If you remember a time in your childhood when you were looking at the clouds while trying to associate them with a recognizable shape, this post might give those memories a comeback.

Chris Judge is an illustrator who, back in the summer of 2020, accidentally started a project called A Daily Cloud. One evening, Chris noticed some beautiful pink clouds that resembled a monkey and a bear. He took a picture of them and, on a whim, drew very simple pencil lines outlining the resemblance. His post on Twitter and Instagram got a positive response, which encouraged Chris to keep making these cute cloud illustrations.

More info: Instagram | adailycloud.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

10points
POST
#2

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

9points
POST
#3

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

8points
POST
#4

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

7points
POST
#5

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

7points
POST
#6

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

7points
POST
#7

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

6points
POST
#8

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

6points
POST
#9

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

6points
POST
#10

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

5points
POST
#11

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

5points
POST
#12

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

5points
POST
#13

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

5points
POST
#14

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

4points
POST
#15

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

4points
POST
#16

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

4points
POST
#17

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

4points
POST
#18

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

4points
POST
#19

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

3points
POST
#20

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

3points
POST
#21

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

3points
POST
#22

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

3points
POST
#23

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

3points
POST
#24

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

3points
POST
#25

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#26

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#27

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#28

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#29

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#30

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#31

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#32

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#33

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#34

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

2points
POST
#35

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

1point
POST
#36

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

1point
POST
#37

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

1point
POST
#38

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

1point
POST
#39

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

1point
POST
#40

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

1point
POST
#42

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

1point
POST
#43

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#44

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#45

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#46

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#47

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#48

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#49

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#50

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#52

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#53

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#54

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#55

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#56

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#57

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#58

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#59

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#60

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#62

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#63

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#64

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#65

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#66

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#67

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#68

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#69

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
#70

This Artist Reimagines Clouds As Characters By Drawing Shapes Onto Them

adailycloud Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!