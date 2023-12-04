ADVERTISEMENT

An Instagrammer, Pasko Boyoh, creates several favorites characters using AI technology. He generated several characters from beloved animation Doraemon and adapted them to rural conditions in Indonesia.

In making this character, the creator used an AI platform for image processing. On Instagram, Pasko's work received a good response. Some people responded that the characters were cute, even asking how to make them.

Not only from Doraemon, on his Instagram account, Pasko actively posts images of several other characters such as Crayon Shinchan, Dragon Ball, Pokemon, Attack on Titan and etc.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nobita Ai Version

Nobita Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Shizuka Ai Version

Shizuka Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Suneo Ai Version

Suneo Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Gian Ai Version

Gian Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Doraemon Ai Version

Doraemon Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Jaiko Ai Version

Jaiko Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Dekisugi Ai Version

Dekisugi Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Nobita’s House Ai Version

Nobita’s House Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Nobita’s Mother Ai Version

Nobita’s Mother Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Nobita’s Father

Nobita’s Father Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Nobita’s Teacher Ai Version

Nobita’s Teacher Ai Version Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Konspirasik
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!