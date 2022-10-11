All over this incredible world we live in, stories are playing out in the lives of the creatures who inhabit this earth.

Jane Whitaker - the maker behind Puddleduck Pottery - seeks to tell some of these stories through her one-of-a-kind pieces. Only five years into her pottery journey, she has taken her love for and fascination with wildlife and created a style that merges intricate sgraffito carvings with various hand-painted details or glazes. Each pottery piece has been hand-built and thus, is unique in its own way. Often the story begins on one side of the piece and continues around the corner.

Here’s a peek at just some of those stories. Note: As each piece is one of a kind, there is usually only 1 in stock of each.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

#1

Beneath The Surface, A Whole Other World Awaits

#2

The Tender Bond Between A Mother Bear And Its Cub

#3

A Bright-Eyed Owl Stares Hungrily, While Down Below, A Squirrel Is On High Alert

#4

A Gentle Giraffe Nudges Its Baby... Welcome To The World Little One

#5

A Panda And Her Cub Munch Contentedly On Bamboo Leaves

#6

A Donkey Eyes The Exit, Not Too Sure Of Its Surprise Visitor

#7

Two Young Forest Creatures, Take Refuge In A Forest Clearing

#8

A Bear Family Peer Out From Their Hidden Den, Behind The Pines And Berry Bushes

#9

A Herd Of Cows Gaze Out Curiously, Or Perhaps, Indignantly, Awaiting Their Dinner

#10

A Baby Elephant Finds Its Feet In A Clearing

#11

The Age-Old Tale Of Predator And Prey, Of Fight And Flight

#12

Who Else Might You Find In A Strawberry Patch

