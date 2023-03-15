If you remember a time in your childhood when you were looking at the clouds while trying to associate them with a recognizable shape, this post might give those memories a comeback.

Chris Judge is an illustrator who, back in the summer of 2020, accidentally started a project called A Daily Cloud. One evening, Chris noticed some beautiful pink clouds that resembled a monkey and a bear. He took a picture of them and, on a whim, drew very simple pencil lines outlining the resemblance. His post on Twitter and Instagram got a positive response, which encouraged Chris to keep making these cute cloud illustrations.

