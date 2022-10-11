All over this incredible world we live in, stories are playing out in the lives of the creatures who inhabit this earth.

Jane Whitaker - the maker behind Puddleduck Pottery - seeks to tell some of these stories through her one-of-a-kind pieces. Only five years into her pottery journey, she has taken her love for and fascination with wildlife and created a style that merges intricate sgraffito carvings with various hand-painted details or glazes. Each pottery piece has been hand-built and thus, is unique in its own way. Often the story begins on one side of the piece and continues around the corner.

Here’s a peek at just some of those stories. Note: As each piece is one of a kind, there is usually only 1 in stock of each.

More info: Etsy | Instagram