BoredPanda

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans
32points
Social Issues5 hours ago

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Justin Sandberg and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Imagine you are walking down the street on a cold February morning, and you see an unattended flock of strollers. This might seem a bit strange, but then you notice, there are live babies inside each, just sleeping in the freezing winter air. Even stranger, all the passersby seem to think this is normal and don’t pay any attention to the dozen or so babies outside, alone.

Well, this was the surprised reaction many people had to Australian TikToker Olly Bowman’s post about the situation described above. He shared a clip of babies sleeping in strollers outside and gave some context about the tradition.

For most people, unattended children left in the cold would be cause for concern

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Image credits: mrmelk_

This man nonchalantly passed a crowd of baby buggies laying around outside

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Image credits: mrmelk_

This is completely normal in Norway, even in winter

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Image credits: mrmelk_

Parents just leave them outside to sleep in the fresh air

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Image credits: mrmelk_

Locals believe it has health and psychological benefits for growing children

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Image credits: mrmelk_

He believes it also explains why Norwegians are early risers

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Image credits: mrmelk_

Watch the full video here

@mrmelk_ True story #viking #ting ♬ original sound – Olly Bowman

American commenters express their surprise at how safe Norway must be

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Some commenters added that most Nordic countries and some others actually practice this

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Image credits: loudexpat

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Image credits: annieineventyrland

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
I love the 80’s
I love the 80’s
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Americans absolutely stunned while rest of world is unfazed, because dumb Americans. Thanks again BP.

1
1point
reply
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not American, but they don't do this in countries other than Scandinavian. Holland, you can't even let your dog stay outside of the grocery store anymore or he gets stolen. My dad's parents would let him sleep outside in the winter in their garden, but they were weird and ppl passing by said: sure take the dog inside and leave the kid outside!

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
