TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans

Imagine you are walking down the street on a cold February morning, and you see an unattended flock of strollers. This might seem a bit strange, but then you notice, there are live babies inside each, just sleeping in the freezing winter air. Even stranger, all the passersby seem to think this is normal and don’t pay any attention to the dozen or so babies outside, alone.

Well, this was the surprised reaction many people had to Australian TikToker Olly Bowman’s post about the situation described above. He shared a clip of babies sleeping in strollers outside and gave some context about the tradition.

For most people, unattended children left in the cold would be cause for concern

This man nonchalantly passed a crowd of baby buggies laying around outside

This is completely normal in Norway, even in winter

Parents just leave them outside to sleep in the fresh air

Locals believe it has health and psychological benefits for growing children

He believes it also explains why Norwegians are early risers

Watch the full video here

American commenters express their surprise at how safe Norway must be

Some commenters added that most Nordic countries and some others actually practice this

