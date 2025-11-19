Ashley Tisdale Makes Name Change Official And Explains Why She’s Doing It

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashley Tisdale is officially stepping into a new era, complete with a professional name change.

The actress revealed she wanted her fans to know her by a name that isn’t just “a character or a celebrity.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to her decision, with some saying, “Good for her.”

But others said “patriarchy wins again” with her name change.

Ashley Tisdale wearing a white sweatshirt indoors, leaning against a wooden door, announcing her name change officially.

Image credits: ashleytisdalefrench

40-year-old Ashley explained her decision to go by her marital name professionally.

The High School Musical star is married to music composer Christopher French and has welcomed two daughters, Jupiter, 4, and Emerson, 13 months, with him.

The actress is currently planning to expand her Frenshe wellness brand and focus on her recently launched website, By Ashley French.

Ashley Tisdale sharing a life update about her official name change and explaining her reasons in a casual setting.

Image credits: ashleytisdalefrench

As part of her latest professional endeavors, Ashley explained that she wanted her fans to start knowing her as Ashley French.

She explained that most of the world knew her as Ashley Tisdale after she gained stardom. But professionally, she didn’t go by her marital name after tying the knot with Christopher.

Ashley Tisdale posing outdoors in casual wear, sharing a moment as she makes name change official with explanation.

Image credits: cmfrench

“I’ve been Ashley French for so long at home,” she explained in a November 17 video on social media.

“But I’ve never really changed [my name] publicly because everybody knows me as Ashley Tisdale,” she continued. I just felt like it was time for people to know me for me, and not just for a character or a celebrity.”

Now that she’s diving deep into her wellness brand, she said she “has so much to talk about” regarding her personal life, including her experiences of “being in [her] 40s” and “being a parent.”

Ashley Tisdale with family at a theme park, smiling and holding children, highlighting Ashley Tisdale name change news.

Image credits: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

The Disney Channel alum said she’s rethinking her presence online because “Instagram has changed a lot.”

“At this point, you don’t know what’s real and what’s a bot. Everyone always has something to say, and it might not be positive — not that I want to block out the negativity,” she explained. “But I felt like in order to protect my peace, I didn’t want to keep sharing that way.”

Ashley Tisdale discussing her official name change and reasons behind it in a casual indoor setting.

Image credits: ashleytisdalefrench

Netizens had mixed reactions to her message, with one saying, “I love it though! Ashley French is just as perfect as Ashley Tisdal [sic].”

“I understand the identity thing in my own way. I’m a stay-at-home mom, and it seems like that’s all I am. Mom. I used to ride horses, fish, go shopping, etc. I haven’t done that in over 6 years,” said another. “I’m glad you’re getting to be your true self in front of everyone! You’re more than Sharpay or Candace!”

Ashley Tisdale smiling in a striped sweater, sharing details about her official name change and reasons behind it.

Image credits: ashleytisdalefrench

“I LOVE this new brand…you’re amazing! I think it’s important for people to see and understand that you’re just a PERSON above all else. This is so so cool!” one said.

On the other hand, naysayers wrote, “So boring seeing another woman take their husband’s last name. The patriarchy wins again.”

“Am I supposed to care about this?” one asked.

Christopher proposed to the actress on top of the Empire State Building in New York City

Ashley Tisdale makes name change official, posing outdoors with partner in a serene, nature-filled setting.

Image credits: cmfrench

Ashley and Christopher exchanged wedding vows in a bohemian-style outdoor ceremony in California on September 8, 2014.

Their nuptials took place a year after the musician proposed to the actress on top of the Empire State Building in New York City.

The Phineas and Ferb actress spoke about the “key” to their successful decade-long marriage earlier this year.

Ashley Tisdale explains her official name change and the reasons behind it in a casual indoor setting.

Image credits: ashleytisdalefrench

“No matter what in life, things change,” she told People in July. “I think the biggest thing is to always just try to stay on the same page throughout that.”

“Communication is key to everything,” she added. “That’s a big one for us.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to her announcement on TikTok

After tying the knot, the couple welcomed their firstborn child in March 2021, which gave them several years to explore married life together before becoming parents.

“We definitely had a really good foundation of years to just learn about each other before having kids, which I think is so important because just kids change everything,” she added.

The He Said She Said actress said she also believes “timing is everything” and that she and her husband found each other “at the right time.”

“So now she’s Ashley Twasdale,” one commented online

Message from Matthew Howe discussing Ashley Tisdale's official name change and explaining why she is doing it.

Comment by Jeff Santiago discussing Ashley Tisdale making name change official and reactions online.

Comment about Ashley Tisdale's age reacting to her name change announcement on social media platform.

Comment by Destiny Lynn saying Okay Mrs. French with a fire emoji on social media post about Ashley Tisdale name change.

Image of a social media comment about Ashley Tisdale making her name change official and explaining why.

Comment by Taylor Allyn expressing frustration about women taking their husbands' last name, relevant to Ashley Tisdale name change topic.

Comment from Ali Sanchez Kelly saying Good for her with a smiling emoji, related to Ashley Tisdale makes name change official and explains why she's doing it.

Comment on social media from Anne Elizabeth saying she will always be Sharpay with a pink heart emoji.

Commenter kt expressing a hope for new music and mentioning Ashley Tisdale's last album still on replay.

User Shelbs profile picture with text expressing hope to look similar in her 40s, related to Ashley Tisdale name change context.

Commenter Rylee shares personal thoughts on identity and supports Ashley Tisdale's name change decision explaining her reasons.

Comment praising Ashley Tisdale’s award-winning music and mentioning her name change official decision.

