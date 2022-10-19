Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Of Twins Gives Son A ‘Medical Tattoo’ Under The Recommendation Of A Doctor, MIL Freaks Out
34points
Parenting, Social Issues4 hours ago

Mom Of Twins Gives Son A ‘Medical Tattoo’ Under The Recommendation Of A Doctor, MIL Freaks Out

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Justinas Keturka

Whether fraternal or identical, most twins share everything right from the start. In many cases, this is especially true of their appearance, as one of the main characteristics of twins is that they look remarkably alike. So no wonder many parents fear they’ll somehow get the two mixed up and do everything in their power to prevent it, from assigning specific colors or accessories to each twin to… giving them a medical tattoo to tell them apart.

“Hear me out,” a mom of two twin boys wrote in a post on the AITA subreddit, knowing this all can sound a bit jarring at first. The 31-year-old woman caused quite a stir on the platform after detailing how she and her husband made an untraditional decision to tell their sons, which she referred to as Jack and Adam, apart — by medically tattooing one of them for health reasons.

Turns out, Jack had a condition that meant he would need an injection once a week. And even though the couple went to such measures following a recommendation from a doctor, it caused some waves in the family. Now, she’s in doubt about whether they made the right decision, so she reached out to the internet to gain some perspective. Read on below to find out what happened, and then be sure to weigh in on the discussion in the comments.

A mother of twin boys took to the internet to get some advice after “medically tattooing” one of her babies to tell them apart

Image credits: Lingchor (not the actual photo)

Despite making the decision following a recommendation from a doctor, it caused some waves in the family



Image credits: ANTONI SHKRABA (not the actual photo)





Image credits: Reddit

The vast majority of readers were firmly on the side of the mother, here’s what they had to say



















Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago

The MIL feels guilty/like a failure for mixing up the kids, and she's taking the tattoo as a personal strike against her. I see no issue in a tiny mark on one of your kids so you can tell who needs medication, in fact I think it's the responsible thing to do rather than just leaving it up to chance everytime. MIL is taking it personally, I can kind of see where that's coming from as she's probably mortified she "couldn't tell her grandkids apart" and thus gave medication to the wrong boy, which to her mother-heart is probably a mortal sin. Idk I think a little therapy or a good talking to is needed for the MIL, and aside from that what OP and their partner do with their children regarding this topic is entirely up to them.

2
2points
reply
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Can someone explain "medical tattoo"? Is it a regular tattoo just called differently because it is a medical "necessity" or is it actually done differently?

0
0points
reply
Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I know nothing about this, but from what I’ve seen in the post I think it’s different because it sounds like it was done by a doctor under a sedative instead of by a tattoo artist? Also some countries ban people from getting tattoos until they’re over 18 so maybe it’s a way of getting an exception? Don’t quote me on either though

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago

The MIL feels guilty/like a failure for mixing up the kids, and she's taking the tattoo as a personal strike against her. I see no issue in a tiny mark on one of your kids so you can tell who needs medication, in fact I think it's the responsible thing to do rather than just leaving it up to chance everytime. MIL is taking it personally, I can kind of see where that's coming from as she's probably mortified she "couldn't tell her grandkids apart" and thus gave medication to the wrong boy, which to her mother-heart is probably a mortal sin. Idk I think a little therapy or a good talking to is needed for the MIL, and aside from that what OP and their partner do with their children regarding this topic is entirely up to them.

2
2points
reply
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Can someone explain "medical tattoo"? Is it a regular tattoo just called differently because it is a medical "necessity" or is it actually done differently?

0
0points
reply
Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I know nothing about this, but from what I’ve seen in the post I think it’s different because it sounds like it was done by a doctor under a sedative instead of by a tattoo artist? Also some countries ban people from getting tattoos until they’re over 18 so maybe it’s a way of getting an exception? Don’t quote me on either though

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda