with his family. The OP is no food critic or restaurant expert, which is precisely why his opinion matters. After all, he’s a part of the target audience for all those places.

#2 Calling a slight alteration to a recipe a "hack".



Adding parmesan cheese to your grilled cheese sandwich is not a "hack". It's a minor recipe change.

#3 The stupid food wasting trends on YouTube and TikTok etc.

OP’s town, contradictory to what’s usual for its size, has an extensive food scene. He says that over the past few years, he has noticed way too many recurring themes, with new restaurants opening up around every corner and old ones making changes to catch up. The curiosity about whether things look the same in other parts of the world inspired Alex to start this Reddit thread. The post exploded with nearly 8,000 upvotes and over 9,000 comments, which shows that he’s definitely not in the minority regarding opinion about these movements. “I was very surprised,” the author said. “I never thought I would capture the internet’s attention like this.”

#4 Tipping for food I’m picking up at a counter. What am I tipping for? And if that tip is necessary for the employees to make a living, the restaurant just needs to pay their employees a higher wage and charge whatever they need to charge for the food in order to do so. But I’m tired of being asked to tip for every single thing.

#5 Fancy restaurants that say they serve “street tacos” and proceed to charge $18 for three.

When asked what is the modern food trend that he himself can’t wait to end, the OP had a clear answer: “‘Gastropub’ trend and their tendency to market their foods as ‘artisan’ or ‘craft’ with an ‘abandoned warehouse’ themed interior.” He said that while this doesn’t necessarily mean that the food there is bad, his restaurant experiences tend to be less and less memorable with each night out, and the overused buzzwords on the menu just top it all off. ADVERTISEMENT To add a little extra to the answer, Alex told us that he’s also getting tired of the popularity of Brussels sprouts, but as he said himself, “That may be because my wife loves them, and I eat them every time I’m out.”

#6 Sweets on top of sweets. A milkshake with a donut, lollipop, and cupcake attached.

#7 Food trucks that charge the same price as a premium restaurant but serve half the size on a floppy plate that I have to stand up to eat

We were also curious about where exactly these movements come from, so we did some more digging. According to BlueCart, many factors influence the food trends, but a couple that stand out the most are health fads and pop culture. The article explains that in fine dining, it is usually chefs who create these trends that are later mimicked by other restauranteurs. However, sometimes, there are also certain food consultants who help the restaurants develop these new items for their menus.

#8 Making food instagramable. It's 80% looks 20% edible

#9 Restaurants serving food on cutting boards, shovels, paper, shells, or anything that is not an actual plate

Escoffier further tells us that it’s not always the taste that is the determining factor in creating these food trends. Sometimes, it is more focused on what people see and hear around them. For example, cupcakes were brought back and became one of the main things that come to people’s minds when they think of American culture, all because they were widely featured on the TV show “Sex in the City.” The article also mentions that many other variables are at play, ranging from money and marketing to something known as food politics. According to them, there is even one person at Whole Foods, the Head Global Cheese and Specialty Product Buyer, who can change entire markets, all based on her preferences that day.

#10 Any TikTok/IG trend that makes life more difficult for fast-food workers with overly complex orders or ordering stuff not on the menu or trying to “one up” each others orders etc

#11 The videos of people making food in sinks. Gross.

So, in the end, while modern food trends aim to please an average consumer, the target group rarely has a say in the invention process. It is unusual to see any kind of survey of what you’d prefer to find on the menu or what the place you eat at should look like. Instead, the restaurants assume what they think the general public will like and mimic it to avoid getting left behind. But thankfully, you don’t need to be an expert to have your opinion heard online. Can you relate to any of these answers? What are the modern food trends that you dislike? Come down below to the comments and share that with us!

#12 Online recipes that I have to scroll for five minutes to find the recipe. I do not care, dear author, about how you discovered this meal or how my family will feel about it. I just need to know how long to roast the damn chicken

#13 Graphic designy menus that try to be creative but end up confusing. Also pdf-only menus. I'd prefer a physical one

#14 2 ingredient desserts (with 7 "optional" ingredients that appear once you read the actual recipe)

#15 Back in the day, oxtails and flank steaks were cheap cuts of meat. They are expensive as hell now. I’m just waiting for Vienna sausages to be turned into ironic hipster food.

#16 Making all fast food buildings look like cookie-cutter beige/grey boxes. They all used to have their own distinct personalities

#17 For some reason putting food in wine glasses.

#18 “Detox” foods. Just eat food and let your liver do its damn job.

#19 Content creators squeezing and scraping the food. Looking directly into the camera, taking a ginormous bite, rolling their eyes, and going "MMMMMM OMGSOYUMMYGUYS" with their mouth full.

#20 Dump meals.



Wash your goddamn plates so I don’t have to scrub the table!

#21 I'm a chef, and even I'm tired of the twelve course menu, where each course is two bites.

#22 Deconstructed food. I did not pay you lots of money, so I get to essentially cook/make my own food.

#23 Every Frito Lay product does not need to be Flamin' Hot with Lime

#24 High Fructose Corn Syrup being in seemingly *every* commonplace food in America (almost said the ridiculous amounts of sugar in general, which I still hate, but I think is a bit less reasonable to expect). Sugar is a *huge* part of why unhealthy food is so addictive and unhealthy in America, and I think most people have become conditioned to expect high sugar in most things. We need to roll back that idea...

#25 Food that's designed to be "food p**n" with way too many toppings thrown on it purely for the shock value.



I just want a good, simple burger with a tasty patty. I don't want a Flamin' Hot B******e Destroyer 3000 with three types of meat, three types of cheese, and three types of sauce on it.

#26 I just went to a restaurant, not a fast food place, a sit-down restaurant where you have to scan the QR code for the menu, then a screen pops up where you have to place your own order.



No one comes to the table to answer questions, nothing. You place your order, a person comes by and throws your drinks at you. Then they swing by a while later and throw your food at you. That’s all you see of them.



You pay your bill on your phone, and are still expected to tip.

#27 The ASMR food videos.



People filming themselves eating the food and smacking loudly into the MIC.

#28 Mukbang. It’s gross.

#29 Everything being called Yuzu when they’re really just using lemon

#30 Well, restaurant trend. I am sick of polished concrete floors, exposed brick and pipes and ordering at a counter. Can we bring back a nicer dining room, please?

#31 I don't think it's going anywhere, but putting bacon in/on EVERYTHING. I feel like there was this explosion around 2010 where bacon was just everywhere. I vividly remember Denny's having like a bacon celebration month that featured a maple bacon sundae. The world never went back.

#32 Hamburgers getting taller and taller. Like dude, what use is a 7 inch tall burger if I cant take a bite of it?

#33 Truffle flavor everything. Real truffle can be wonderful but in moderation. Truffle oils in everything. Enough!

#34 Not food specifically, but related.



I loathe first bite reactions on gif recipes/ instagram pages.

#35 Crumbl and other cookies that have no real substance; just sweet on sweet on sweet.

#36 We are asking quite a lot out of Cauliflower lately...

#37 Salted caramel everything that used to just be caramel.

#38 Covering melted cheese or cheese sauce over food that would have been better without it.

#39 Just please god stop calling your restaurant an “eatery”.