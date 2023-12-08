Mom Shares What Her Only Child Got For Their First Christmas, Splits The Internet
Christmas is a joyous occasion for many families, who tend to use this chance to enjoy quality time together and maybe treat their loved ones to a gift or two.
It’s no surprise that kids often receive quite a few of them, especially when grandparents are involved. This TikToker went viral after she showed what her baby’s—who happens to be an only grandchild—first Christmas looked like. Needless to say, Santa was rather generous.
This woman went viral after she showed the number of gifts her baby got for its first Christmas
The TikToker’s video seemingly split the internet into two camps
@mjbex Baby’s First Christmas 👶🏼🎄💸 #firstchristmas #onlygrandchild #nanna #vtech #merrychristmas @snapshades #spoilt #santa #babysfirstchristmas #toys ♬ It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters
Some believed that a child this age doesn’t need that many gifts
Others saw no harm in covering the little one with gifts if the family has the means for it
Who the f**k cares? Stop making stupid people famous.
A baby doesn't need any Christmas gifts at all. If the grandparents want to pitch in with gifting the parents some clothes or other useful baby stuff that's fine. But the baby doesn't even know what's going on.
