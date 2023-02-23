TikTok Showing Norwegian Tradition Of Leaving Babies To Sleep Outside In The Cold Stuns Americans
Imagine you are walking down the street on a cold February morning, and you see an unattended flock of strollers. This might seem a bit strange, but then you notice, there are live babies inside each, just sleeping in the freezing winter air. Even stranger, all the passersby seem to think this is normal and don’t pay any attention to the dozen or so babies outside, alone.
Well, this was the surprised reaction many people had to Australian TikToker Olly Bowman’s post about the situation described above. He shared a clip of babies sleeping in strollers outside and gave some context about the tradition.
For most people, unattended children left in the cold would be cause for concern
Image credits: mrmelk_
This man nonchalantly passed a crowd of baby buggies laying around outside
This is completely normal in Norway, even in winter
Parents just leave them outside to sleep in the fresh air
Locals believe it has health and psychological benefits for growing children
He believes it also explains why Norwegians are early risers
Watch the full video here
@mrmelk_ True story #viking #ting ♬ original sound – Olly Bowman
American commenters express their surprise at how safe Norway must be
Some commenters added that most Nordic countries and some others actually practice this
Image credits: loudexpat
Image credits: annieineventyrland
Americans absolutely stunned while rest of world is unfazed, because dumb Americans. Thanks again BP.
I'm not American, but they don't do this in countries other than Scandinavian. Holland, you can't even let your dog stay outside of the grocery store anymore or he gets stolen. My dad's parents would let him sleep outside in the winter in their garden, but they were weird and ppl passing by said: sure take the dog inside and leave the kid outside!
I'm not American, but they don't do this in countries other than Scandinavian. Holland, you can't even let your dog stay outside of the grocery store anymore or he gets stolen. My dad's parents would let him sleep outside in the winter in their garden, but they were weird and ppl passing by said: sure take the dog inside and leave the kid outside!