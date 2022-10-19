The legendary Australian Firefighters Calendar is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2023, and this year’s photos are as impressive as ever. Every year, members of the fire service pose for eye-catching pictures to support a wide range of charities… and make the jaws of people around the entire globe drop with their hard-earned physiques, as a bonus. To date, the calendar has raised over 3.2 million dollars for charities!

Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments. And remember, buying any one of the 2023 calendar editions supports various charitable projects and also helps animals in need, just like every year. (It’s also an awesome Christmas gift, wink, wink, nudge, nudge.) It is literally the world’s most popular calendar, and its reputation is well-deserved.

David Rogers, the Director of the project, was kind enough to share his thoughts with Bored Panda about the major anniversary and what the future holds, and gave us some advice to get as fit as the firefighters featured in the various editions of the calendar. Check out the full interview below.

Meanwhile, if you’d love to take a peek at the pics from previous editions of the Australian Firefighter Calendar, check out Bored Panda’s features here: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017.

Do we have any Firefighter Pandas in the house today? We’d love to learn more about your job, so don’t be shy, share your experiences and what made you want to join the fire service in the first place.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | AustralianFirefightersCalendar.com