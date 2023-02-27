At The Adana Dog Rescue Centre We Nurture Dogs (8 Pics)

The storms of late winter have finally arrived, around the ADANA Dog Rescue Centre, in the hills above Estepona, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, but the work of socializing and developing the dogs in our care goes on, regardless. Among the varied intake of recent weeks are Mastin sisters Berry and Emmy.

They were discovered by a busy road, with Emmy standing guard over Berry, whose paws had become injured and sore, to the extent that she was unwilling to stand, let alone run away. Despite lacking experience with people, having seemingly spent their lives outside, the pair turned out to be very gentle and calm, in nature, and quickly became favorites, among the volunteers.

More info: Facebook | adana.es

Berry

Even as Berry’s paws were treated, they were nervously approaching those who entered their pen, and rapidly developed a liking for affection and treats. It was not long before they were put on leads and walked, for the first time. This was very clearly a novelty for them.

The term ‘meander-thal’ is used by ADANA volunteers to describe dogs (Mastins, usually) who are unable to take five, consecutive steps in the same direction, forcing the walker to constantly change direction and switch the lead, from hand to hand, and Berry and Emmy are the new champions.

Emmy

One doesn’t get to walk far, or fast, with them, as everything must be thoroughly sniffed, multiple times, across the entire width of the track, and in no particular order. That sniff they found a few paces ago might gain new context, alongside a new one, so we’ll just need to go back and double-check. At those places where deer, goats or ibex cross the track, Berry, especially, will have to be persuaded not to go off-road.

Nonetheless, their early excursions have been a huge success, and they walk on loose leads, completely unfazed by even quite agitated dogs, that might be around them.

The girls enjoy a walk. Note Emmy ready to change course

Boots, a young German shepherd cross

Joining Berry and Emmy, among the new arrivals, although not the new faces, is Boots, a young German Shepherd cross.

Boots was adopted from ADANA, as a puppy, only a year ago. The original adopters moved and passed on Boots to others, who did the same …and so on, until we found him, running about in the road, as we drove to the shelter, one morning.

It was instantly obvious that, during his year away, he had become exceptionally affectionate. His go-to move is the ‘rub-my-tummy’ which he can execute at considerable speed, bounding across the carpark and landing on his back, paws in the air, at the feet of any approaching volunteer. Attempt to stop petting him and you will trigger his second special move, which is to immediately jump up, reminding you that, before you leave, you might wish to consider the very important ears that still require scratching. Continue your attempts to leave and you will find that you now have the beginnings of a conga line.

Boots: Always ready for a cuddle

He walks very well but does not seem to have been socialized with other dogs, and becomes a little insecure, around them. However, we have already noticed that this reduces as his walks progress, and the excited energy diminishes. Given a little time and consistency, we can train that tendency out of Boots, just as we can improve the lead manners of Berry and Emmy. Over the years, we have faced much sterner challenges.

Panther: Zero to hero

Panther is the brother of Joplin and Ochre (see previous story) and was separated from them, three years ago, when they were still puppies, due to the ill health of the two sisters. He is a quite magnificent Pointer-cross, albeit a rather timid one, and it took over a year to persuade Panther to walk, at all.

Two years on, Panther shares his pen with Samantha, a super-affectionate Mastin variant of the kind that more closely resembles an enormous Labrador, and he walks beautifully. He had always been very good around other dogs and now, as he finds more confidence, especially around new people, it is hard to believe that he ever had any kind of significant issue, at all. As we walked an isolated path, a few weeks ago, I opted for a trust exercise and dropped the lead.

Panther & Samantha

Disclaimer: This is not something that is generally recommended at ADANA, and should only be attempted by experienced volunteers, with a dog they know, well.

Panther’s reaction was to look, pointedly, back at the lead, and then at me, and then back at the lead, again, as if more concerned by my misbehavior than the potential freedom with which he’d been presented. At no time did he stray, at all, although he clearly conveyed his concern that there was now nothing stopping me from running off and causing mischief, for which he might be held responsible.

By comparison to Panther, the issues associated with Berry, Emmy & Boots are no more than trivial and given only a little time, can certainly be addressed. I’ll be slightly surprised if we get that time, though, as all three are such friendly and beautiful characters (not to mention, stunningly gorgeous dogs) it seems very likely they’ll attract the first adopter along, interested in a larger dog. However, there are many dogs, about whom I’ve felt the same, and yet remain at ADANA, years later.

Lucky: Confidence and timidity are not issues.

Also, there is Lucky.

While walking Lucky, a few weeks ago, I opted for a trust exercise and dropped the lead.

Disclaimer: Are you crazy? Lucky? What if he’d happened to someone?

A week later, Lucky’s lead privileges were suspended as, having been called back, he would wait for me to get close before suddenly trotting on, with a wildly happy grin; the canine equivalent of waiting for a friend to reach the car, before driving forward, ten yards.