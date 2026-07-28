Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Athlete Breaks Silence On Controversial Wardrobe Fail That Affected Female Australian Team At Commonwealth Games
Athlete in a yellow and green netball uniform pulls her skirt, highlighting the controversial wardrobe fail at the Commonwealth Games.
Entertainment, Sports

Athlete Breaks Silence On Controversial Wardrobe Fail That Affected Female Australian Team At Commonwealth Games

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
2

29

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Players of the Australian Diamonds continue to cruise to victory at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

But their back-to-back wins are overshadowed by fans pointing out that they are constantly pulling their dresses down in the middle of the court.

Athletes outside of the Australian team are now weighing in on the controversy surrounding the netball stars’ uniform.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Australian Diamonds continue to cruise to victory at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
    • But the controversy surrounding their uniforms has overshadowed their victories.
    • England's netball stars have spoke about the issue as well.

    Athletes are weighing in on the controversy surrounding the uniform of Australia’s netball stars

    Female Australian team athlete playing netball at the Commonwealth Games, highlighting potential wardrobe fail.

    Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

    The Australian Diamonds have always smashed their way to the netball finals since the sport was added to the Games program in 1998 and have taken home gold medals four times.

    They continue to look strong at the ongoing Games in Glasgow.

    But even though they defeated Tonga 99-38 and won 66-47 against England, their victories have been marred by nonstop commentary about their uniforms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Female Australian team netball athletes posing with their uniform, related to the wardrobe fail at Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: aussiediamonds

    Viewers pointed out how the team’s stars, including Sophie Garbin, Kiera Austin, and Sophie Dwyer, were seen adjusting their uniforms at least once.

    “The cut of these Australian dresses is terrible. They keep riding up as soon as the players move,” one wrote online.

    Another said, “Such a shame Diamonds ran out of material before they could finish their dresses. Some of the girls look uncomfortable af.”

    Athletes from the England side spoke about how the Australian players were struggling with uniforms

    Side-by-side comparison of a female Australian team athlete adjusting her netball uniform, showing the wardrobe fail.

    Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

    A social media comment discussing the wardrobe fail of the female Australian team at the Commonwealth Games.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about the distracting and uncomfortable wardrobe fail of the female Australian team.

    Amid the brewing controversy, members of England’s team Vitality Roses spoke about the issues plaguing the Australian players.

    Australian-born England netball star Sasha Glasgow addressed the issue, saying even the England team initially had problems with their uniforms.

    @katiebrownaus God forbid an athlete shows off her legs and booty! #netball#netballdresses#glasgow2026#ausvseng♬ original sound – KATIE BROWN

    “We’ve had a few issues with tailoring as well and just trying to get it right in such a quick turnaround,” said Glasgow, a star of the West Coast Fever in the Suncorp Super Netball.

    “I only got here a few weeks ago, and you’ve got to get things right for a performance,” she continued. “Hopefully the girls get their dresses sorted.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Female Australian team netball player attempting to score during the Commonwealth Games, focusing on the wardrobe.

    Image credits: katiebrownaus

    “Obviously it’s not great you want to be comfortable. It’s the one thing we have to play in our game. Hopefully they get their dresses sorted,” she added.

    Fran Williams, the captain of England’s Vitality Roses, also shared her thoughts in the wake of heated commentary online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s important that you feel comfortable in (your dress) because it’s a part of the game,” she said.

    Australian Diamonds shooter Sophie Garbin insisted that the uniforms were not an issue for her team

    Female Australian team athlete showcasing the wardrobe fail at the Commonwealth Games, looking at the camera.

    Image credits: sophiegarbin

    While the England players showed sympathy, Australian Diamonds shooter Sophie Garbin insisted that the uniforms were not an issue for her team.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Garbin said they have “noticed lots of” comments from people about their dresses apparently riding up.

    “But I feel like on the court, we’re used to dresses coming up and down, and I don’t think it’s affecting our performance, so it’s okay,” she added.

    She gave credit to the apparel company Valour for their uniforms and said the players “love” the dress. Nevertheless, she added that they might consider making changes if necessary.

    @sophiegarbin 🤪 #commgames#netball♬ original sound – AjWavy

    A comment from Casey discussing the wardrobe fail of the female Australian team at the Commonwealth Games.

    A comment from Ashleigh R regarding the wardrobe fail of the female Australian team at the Commonwealth Games.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We might have a look what we can do in the next couple of days, but we love our dress,” she said.

    “We love what Valour have done with the pattern and the fabric and everything, so we’re really proud to wear it,” she added.

    Bored Panda reached out to Valour for a comment but did not receive a response.

    The game between England and Australia on Sunday night had intense moments, with physical tussles between Courtney Bruce and Liv Tchine and then Sarah Klau and El Cardwell in the final term.

    Klau was handed an official warning as well.

    Australian sprint sensation Rohan Browning was not happy about the new rules at the Commonwealth Games

    Male athlete in a yellow Australian team uniform speaking into a microphone, discussing the Commonwealth Games wardrobe fail.

    Image credits: News AU

    Another controversy that stirred up during the Commonwealth Games involved Australian sprint sensation Rohan Browning, who claimed the format for the 100m event was not fair to the runners.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He narrowly qualified for the semi-final by coming in at 16th place.

    Browning was unhappy about a major change to the sprint qualification format, which now allows the top eight athletes from the start of the competition season to bypass the heats entirely and advance straight to the semi-finals.

    Female Australian team athletes compete in the Commonwealth Games race, highlighting the controversial wardrobe fail.

    Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

    The remaining competitors must run in the heats, where only the 17 fastest times progress.

    “Clearly, it’s not fair,” Browning told reporters.

    “It’s clearly been engineered to try to achieve a desired outcome,” he continued. “Whatever’s motivated by that decision, I don’t know what it is or if it’s reasonable or not. But clearly, it’s not fair. I think everyone would agree on that.”

    Comments about the Australian Diamonds’ uniforms have been rampant on social media

    Holly Simmons' comment on the Commonwealth Games wardrobe fail affecting the female Australian team.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emma Cameron's comment on the female Australian team's uncomfortable wardrobe fail at the Commonwealth Games.

    Lowri's comment expressing concern over the female Australian team's wardrobe fail at the Commonwealth Games.

    Pedal and Pint's comment on the uncomfortable wardrobe fail affecting the female Australian team.

    Erin Maxwell comment on wardrobe fail affecting female Australian Team at Commonwealth Games.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    CLM comment on wardrobe fail affecting female Australian Team at Commonwealth Games.

    Sally Horner comment on wardrobe fail affecting female Australian Team at Commonwealth Games.

    Rebeckahmooney82 comment on wardrobe fail affecting female Australian Team at Commonwealth Games.

    Clode comment on wardrobe fail affecting female Australian Team at Commonwealth Games.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment from TiffC stating, They actually just look uncomfortable tbh, regarding the wardrobe fail.

    A social media comment from kyliemac, Sorry we don't think it's good that they are constantly pulling them down.

    A social media comment from poochiewillan, the girls seem to be pulling at the dresses constantly, I say poorly designed.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    cmb-fb-76 avatar
    Catastrophisticate
    Catastrophisticate
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone explain to me why TF professional athletes are expected to wear DRESSES??? Why can't the women wear the same jerseys and shorts as the men???

    3
    3points
    reply
    l_r_beauchamp avatar
    Bb
    Bb
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. I stuck to football because the idea of being 13 and training in spandex without bottoms was a horrific concept.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cmb-fb-76 avatar
    Catastrophisticate
    Catastrophisticate
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone explain to me why TF professional athletes are expected to wear DRESSES??? Why can't the women wear the same jerseys and shorts as the men???

    3
    3points
    reply
    l_r_beauchamp avatar
    Bb
    Bb
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. I stuck to football because the idea of being 13 and training in spandex without bottoms was a horrific concept.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Sports
    Homepage
    Trending
    Sports
    Homepage
    Next in Sports
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT