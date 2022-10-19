Mom Of Twins Gives Son A ‘Medical Tattoo’ Under The Recommendation Of A Doctor, MIL Freaks Out

Whether fraternal or identical, most twins share everything right from the start. In many cases, this is especially true of their appearance, as one of the main characteristics of twins is that they look remarkably alike. So no wonder many parents fear they’ll somehow get the two mixed up and do everything in their power to prevent it, from assigning specific colors or accessories to each twin to… giving them a medical tattoo to tell them apart.

“Hear me out,” a mom of two twin boys wrote in a post on the AITA subreddit, knowing this all can sound a bit jarring at first. The 31-year-old woman caused quite a stir on the platform after detailing how she and her husband made an untraditional decision to tell their sons, which she referred to as Jack and Adam, apart — by medically tattooing one of them for health reasons.

Turns out, Jack had a condition that meant he would need an injection once a week. And even though the couple went to such measures following a recommendation from a doctor, it caused some waves in the family. Now, she’s in doubt about whether they made the right decision, so she reached out to the internet to gain some perspective. Read on below to find out what happened, and then be sure to weigh in on the discussion in the comments.

A mother of twin boys took to the internet to get some advice after “medically tattooing” one of her babies to tell them apart

Image credits: Lingchor (not the actual photo)

Despite making the decision following a recommendation from a doctor, it caused some waves in the family

Image credits: ANTONI SHKRABA (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Reddit

The vast majority of readers were firmly on the side of the mother, here’s what they had to say