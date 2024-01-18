ADVERTISEMENT

The art of caricature has been known for centuries. Funny portraits that focus on subjects' features, simplifying or exaggerating them, constitute a popular form of caricature. Sometimes, this type of drawing can make someone appear foolish due to the presentation of certain aspects of the person's appearance. Today, we would like to introduce you to the art of George G. Williams, whose caricature work is on another level.

The artist surprises strangers by creating hilarious portraits live during various events. Scroll down to see the best images we have curated for you. If you're curious to see even more caricatures by George, make sure to visit his Instagram account.

More info: Instagram | caricatures-uk.com | Facebook | youtube.com