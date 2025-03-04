Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

You Know More Than You Think: 43 Art General Knowledge Questions To Prove It
Entertainment

You Know More Than You Think: 43 Art General Knowledge Questions To Prove It

Raquel Teixeira
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think you can differentiate Monet from Manet? What about Matisse from Magritte?

Art has shaped history, culture, and creativity for centuries, and now is the time to put your knowledge to the test. You know more than you think, and this trivia will prove it!

Get ready to dive into the world of the greatest masterpieces, artists, and art movements of all time… Let’s see how much of an art lover you are!

RELATED:
    A person with an iconic mustache, captured in a black and white close-up, exemplifying art general knowledge.

    Image credits: Philippe Halsman | Magnum Photos

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is a pretty low/basic level quiz for knowledge that is just floating around out there as part of the cultural milieu. So, I think it’s a good representation of general art knowledge.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karenhill avatar
    Karenj
    Karenj
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably a little over peoples’ heads, including mine, and I majored in art.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is a pretty low/basic level quiz for knowledge that is just floating around out there as part of the cultural milieu. So, I think it’s a good representation of general art knowledge.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karenhill avatar
    Karenj
    Karenj
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably a little over peoples’ heads, including mine, and I majored in art.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda