If you haven’t had the awful experience of having a neighbor from hell , lucky you. Here’s what it looks like.

But for some people, being neighborly seems impossible. They’re the ones who would block driveways, leave trash behind, and just be an inconsiderate fool all around. It’s the kind of behavior exposed in the following photos on this list.

Being a good neighbor to the people you live next to isn’t difficult. It’s being mindful of the noise levels, respecting their boundaries and privacy, and keeping your property tidy – all of which are expected from any sensible member of society.

#1 POV Your Neighbors Decide To Paint Their House The Color Of God Neighbors painted their house some sort of reflective white color. Unless I close my blinds, I wake up to this every morning and it persists until sunset.



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#2 The Current State Of Our Neighbor's Back Yard For some background, we live in attached town homes and lately have been seeing rats and skunks come into our yard from the next yard over. And when we peaked over their fence this was what greeted us. This neighbor also has a 1 year old kid.



#3 My Neighbours Disgusting Habit Of Keeping His Trash In The Hallway. Today Featuring A Bag Full Of Used Diapers Yes, it stinks. I've written the landlord about it several times and nothing happens. It's literally only a 20 meter walk to the garbage disposal.



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Sometimes, having a problematic neighbor is almost inevitable. You have a starkly different view of what is acceptable and what isn’t, which may be a source of friction. And unless the problem has gotten to the point of destructiveness, moving away isn’t a practical solution. Learning how to handle troublesome neighbors would be your next best bet. And in an article for Psychology Today, evolutionary psychologist Nigel Barber outlined a few ways to do this, along with potential drawbacks.

#4 My Neighbor (Who Has A 2-Car Garage And A 2-Car Driveway) Insists On Double-Parking His Cars In The Street Instead, Blocking An Entire Lane Of The Road

#5 Neighbors Put A Gas Can With A Paper Towel For A Lid Right Next To My Front Door. Now I Have To Be The "It's The Fumes That Are Flammable" Guy

#6 Alright, I’m Done Being Nice This past weekend, my nightmare neighbors took things to a new level and installed these obnoxiously bright floodlights — one in the front yard and another in the back — with the back one aimed directly into my yard. I’ve owned this home for about 9 months now; they’ve been renting here for over 15 years and act like they own the block.



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According to Barber, avoidance is one path to take, and it’s self-explanatory. It’s as simple as steering clear of the neighbor in question. However, it’s merely a band-aid solution that may cause more problems. “Conflict among neighbors often has a fairly trivial pretext, but escalates if the irritant is not resolved,” Barber said.

#7 My Neighbors Like To Take Shopping Carts Home And Never Return Them, So They Just Accumulate By The Dumpster

#8 Awesome Neighbor Parks Like This Every Day Driveway free and clear. Backs into the sidewalk anyways. Their house got raided by the police a week ago over stolen property so hopefully they'll be gone soon.



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#9 Neighbor Moved A Rotting Mobile Home Next To Our Property Fence I own 20 acres in East Texas. On one side of my property I planned on building my dream tiny home in a meadow. The new neighbor that recently bought the property next to me with a beautiful home on it already just moved a rotting, dilapidated mobile home on the side of his property next to our adjoining barbed wire fence.



My dream of a tiny home in the meadow is now over. I’m distraught that my retirement dream is gone. The barbed wire fence is along my road/driveway back to my meadow. I can’t look at that rotting garbage.



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Negotiation is another way to handle a troublesome neighbor. On the surface, it seems like the diplomatic and proper approach. But as Barber pointed out, it may not work with an unreasonable person. “Who wouldn't love their dog, who nevertheless is a chronic barker and whines all day while the owner is away? If the owners deny that there is a problem, it cannot be remedied,” he wrote.

#10 My Neighbor Sent Me A Text Last Night Forcing Me To Pay For Her Daughter's Towing Charge Because She Parked In Front Of My Driveway

#11 My Neighbors Left This On My Car Yesterday

#12 Came Back From Camping To Find My Neighbor Moved Their Mailbox Onto My Property Without Asking And Knocked Over Mine A contractor truck backed into my mailbox because the driver apparently really needed to use the port-a-potty nearby.



Then with my mailbox on the ground, the neighbor comes over, digs a hole, pours some concrete, and moves their mailbox onto my yard.



I talked to the mail carrier and he said they asked him if they could move their box and he said he "didn't have a problem with it", but they didn't ask me the property owner and he was surprised they didn't. I would have suggested going halfsies on a thicker post and just putting both our boxes on it because I gotta redo mine anyway.



I'm mostly upset because they didn't bother asking. Now if I get mad, what's the point? They've already poured the concrete and I still have to replace my box and pole.



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If the issue escalates to a point where one neighbor may take legal action, Barber says it also has its fair share of headaches. He described such actions as “stepping into a minefield of unanticipated consequences.” “The fallout extends from getting turned in if their sidewalk is not shoveled in winter to being cited for minor infringements in city building ordinances, or even having a home extension challenged for code violation,” Barber wrote.

#13 Unknown Neighbor Started Parking Their Bike In The Entrance Of Our Building Third day in a row now, before I had been leaning it up against a wall to get it out of the way. Today I was going to toss it outside and saw they had gotten a lock.



#14 Neighbor Put Up A Fence And Left Their Gas Meter On My Side

#15 We Own The Property/ The Entrance To This Road But Our Neighbour Put Up An Electric Wire And Sign Across It We bought the property and own the land but the man who lives across the street (and owns the field to the left of this stone wall) just put up this electric ‘fence’ across our road. He’s been in the area a while and just refuses to accept that we bought it.



So, what would be the best way to handle disputes with neighbors? Licensed therapist Lindsey Rae Ackerman says the approach should be rooted in finding a solution to the problem rather than assigning blame. In an interview with Time Magazine, she advised saying something like, “I’m struggling because of something that’s happening in your space, so I'm coming to you to collaborate on solutions.”

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#16 My Unhygienic Neighbours Dump Their Used Dog Bags In Front Of Their Unit On Some Rocks. The Smell Is Atrocious

#17 Just Moved To The Other Side Of The Country And The Neighbor's Kids Lit My Car On Fire

#18 Upstairs Neighbor Cut Their Hair On The Balcony Only problem is, it landed on my balcony a floor below. Walked out and saw somebody else’s hair all over my stuff.



To give a more concrete example, Ackerman described a scenario in which a neighbor plays loud music late at night. In such a situation, she urges phrasing the request in a collaborative way, something like: “Do you think we could find a quiet window after 10 p.m. on weeknights so we can both get enough sleep?”

#19 Neighbor's Car Touching Mine I’ve told my neighbor that she keeps hitting my car (right) when she parks (left) she swears they aren’t touching, but multiple dents in my bumper say otherwise.



#20 Neighbor Always Street Parks Several Feet From The Curb

#21 Some Neighbor Filled Up My Trash Bin Right Before Trash Pickup Day

#22 Everyday My Neighbour Slowly Paces And Inspects My Front Yard

#23 Neighbour Stole Our Hellow Fresh Box Again And Denies It I got my notification that my hello fresh box was delivered. And it wasn't.



I checked the photo and it's obviously not my house but it's next door. This is not uncommon unfortunately as my place is quite new so the maps haven't been updated and couriers get confused.



Obviously this lady is wearing all blue with blue nail polish took my box so I went to her house and asked her and guess what, she denies it! She said she didn't receive anything! She's even wearing the same outfit. I showed her the photo and she said it's not her.



I explained to hello fresh and they are issuing me a full refund and advised the delivery to make sure it won't happen again, but this always happens and our stuff always gets stolen.



#24 That's Not My Driveway I get that my house is at the end of a dead end street. And I get that people think it is easier to turn around in my fully empty paved driveway than the gravel semi circle at the end of the street. I try to give my neighbor's grace even though they do it at all hours of the night, with their music blasting, driving my dog absolutely crazy cause they pull right up to the house like they are coming in to stay. I can even understand that the street is narrow and its hard to back out without hitting the curb across the street, I get it!



But what i don't get is this! Those tire marks are down the middle of my front lawn. Honestly people are trash.



#25 Found Out Neighbor Is Running “Business” Using My Stuff Have an upstairs neighbor who is the worst in so many ways. Recently it seems he’s out of work because he’s home all day and night watching loud TV and gaming. I was finally off work on Friday and heard a weird sound that ended up being a shop vac and other tools being run. It was annoying, but I figured neighbors were cleaning their car. He was, but it was a strange vehicle, and he was out there for hours, obviously detailing. Turns out he’s got different customers each day.



I mentioned this to my sister, and she asked if he was using my electricity, so I went out to check—yes, he was. The ex-husband left some stuff, including the extension cord for the pickup during winter. The neighbor upstairs helped himself to the cord but also to not paying for the power to run it. My contract says we are not allowed to run a business out of this complex but I feel bad snitching.



#26 New Neighbors Won't Stop Pouring Grease Down The Drains This is the second time this has happened. Whenever they pour grease down the drain, it clogs the drains of everyone downstairs and fills our sinks with dirty, slimy, greasy water we have to bail out or have all over the floor. One neighbor confronted them, and of course they denied it was them doing it.



The management company had to work on the drains for weeks last time it happened to clear the clog. They warned us if it happened again, there would be a rent increase for everyone to cover the damages.



#27 Neighbor Keeps Using My Driveway My neighbor decided that, because their driveway is narrow and they have two cars, it would be easier to park one in the yard. They then decided it's easiest to just keep moving forward and turn left out of my driveway.



And yeah, this portion of their yard is just mud now.



#28 My Neighbor Keeps Her Camera Pointed Straight At My Back Door The camera is active. It swivels, so it is pointed in different directions throughout the day. 90% of the time it's pointed straight at my back door. She lives alone and usually has comments about what I'm doing around my house. It feels like every time i go out back i have this camera straight on me, then i notice the little blue motion light will activate. What's the best way to deal with this? Lattice? Plants?



#29 My Neighbor Keeps Leaving His Water Jugs Outside Of My Apartment Two people live in the apartment across the hall and they refuse to take their water jugs to the dumpster outside. No idea why they even go through this many water jugs in the first place.



#30 My Next-Door Neighbor Installed Fence Lights And “Hid” The Wires On Our Side Never asked permission or even told us he was doing it. Generally has been a nice and considerate neighbor, so wasn't expecting this at all.



He obviously doesn't want to see the wires, why would he think we would? Especially when we don't get the benefit of the lights? Ugh.



#31 Our Hallway Neighbor Loves To Treat It As An Extension Of Their Own Apartment Someone who lives on the same hall as us and moved in a bit ago. At first it started out as just the table, and gradually keeps growing and growing. Genuinely how do some people think that this is acceptable?



#32 Neighbor Placed A White Noise Machine In The Communal Hallway For All Of Us To Hear Through Our Doors

#33 Neighbours Moved Out And Left Their Junk On The Lawn Assuming The City Would Just Pick It Up. It's Been Over A Month

#34 Neighbour Blocked Both My Cars In The Driveway

#35 New-Ish Neighbors Chopped Down Entire Area Of 80+ Year Old Trees

#36 Psycho Woman Walks Dog On Neighbors Property Now Originally this psycho neighbor walked their dog on our property and yelled at us in some random language. She only stopped when we threatened to call the police. Now she’s in the neighbors' yard, and I got some video. Only when she crosses the fence is when she would be on our property, and I would have to call the police. The only reason I’m not notifying the neighbors is because they also have like 5 dogs that bark constantly. And they only cared when I threatened to send audio recordings to the HOA.



#37 My Neighbor Keeps Burning Trash In His Back Yard I’ve been dealing with this for about 3 years now. But this is the first time I walked out and saw an 8-foot flame, 2 feet away from his fence line and a few more away from mine. He was nowhere to be found; the fire was left unattended. I could feel the heat on the other side of my fence. After taking this photo, it grew wider and taller. This time I called the fire department and turned my sprinkler on.



The smell often seeps into my home because I leave my kitchen window open and have no clue when he will start a trash fire. My couch and rugs permanently smell like smoke. He’d ignore my calls and text messages, and attempting to talk in person, he would change the subject. He and his 3 kids also chain-smoke, and when I say all day, I’m not exaggerating. It’s impossible for me to enjoy my backyard.



#38 On Top Of Our House Our neighbor tried to claim hardship to build what she wanted and ignore the code. When that didn't work, she sued the borough to get what she wanted. The borough passed it under illegal circumstances. Now it's in county court. She decided to go ahead and build anyway. She's hoping they won't make her tear it down. This is her house being built less than 10 feet away from ours. That's how close the house is to ours.



#39 This Letter I Get From My Neighbors On The First Day Of Summer Vacation In Cyprus there is a new law where all non-private beaches are government owned, and dogs are allowed to walk there.



The beach in front of our summer house is one of those beaches, but unfortunately our elderly neighbors don’t seem to bother to look at the law when it’s not convenient for them.



Needless to say, I’ll continue taking them to the beach, and if they actually follow through with their threats, I’d love to see them fined for wasting police resources.



#40 My Neighbor Set His Son’s Soccer Goal Up Against My Fence And The Kid Dented It With Missed Kicks

#41 Neighbor Has The Sidewalk Permanently Blocked

#42 My Neighbor Does Laundry Then Stores Her Used Gloves In Everyone's Newspaper Slots Like Her Own Personal Trash I confronted her about 2 months ago and reminded her that there is literally a trash can in the laundry room. She said "I know" and walked away.



#43 My Neighbours Cleaned Their Pathway And Left A "Border" On The Floor, Because Its Our Property But Always Leave Their Trash On Our Side Of The "Border" They also use our garden as a shortcut to the garages but dont clean the pathway because it belongs to our property.



#44 Neighbour Decided To Use Some Screws, Hanging I Dont Know What

#45 Neighbour Throws Bones Over The Fence Into Our Yard For years, our backyard neighbours have been throwing uncooked bones over the fence. I have a dog who then brings the bones inside. I have no idea which backyard neighbour it is as we are connected to a few, I have asked around but none confessed to it.



#46 New Neighbor's Truck, Every Night

#47 Before And After Of Our Neighbors Buying A Trailer

#48 Is This Rude And If So What Should I Do About It? This Is The Stairs That Lead To The Parking Lot For All Of My Neighbors

#49 My Dad Got This Lovely Christmas Card In The Mail With No Return Address He keeps his bins right outside his back gate, they’re not even that visible unless you’re looking for something to nitpick. None of his other neighbors, who also keep their bins in their front yard, received anything similar.



#50 Went Away For A Month, Neighbour Mowed Our Lawn Without Asking. Destroyed The Grass And Broke The Lawnmower Neighbour kindly offered to water our garden while we were away - very appreciative to have him keep an eye on things for us. However he then took it upon himself to mow both our front and back lawns without asking first 3 weeks into us being away, so at that point the lawn was massively overgrown. Looks like he didn’t raise the blades to accommodate for the long grass and has now massively stressed our lawn after we spent so long trying to keep it healthy. Also broke our lawnmower in doing so.



#51 Neighbor Keeps Putting Sandbags Across Sidewalk So this is the new form of blocking the sidewalk. It crosses the entire sidewalk causing a tripping hazard to anyone who using the sidewalk.



I’ve called the village to complain about the bags and they sent the police out a couple times to have them removed but they keep getting put back each time it rains.



Not sure what else to try to do. Talking to him is not a good idea because he and we do not get along and it will lead nowhere just as it has in the past.



#52 My Neighbor That's Written 3 Notes On My Car For Parking In Front Of Her House (On A Public Street) Blocked A Spot With A Cone