Emotional Reunion Of “Back To The Future” Stars Goes Viral, Touching Millions On The Internet

Needless to say, when iconic characters reunite in real life, it’s a sight to behold. But fans get incredibly excited every time Marty, played by Michael J. Fox, and Doc Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd, meet up during events, such as New York Comic Con. The pair embraced in a hug last Saturday, marking over 37 years since they first appeared on screen together, and it melted the hearts of fans worldwide.

From 1985 and into 2022, we’re brought Back To The Future! Two of the legendary film’s main stars reunited 37 years after Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster release during New York Comic Con last Saturday, October 8. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd warmed the hearts of fans throughout their panel.

Michael, now 61, came out on stage first and took a seat on the sofa, but not before stopping for a moment in the middle of the stage to treat fans to an air guitar version of Marty’s iconic “Johnny B. Goode” scene.

Christopher, now 83, came up shortly after. As the crowd cheered excitedly, Michael jumped back to his feet and gave his old friend a hug. The two embraced for a lovely moment before settling down in their seats to chat about the movie that first brought them together.

The story of Back To The Future followed two kooky characters wading through the complex tides of time. As Marty gets accidentally sent 30 years into the past by the mad scientist, who somehow decided that transforming his DeLorean into a time machine was a good idea, he has to find a way to, well, get back to the future.

The movie was a roaring success when it came out, paving the way for two hit sequels in which Michael and Christopher’s characters traveled to 2015 and then back to the Wild West. If I had a chance to travel all throughout various timelines, I’d probably want to see the grandeur of the ancient Romans. Where would you go?

Transporting themselves back 37 years in time, not with a car but via memories, the pair recalled the good times, having nothing but praise for one another. According to Daily Mail, Michael said that “the best part of this movie was working with Chris,” adding that they had “immediate chemistry” when they first met back in the 1980s.

The moment that went viral on Twitter, with each capture garnering millions of views, was their hug at the very beginning of their panel. Fans were overjoyed to see the pair reunited once again, but others felt for Michael as his movements seemed impaired due to his EOPD—early-onset Parkinson’s disease.

Just a year after the release of the third Back To The Future movie in 1991, Michael—then 29—was diagnosed with EOPD, a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. It is not yet conclusively known what causes the disease, nor how to cure it or prevent it.

Because the majority of people who get Parkinson’s disease are over the age of 60, the disease is often overlooked in younger people, who could be as young as 7 years old, according to a study by Christoph B. Lücking et al. This can lead to many going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for extended periods of time.

As per PEOPLE, after going public with his diagnosis in 1998, Michael continued acting, starring in Spin City from 1996-2001 and appearing as a recurring guest star on The Good Wife from 2010-2016. However, as the disease progressed throughout the years, it started affecting more than his mobility.

“My short-term memory is shot,” he told PEOPLE. “I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization. And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them,” he admitted. However, his story is one of inspiration.

Throughout the ups and downs of battling this disease, as well as other complications that came in his path, Michael learned the power of gratitude and optimism. “Optimism is sustainable when you keep coming back to gratitude, and what follows from that is acceptance,” he said.

“Accept that this thing has happened, and you accept it for what it is. It doesn’t mean that you can’t endeavor to change. It doesn’t mean you have to accept it as a punishment or a penance, but just put it in its proper place. Then see how much the rest of your life you have to thrive in, and then you can move on.”

In an interview with AARP, Michael said he was incredibly grateful for what he’s been able to do. “People often think of Parkinson’s as a visual thing, but the visuals of it are nothing,” Michael said. “It’s what you can’t see – the lack of an inner gyroscope, of a sense of balance, of peripheral perception. I mean, I’m sailing a ship on stormy seas on the brightest of days.”

He continued: “I’m really blunt with people about cures. When they ask me if I will be relieved of Parkinson’s in my lifetime, I say, ‘I’m 60 years old, and science is hard. So, no.’ Some days are a struggle. Some days are more difficult than others. But the disease is this thing that’s attached to my life—it isn’t the driver.”

Michael touched on his health during Comic Con, as well as the work of his charity—the Michael J. Fox Foundation. “We wanted to get money for science to find a cure. No agenda other than that,” Michael told AARP. “So, we created what has become this giant network of patients, scientists and institutions. We’ve put more than a billion dollars into it.”

At the moment, they’re working on finding biological markers for Parkinson’s, which could help medical professionals identify the disease in people before symptoms are evident, as well as on finding more effective means of treatment until a cure can be developed.

Fans tweeted their love and praise for the pair, sending them nothing but the warmest wishes. “This made me cry. Beautiful hugging each other,” one said. “So sad to see Michael J Fox like this but he’s such a fighter. That hug with Christopher Lloyd was so emotional,” said another. “Simply the best. I tried to hold back the tears, but it didn’t work. Love these two,” the last added.

They also commended Michael for being an amazing advocate and inspiration for people dealing with Parkinson’s, as noted in the Twitter comments. “I have 3 gens of Parkinson’s in my fam, and the internal self-consciousness and external stigma are real. Michael J. Fox is a hero. This brought tears of joy to my eyes,” said one.

Another said: “My father-in-law battled Parkinson’s for many years before passing away a few months ago. It is brutal. The effort, determination & courage on display here by Michael J Fox brought me to tears. Massive respect for him.”

We wish Michael and Christopher all the best for the future and hope that the research developments into Parkinson’s disease have a breakthrough soon!

For those diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Michael has some advice: “Have an active life and do not let yourself get isolated and marginalized. You can live with it. People sometimes say that a relative or a parent or a friend died of Parkinson’s. You don’t die of Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s, because once you have it, you have it for life.”

“So, to live with it, you need to exercise and be in shape and to eat well. If you can’t drive, find a way to get around. Maintain friendships. Don’t say, ‘Oh, I don’t have anything to say to Bob.’ Bob might have something to say to you. Just make the call,” he added. Just keep living; a diagnosis is not your ticket out of life.

You can watch their emotional reunion here

“People like Chris have meant so much to me, and so many of you have too,” he said. “It’s not about what I have, it’s about what you’ve given me—a voice to do that and help people,” the star added during Comic Con.

