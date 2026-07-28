Athlete Breaks Silence On Controversial Wardrobe Fail That Affected Female Australian Team At Commonwealth Games

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Players of the Australian Diamonds continue to cruise to victory at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

But their back-to-back wins are overshadowed by fans pointing out that they are constantly pulling their dresses down in the middle of the court.

Athletes outside of the Australian team are now weighing in on the controversy surrounding the netball stars’ uniform.

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Highlights Australian Diamonds continue to cruise to victory at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

But the controversy surrounding their uniforms has overshadowed their victories.

England's netball stars have spoke about the issue as well.

Athletes are weighing in on the controversy surrounding the uniform of Australia’s netball stars

Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

The Australian Diamonds have always smashed their way to the netball finals since the sport was added to the Games program in 1998 and have taken home gold medals four times.

They continue to look strong at the ongoing Games in Glasgow.

But even though they defeated Tonga 99-38 and won 66-47 against England, their victories have been marred by nonstop commentary about their uniforms.

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Image credits: aussiediamonds

Viewers pointed out how the team’s stars, including Sophie Garbin, Kiera Austin, and Sophie Dwyer, were seen adjusting their uniforms at least once.

“The cut of these Australian dresses is terrible. They keep riding up as soon as the players move,” one wrote online.

Another said, “Such a shame Diamonds ran out of material before they could finish their dresses. Some of the girls look uncomfortable af.”

Athletes from the England side spoke about how the Australian players were struggling with uniforms

Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

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Amid the brewing controversy, members of England’s team Vitality Roses spoke about the issues plaguing the Australian players.

Australian-born England netball star Sasha Glasgow addressed the issue, saying even the England team initially had problems with their uniforms.

“We’ve had a few issues with tailoring as well and just trying to get it right in such a quick turnaround,” said Glasgow, a star of the West Coast Fever in the Suncorp Super Netball.

“I only got here a few weeks ago, and you’ve got to get things right for a performance,” she continued. “Hopefully the girls get their dresses sorted.”

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Image credits: katiebrownaus

“Obviously it’s not great you want to be comfortable. It’s the one thing we have to play in our game. Hopefully they get their dresses sorted,” she added.

Fran Williams, the captain of England’s Vitality Roses, also shared her thoughts in the wake of heated commentary online.

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“It’s important that you feel comfortable in (your dress) because it’s a part of the game,” she said.

Australian Diamonds shooter Sophie Garbin insisted that the uniforms were not an issue for her team

Image credits: sophiegarbin

While the England players showed sympathy, Australian Diamonds shooter Sophie Garbin insisted that the uniforms were not an issue for her team.

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Garbin said they have “noticed lots of” comments from people about their dresses apparently riding up.

“But I feel like on the court, we’re used to dresses coming up and down, and I don’t think it’s affecting our performance, so it’s okay,” she added.

She gave credit to the apparel company Valour for their uniforms and said the players “love” the dress. Nevertheless, she added that they might consider making changes if necessary.

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“We might have a look what we can do in the next couple of days, but we love our dress,” she said.

“We love what Valour have done with the pattern and the fabric and everything, so we’re really proud to wear it,” she added.

Bored Panda reached out to Valour for a comment but did not receive a response.

The game between England and Australia on Sunday night had intense moments, with physical tussles between Courtney Bruce and Liv Tchine and then Sarah Klau and El Cardwell in the final term.

Klau was handed an official warning as well.

Australian sprint sensation Rohan Browning was not happy about the new rules at the Commonwealth Games

Image credits: News AU

Another controversy that stirred up during the Commonwealth Games involved Australian sprint sensation Rohan Browning, who claimed the format for the 100m event was not fair to the runners.

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He narrowly qualified for the semi-final by coming in at 16th place.

Browning was unhappy about a major change to the sprint qualification format, which now allows the top eight athletes from the start of the competition season to bypass the heats entirely and advance straight to the semi-finals.

Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

The remaining competitors must run in the heats, where only the 17 fastest times progress.

“Clearly, it’s not fair,” Browning told reporters.

“It’s clearly been engineered to try to achieve a desired outcome,” he continued. “Whatever’s motivated by that decision, I don’t know what it is or if it’s reasonable or not. But clearly, it’s not fair. I think everyone would agree on that.”

Comments about the Australian Diamonds’ uniforms have been rampant on social media

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