An Instagrammer, Pasko Boyoh, creates several favorites characters using AI technology. He generated several characters from beloved animation Doraemon and adapted them to rural conditions in Indonesia.

In making this character, the creator used an AI platform for image processing. On Instagram, Pasko's work received a good response. Some people responded that the characters were cute, even asking how to make them.

Not only from Doraemon, on his Instagram account, Pasko actively posts images of several other characters such as Crayon Shinchan, Dragon Ball, Pokemon, Attack on Titan and etc.

More info: Instagram