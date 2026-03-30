ADVERTISEMENT

Being a good neighbor to the people you live next to isn’t difficult. It’s being mindful of the noise levels, respecting their boundaries and privacy, and keeping your property tidy – all of which are expected from any sensible member of society. 

But for some people, being neighborly seems impossible. They’re the ones who would block driveways, leave trash behind, and just be an inconsiderate fool all around. It’s the kind of behavior exposed in the following photos on this list. 

If you haven’t had the awful experience of having a neighbor from hell, lucky you. Here’s what it looks like.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

POV Your Neighbors Decide To Paint Their House The Color Of God

Dimly lit room with a covered chair and bright window glare, illustrating neighbors that would make you move to nowhere.

Neighbors painted their house some sort of reflective white color. Unless I close my blinds, I wake up to this every morning and it persists until sunset.

Mitchmaul Report

23points
POST
gaillott avatar
Gail Lott
Gail Lott
Community Member
Premium 4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The color of God! OMGoodness I howled laughing! Oh this poor dude! 😂

6
6points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    The Current State Of Our Neighbor's Back Yard

    Yard littered with trash and debris showing disturbing neighbors in a cluttered outdoor space behind a house.

    For some background, we live in attached town homes and lately have been seeing rats and skunks come into our yard from the next yard over. And when we peaked over their fence this was what greeted us. This neighbor also has a 1 year old kid.

    RedHeadRedeemed Report

    22points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Multiple aspects of health and safety hazards.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    My Neighbours Disgusting Habit Of Keeping His Trash In The Hallway. Today Featuring A Bag Full Of Used Diapers

    Large cardboard box and plastic bags filled with items, depicting unusual neighbors that might make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    Yes, it stinks. I've written the landlord about it several times and nothing happens. It's literally only a 20 meter walk to the garbage disposal.

    harrytheballs Report

    21points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sometimes, having a problematic neighbor is almost inevitable. You have a starkly different view of what is acceptable and what isn’t, which may be a source of friction. And unless the problem has gotten to the point of destructiveness, moving away isn’t a practical solution. 

    Learning how to handle troublesome neighbors would be your next best bet. And in an article for Psychology Today, evolutionary psychologist Nigel Barber outlined a few ways to do this, along with potential drawbacks.

    #4

    My Neighbor (Who Has A 2-Car Garage And A 2-Car Driveway) Insists On Double-Parking His Cars In The Street Instead, Blocking An Entire Lane Of The Road

    Nighttime street scene with parked cars and dim streetlights in a quiet neighborhood away from neighbors

    jessbird Report

    21points
    POST
    View more comments
    #5

    Neighbors Put A Gas Can With A Paper Towel For A Lid Right Next To My Front Door. Now I Have To Be The "It's The Fumes That Are Flammable" Guy

    Red gas container with a torn paper towel and cap on concrete near a house entrance, illustrating odd neighbor behavior.

    Gingerosity244 Report

    19points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely let authorities know. This is big-time dangerous.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    Alright, I’m Done Being Nice

    Dark backyard at night with bright light shining over a wooden fence and garden shed, showcasing remote neighbors.

    This past weekend, my nightmare neighbors took things to a new level and installed these obnoxiously bright floodlights — one in the front yard and another in the back — with the back one aimed directly into my yard. I’ve owned this home for about 9 months now; they’ve been renting here for over 15 years and act like they own the block.

    thin_whiteline Report

    18points
    POST
    bizzylady2 avatar
    Barbara Hill
    Barbara Hill
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Buy a mirror and positioned it right in from of the light. Reflect it back.

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Barber, avoidance is one path to take, and it’s self-explanatory. It’s as simple as steering clear of the neighbor in question. However, it’s merely a band-aid solution that may cause more problems. 

    “Conflict among neighbors often has a fairly trivial pretext, but escalates if the irritant is not resolved,” Barber said.

    #7

    My Neighbors Like To Take Shopping Carts Home And Never Return Them, So They Just Accumulate By The Dumpster

    Abandoned shopping carts lined up next to dumpsters in a quiet neighborhood, reflecting unusual neighbors in remote areas.

    Sunset-onthe-Horizon Report

    18points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This drives me insane. Do you know how expensive those carts are? And do you think the store is just gonna eat the loss? Groceries are expensive enough without this b*llshit

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Awesome Neighbor Parks Like This Every Day

    Pickup truck parked halfway on a sidewalk and grass patch in a suburban neighborhood showing unusual neighbor parking behavior.

    Driveway free and clear. Backs into the sidewalk anyways. Their house got raided by the police a week ago over stolen property so hopefully they'll be gone soon.

    Chumbief Report

    18points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In most places, that would get them ticketed or towed. All you need to do is make sure the police see it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Neighbor Moved A Rotting Mobile Home Next To Our Property Fence

    Worn-down trailer home with damaged exterior and broken windows behind barbed wire in a remote area, illustrating neighbors to avoid.

    I own 20 acres in East Texas. On one side of my property I planned on building my dream tiny home in a meadow. The new neighbor that recently bought the property next to me with a beautiful home on it already just moved a rotting, dilapidated mobile home on the side of his property next to our adjoining barbed wire fence.

    My dream of a tiny home in the meadow is now over. I’m distraught that my retirement dream is gone. The barbed wire fence is along my road/driveway back to my meadow. I can’t look at that rotting garbage.

    Whispering_truth Report

    17points
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very tall fence? Bamboo? Shrubs? Bushes? Something like that to block it out

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Negotiation is another way to handle a troublesome neighbor. On the surface, it seems like the diplomatic and proper approach. But as Barber pointed out, it may not work with an unreasonable person. 

    “Who wouldn't love their dog, who nevertheless is a chronic barker and whines all day while the owner is away? If the owners deny that there is a problem, it cannot be remedied,” he wrote. 
    #10

    My Neighbor Sent Me A Text Last Night Forcing Me To Pay For Her Daughter's Towing Charge Because She Parked In Front Of My Driveway

    Text message showing a neighbor demanding $300 towing fee after a car was towed, illustrating difficult neighbors.

    Drivinglnsane Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    My Neighbors Left This On My Car Yesterday

    Handwritten neighbor note asking not to park between their cars, a relatable neighbor interaction from the middle of nowhere.

    StarSignificant8870 Report

    16points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whaaat? Do they think their cars will mate at night if they're adjacent? Maybe they're hoping for a moped that will grow up to be a Harley.

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Came Back From Camping To Find My Neighbor Moved Their Mailbox Onto My Property Without Asking And Knocked Over Mine

    Damaged and knocked-over mailbox in a rural area representing neighbors that would make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    A contractor truck backed into my mailbox because the driver apparently really needed to use the port-a-potty nearby.

    Then with my mailbox on the ground, the neighbor comes over, digs a hole, pours some concrete, and moves their mailbox onto my yard.

    I talked to the mail carrier and he said they asked him if they could move their box and he said he "didn't have a problem with it", but they didn't ask me the property owner and he was surprised they didn't. I would have suggested going halfsies on a thicker post and just putting both our boxes on it because I gotta redo mine anyway.

    I'm mostly upset because they didn't bother asking. Now if I get mad, what's the point? They've already poured the concrete and I still have to replace my box and pole.

    krob58 Report

    16points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dig up the whole thing. It's your property.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If the issue escalates to a point where one neighbor may take legal action, Barber says it also has its fair share of headaches. He described such actions as “stepping into a minefield of unanticipated consequences.” 

    “The fallout extends from getting turned in if their sidewalk is not shoveled in winter to being cited for minor infringements in city building ordinances, or even having a home extension challenged for code violation,” Barber wrote. 
    #13

    Unknown Neighbor Started Parking Their Bike In The Entrance Of Our Building

    Blue Schwinn bicycle locked awkwardly to stair railing in empty indoor hallway, suggesting unusual neighbor behavior.

    Third day in a row now, before I had been leaning it up against a wall to get it out of the way. Today I was going to toss it outside and saw they had gotten a lock.

    akkariacher Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments
    #14

    Neighbor Put Up A Fence And Left Their Gas Meter On My Side

    Suburban house behind a tall white fence with a well-maintained green lawn and trees in the background.

    Hauzerx Report

    16points
    POST
    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you need to put a second smaller fence around it and lock it in /j

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    We Own The Property/ The Entrance To This Road But Our Neighbour Put Up An Electric Wire And Sign Across It

    Rural dirt path with warning signs including beware of the bull, surrounded by greenery in a remote neighbor setting.

    We bought the property and own the land but the man who lives across the street (and owns the field to the left of this stone wall) just put up this electric ‘fence’ across our road. He’s been in the area a while and just refuses to accept that we bought it.

    ohhidoggo Report

    16points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless you have some unusual local law that limits your options, there's no reason you shouldn't be able to remove the fence.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments

    So, what would be the best way to handle disputes with neighbors? Licensed therapist Lindsey Rae Ackerman says the approach should be rooted in finding a solution to the problem rather than assigning blame. 

    In an interview with Time Magazine, she advised saying something like, “I’m struggling because of something that’s happening in your space, so I'm coming to you to collaborate on solutions.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Unhygienic Neighbours Dump Their Used Dog Bags In Front Of Their Unit On Some Rocks. The Smell Is Atrocious

    Plastic bags filled with rocks scattered near a stone wall and driveway, illustrating unusual neighbors in suburban settings.

    reddit.com Report

    16points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got to be kidding me...that's disgusting

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Just Moved To The Other Side Of The Country And The Neighbor's Kids Lit My Car On Fire

    Severely burned and damaged car in a dark parking area illustrating neighbors that make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    Partyhardypillow Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments
    #18

    Upstairs Neighbor Cut Their Hair On The Balcony

    Wooden outdoor bench and cushion with tangled white rope and black hook, showing signs of scratch marks from neighbors.

    Only problem is, it landed on my balcony a floor below. Walked out and saw somebody else’s hair all over my stuff.

    JMcSwagle Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments

    To give a more concrete example, Ackerman described a scenario in which a neighbor plays loud music late at night. In such a situation, she urges phrasing the request in a collaborative way, something like: 

    “Do you think we could find a quiet window after 10 p.m. on weeknights so we can both get enough sleep?”
    #19

    Neighbor's Car Touching Mine

    Two white cars involved in a close front bumper collision, illustrating neighbors that would make you move away.

    I’ve told my neighbor that she keeps hitting my car (right) when she parks (left) she swears they aren’t touching, but multiple dents in my bumper say otherwise.

    jd_918 Report

    15points
    POST
    sideshowbarb avatar
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have a half dozen spikes welded on your front bumper.

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Neighbor Always Street Parks Several Feet From The Curb

    Suburban street with cars parked closely side by side, illustrating neighbors that would make you move to nowhere.

    stickyhairmonster Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    #21

    Some Neighbor Filled Up My Trash Bin Right Before Trash Pickup Day

    A large turkey wrapped in plastic inside a trash bin, illustrating one of the neighbors that would make you move far away.

    wendee Report

    15points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can figure out who it is, take it to their house and leave it on their porch.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Everyday My Neighbour Slowly Paces And Inspects My Front Yard

    Man walking outside a house seen through a window, illustrating unusual neighbors that make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    Ok_Significance544 Report

    15points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do the same to him 🤷‍♀️

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    Neighbour Stole Our Hellow Fresh Box Again And Denies It

    Person holding a HelloFresh box outdoors near a wooden fence and suburban houses in a quiet neighborhood.

    I got my notification that my hello fresh box was delivered. And it wasn't.

    I checked the photo and it's obviously not my house but it's next door. This is not uncommon unfortunately as my place is quite new so the maps haven't been updated and couriers get confused.

    Obviously this lady is wearing all blue with blue nail polish took my box so I went to her house and asked her and guess what, she denies it! She said she didn't receive anything! She's even wearing the same outfit. I showed her the photo and she said it's not her.

    I explained to hello fresh and they are issuing me a full refund and advised the delivery to make sure it won't happen again, but this always happens and our stuff always gets stolen.

    CatCanvas Report

    15points
    POST
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    File a police report. She's obviously a thief

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    That's Not My Driveway

    Snow-covered driveway with tire tracks at night, illustrating neighbors that make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    I get that my house is at the end of a dead end street. And I get that people think it is easier to turn around in my fully empty paved driveway than the gravel semi circle at the end of the street. I try to give my neighbor's grace even though they do it at all hours of the night, with their music blasting, driving my dog absolutely crazy cause they pull right up to the house like they are coming in to stay. I can even understand that the street is narrow and its hard to back out without hitting the curb across the street, I get it!

    But what i don't get is this! Those tire marks are down the middle of my front lawn. Honestly people are trash.

    sophiesmaker Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    #25

    Found Out Neighbor Is Running “Business” Using My Stuff

    Outdoor electrical outlet with a tangled extension cord on house siding near a window in a remote neighbor setting

    Have an upstairs neighbor who is the worst in so many ways. Recently it seems he’s out of work because he’s home all day and night watching loud TV and gaming. I was finally off work on Friday and heard a weird sound that ended up being a shop vac and other tools being run. It was annoying, but I figured neighbors were cleaning their car. He was, but it was a strange vehicle, and he was out there for hours, obviously detailing. Turns out he’s got different customers each day.

    I mentioned this to my sister, and she asked if he was using my electricity, so I went out to check—yes, he was. The ex-husband left some stuff, including the extension cord for the pickup during winter. The neighbor upstairs helped himself to the cord but also to not paying for the power to run it. My contract says we are not allowed to run a business out of this complex but I feel bad snitching.

    Worldly-Surround-948 Report

    15points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well talk to them first before "snitching". Neighbour is thieving.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    New Neighbors Won't Stop Pouring Grease Down The Drains

    Kitchen sink filled with dirty, murky water representing neighbors that make you want to move to the middle of nowhere.

    This is the second time this has happened. Whenever they pour grease down the drain, it clogs the drains of everyone downstairs and fills our sinks with dirty, slimy, greasy water we have to bail out or have all over the floor. One neighbor confronted them, and of course they denied it was them doing it.

    The management company had to work on the drains for weeks last time it happened to clear the clog. They warned us if it happened again, there would be a rent increase for everyone to cover the damages.

    AlwaysAngryFox Report

    15points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m no lawyer but I’m pretty sure a rent increase for everyone due to the actions of one is illegal

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    Neighbor Keeps Using My Driveway

    Snow-covered residential driveway with tire tracks, parked cars, and scattered trash bins on a quiet suburban street.

    My neighbor decided that, because their driveway is narrow and they have two cars, it would be easier to park one in the yard. They then decided it's easiest to just keep moving forward and turn left out of my driveway.

    And yeah, this portion of their yard is just mud now.

    Cudpuff100 Report

    14points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Park your car in front of his. Can’t turn out of your driveway if there’s nowhere to go

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    My Neighbor Keeps Her Camera Pointed Straight At My Back Door

    Surveillance camera peeking over a wooden fence with a house in the background in unusual neighbor scene.

    The camera is active. It swivels, so it is pointed in different directions throughout the day. 90% of the time it's pointed straight at my back door. She lives alone and usually has comments about what I'm doing around my house. It feels like every time i go out back i have this camera straight on me, then i notice the little blue motion light will activate. What's the best way to deal with this? Lattice? Plants?

    johnfx420 Report

    14points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The brightest floodlight known to man

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments
    #29

    My Neighbor Keeps Leaving His Water Jugs Outside Of My Apartment

    Empty water jugs lined up multiple times in a narrow hallway, illustrating unusual neighbors from remote places.

    Two people live in the apartment across the hall and they refuse to take their water jugs to the dumpster outside. No idea why they even go through this many water jugs in the first place.

    virtualzebra1 Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #30

    My Next-Door Neighbor Installed Fence Lights And “Hid” The Wires On Our Side

    Rustic wooden fence in a dry, open area showcasing a quiet rural setting with minimal neighbors around.

    Never asked permission or even told us he was doing it. Generally has been a nice and considerate neighbor, so wasn't expecting this at all.

    He obviously doesn't want to see the wires, why would he think we would? Especially when we don't get the benefit of the lights? Ugh.

    Quirky_Word Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #31

    Our Hallway Neighbor Loves To Treat It As An Extension Of Their Own Apartment

    Cluttered hallway with bags, boxes, and furniture, showing neighbors' messy behavior in a shared living space.

    Someone who lives on the same hall as us and moved in a bit ago. At first it started out as just the table, and gradually keeps growing and growing. Genuinely how do some people think that this is acceptable?

    worIdwar2chainz Report

    14points
    POST
    bizzylady2 avatar
    Barbara Hill
    Barbara Hill
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let the landlord know and the fire department.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Neighbor Placed A White Noise Machine In The Communal Hallway For All Of Us To Hear Through Our Doors

    Small white device placed on wood floor near dark door and trim, illustrating unusual neighbors in remote living spaces.

    theatrekid0309 Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #33

    Neighbours Moved Out And Left Their Junk On The Lawn Assuming The City Would Just Pick It Up. It's Been Over A Month

    Old furniture and mattress left outside a house, showing unusual neighbors that would make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    Critical_Heat4492 Report

    14points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call the city. They may be able to track them down and make them pay to have it removed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #34

    Neighbour Blocked Both My Cars In The Driveway

    Quiet suburban street at night with cars parked by autumn trees, illustrating neighbors that make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    Ophede Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #35

    New-Ish Neighbors Chopped Down Entire Area Of 80+ Year Old Trees

    Cleared neighborhood lot with tree stumps and few houses, showing neighbors that would make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    jazzberryjamm Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #36

    Psycho Woman Walks Dog On Neighbors Property Now

    Woman in red outfit walking a dog on a leash in a quiet grassy yard with sparse trees, a typical neighbor scene

    Originally this psycho neighbor walked their dog on our property and yelled at us in some random language. She only stopped when we threatened to call the police. Now she’s in the neighbors' yard, and I got some video. Only when she crosses the fence is when she would be on our property, and I would have to call the police. The only reason I’m not notifying the neighbors is because they also have like 5 dogs that bark constantly. And they only cared when I threatened to send audio recordings to the HOA.

    MountainDew63 Report

    14points
    POST
    #37

    My Neighbor Keeps Burning Trash In His Back Yard

    Backyard with a hanging swing and a wooden fence, showing a surprising fire flame in the middle of nowhere neighbors.

    I’ve been dealing with this for about 3 years now. But this is the first time I walked out and saw an 8-foot flame, 2 feet away from his fence line and a few more away from mine. He was nowhere to be found; the fire was left unattended. I could feel the heat on the other side of my fence. After taking this photo, it grew wider and taller. This time I called the fire department and turned my sprinkler on.

    The smell often seeps into my home because I leave my kitchen window open and have no clue when he will start a trash fire. My couch and rugs permanently smell like smoke. He’d ignore my calls and text messages, and attempting to talk in person, he would change the subject. He and his 3 kids also chain-smoke, and when I say all day, I’m not exaggerating. It’s impossible for me to enjoy my backyard.

    OwnMood4292 Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #38

    On Top Of Our House

    Narrow gap between houses with construction scaffolding and limited outdoor space in a neighborhood setting.

    Our neighbor tried to claim hardship to build what she wanted and ignore the code. When that didn't work, she sued the borough to get what she wanted. The borough passed it under illegal circumstances. Now it's in county court. She decided to go ahead and build anyway. She's hoping they won't make her tear it down. This is her house being built less than 10 feet away from ours. That's how close the house is to ours.

    WasteSign4442 Report

    14points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom would say it's close enough that you can stick your dustmop out the window and shake it off inside the neighbor's house.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    This Letter I Get From My Neighbors On The First Day Of Summer Vacation

    Handwritten note warning no dogs allowed by the sea near houses, reflecting neighbors that make you move to nowhere.

    In Cyprus there is a new law where all non-private beaches are government owned, and dogs are allowed to walk there.

    The beach in front of our summer house is one of those beaches, but unfortunately our elderly neighbors don’t seem to bother to look at the law when it’s not convenient for them.

    Needless to say, I’ll continue taking them to the beach, and if they actually follow through with their threats, I’d love to see them fined for wasting police resources.

    Dark_Wolf04 Report

    13points
    POST
    #40

    My Neighbor Set His Son’s Soccer Goal Up Against My Fence And The Kid Dented It With Missed Kicks

    Black metal fence in a grassy yard with leafless trees behind, showing a neighbor setup that might inspire moving to the middle of nowhere

    BizarroMax Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #41

    Neighbor Has The Sidewalk Permanently Blocked

    Iron gate attached to another gate and a fence on a suburban sidewalk, illustrating unusual neighbors causing frustration.

    ThrawnGetsBuckets Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #42

    My Neighbor Does Laundry Then Stores Her Used Gloves In Everyone's Newspaper Slots Like Her Own Personal Trash

    Empty red mailboxes mounted on a wooden frame under a roof, illustrating unusual neighbors in remote areas.

    I confronted her about 2 months ago and reminded her that there is literally a trash can in the laundry room. She said "I know" and walked away.

    bajungadustin Report

    13points
    POST
    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does she need gloves to do laundry?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    My Neighbours Cleaned Their Pathway And Left A "Border" On The Floor, Because Its Our Property But Always Leave Their Trash On Our Side Of The "Border"

    Stone steps and a paved patio outside a house showing a wrapped plastic bin, illustrating neighbors that would make you move away.

    They also use our garden as a shortcut to the garages but dont clean the pathway because it belongs to our property.

    Black_Market_95 Report

    13points
    POST
    bizzylady2 avatar
    Barbara Hill
    Barbara Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Push it back over put up no trespassing signs and a camera.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #44

    Neighbour Decided To Use Some Screws, Hanging I Dont Know What

    Close-up of a wooden fence with a protruding s***w, an example of neighbors that would make you move to nowhere.

    Catatonia86 Report

    13points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just get vice clamp and back it ou.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #45

    Neighbour Throws Bones Over The Fence Into Our Yard

    Partially eaten fruit core held with a napkin in a modern kitchen setting, unusual neighbor causing surprise.

    For years, our backyard neighbours have been throwing uncooked bones over the fence. I have a dog who then brings the bones inside. I have no idea which backyard neighbour it is as we are connected to a few, I have asked around but none confessed to it.

    bigbloodybull Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #46

    New Neighbor's Truck, Every Night

    Pickup trucks parked at night under large trees, illustrating neighbors that would make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    vuxnomica Report

    13points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This kind of thing is not legal here. Thank goodness.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #47

    Before And After Of Our Neighbors Buying A Trailer

    White SUV and large camper trailer parked near a quiet neighborhood street at sunset, peaceful remote setting with few neighbors.

    BcoxOW12 Report

    12points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Check with your town. Many places have ordinances that regulate where trailers like this can be legally parked. Here, one this size would have to be parked in the backyard.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #48

    Is This Rude And If So What Should I Do About It? This Is The Stairs That Lead To The Parking Lot For All Of My Neighbors

    Concrete stairs leading down to a narrow driveway with two parked cars, illustrating unusual neighbors in rural areas.

    carsonistthearsonist Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    #49

    My Dad Got This Lovely Christmas Card In The Mail With No Return Address

    Handwritten note in a holiday card asking neighbors to hide trash and recycle barrels behind their gate.

    He keeps his bins right outside his back gate, they’re not even that visible unless you’re looking for something to nitpick. None of his other neighbors, who also keep their bins in their front yard, received anything similar.

    No-Light9581 Report

    12points
    POST
    #50

    Went Away For A Month, Neighbour Mowed Our Lawn Without Asking. Destroyed The Grass And Broke The Lawnmower

    Small backyard with patchy grass, flower bed, and garden hose, a neighborly scene that makes you want to move to the middle of nowhere.

    Neighbour kindly offered to water our garden while we were away - very appreciative to have him keep an eye on things for us. However he then took it upon himself to mow both our front and back lawns without asking first 3 weeks into us being away, so at that point the lawn was massively overgrown. Looks like he didn’t raise the blades to accommodate for the long grass and has now massively stressed our lawn after we spent so long trying to keep it healthy. Also broke our lawnmower in doing so.

    weeza08 Report

    11points
    POST
    kimett81 avatar
    TsavoE
    TsavoE
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is tricky to judge

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #51

    Neighbor Keeps Putting Sandbags Across Sidewalk

    Concrete barrier made of sandbags blocking driveway in a residential area with a private property sign at night.

    So this is the new form of blocking the sidewalk. It crosses the entire sidewalk causing a tripping hazard to anyone who using the sidewalk.

    I’ve called the village to complain about the bags and they sent the police out a couple times to have them removed but they keep getting put back each time it rains.

    Not sure what else to try to do. Talking to him is not a good idea because he and we do not get along and it will lead nowhere just as it has in the past.

    kasabian1988 Report

    11points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is he expecting a flood or something? Just why?

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #52

    My Neighbor That's Written 3 Notes On My Car For Parking In Front Of Her House (On A Public Street) Blocked A Spot With A Cone

    Street view with parked cars, orange traffic cone, and gated residential homes illustrating unusual neighbors concept.

    dakatzpajamas Report

    11points
    POST
    joanneoosse avatar
    Joanne Kinney
    Joanne Kinney
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, good God, just run it over. F her cone!

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #53

    Neighbour Put Wind Chimes On Her House Right Next To My Bedroom Window

    Two neighboring houses separated by a brick wall, illustrating unusual neighbors that make you move to the middle of nowhere.

    I guess my neighbour, who is very elderly and deaf, got wind chimes for Christmas because I woke up to the sound of them jingling all night. I like to sleep with my window open and they kept me up last night. I understand I'll just have to politely ask her to change where she hangs them, but it's still irritating.

    NotTukTukPirate Report

    7points
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As neighbor complaints go, this one is incredibly benign.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    Follow