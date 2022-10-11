Artist Captures The Beauty Of Wildlife In Unique Pottery Form (12 Pics)
All over this incredible world we live in, stories are playing out in the lives of the creatures who inhabit this earth.
Jane Whitaker - the maker behind Puddleduck Pottery - seeks to tell some of these stories through her one-of-a-kind pieces. Only five years into her pottery journey, she has taken her love for and fascination with wildlife and created a style that merges intricate sgraffito carvings with various hand-painted details or glazes. Each pottery piece has been hand-built and thus, is unique in its own way. Often the story begins on one side of the piece and continues around the corner.
Here’s a peek at just some of those stories. Note: As each piece is one of a kind, there is usually only 1 in stock of each.
