Mom Of Twins Gives Son A ‘Medical Tattoo’ Under The Recommendation Of A Doctor, MIL Freaks Out
Whether fraternal or identical, most twins share everything right from the start. In many cases, this is especially true of their appearance, as one of the main characteristics of twins is that they look remarkably alike. So no wonder many parents fear they’ll somehow get the two mixed up and do everything in their power to prevent it, from assigning specific colors or accessories to each twin to… giving them a medical tattoo to tell them apart.
“Hear me out,” a mom of two twin boys wrote in a post on the AITA subreddit, knowing this all can sound a bit jarring at first. The 31-year-old woman caused quite a stir on the platform after detailing how she and her husband made an untraditional decision to tell their sons, which she referred to as Jack and Adam, apart — by medically tattooing one of them for health reasons.
Turns out, Jack had a condition that meant he would need an injection once a week. And even though the couple went to such measures following a recommendation from a doctor, it caused some waves in the family. Now, she’s in doubt about whether they made the right decision, so she reached out to the internet to gain some perspective. Read on below to find out what happened, and then be sure to weigh in on the discussion in the comments.
A mother of twin boys took to the internet to get some advice after “medically tattooing” one of her babies to tell them apart
Despite making the decision following a recommendation from a doctor, it caused some waves in the family
The MIL feels guilty/like a failure for mixing up the kids, and she's taking the tattoo as a personal strike against her. I see no issue in a tiny mark on one of your kids so you can tell who needs medication, in fact I think it's the responsible thing to do rather than just leaving it up to chance everytime. MIL is taking it personally, I can kind of see where that's coming from as she's probably mortified she "couldn't tell her grandkids apart" and thus gave medication to the wrong boy, which to her mother-heart is probably a mortal sin. Idk I think a little therapy or a good talking to is needed for the MIL, and aside from that what OP and their partner do with their children regarding this topic is entirely up to them.
Can someone explain "medical tattoo"? Is it a regular tattoo just called differently because it is a medical "necessity" or is it actually done differently?
I know nothing about this, but from what I’ve seen in the post I think it’s different because it sounds like it was done by a doctor under a sedative instead of by a tattoo artist? Also some countries ban people from getting tattoos until they’re over 18 so maybe it’s a way of getting an exception? Don’t quote me on either though
Pretty much. Because baby's skin is still developing it is why it would eventually disappear.
