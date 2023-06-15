Art And Creation As A Form Of Self Therapy: Battling And Expressing Depression (14 Pics)

I’ve been struggling with depression from a very early age. I have been diagnosed with several mental illnesses however, I decided (from an early age) to not pay attention to any labels that were put on me by anyone who thinks he can just speak to me for an hour and give a diagnosis.

It is important to acknowledge that these diagnoses may be true, and mental illnesses, diagnosis, and treatment should be taken seriously.

This article does not indicate in any way, affirm or support evasion from therapy, treatment, etc, this is simply my own way of separating myself from any labels.

As an Artist I love creating, sometimes I create in order to vent out negative feelings or instead of sinking into this depression and succumbing to it try to make it my inspiration and also my solution. Whether it’s Drawing self-portraits of myself in a certain state, fast sketches, jewelry making, or any other form of creation. This also shows my progress in terms of sketching skills over the years and also shows that jewelry can be and mean more than jewelry, Jewelry, just like a painting, can speak volumes about hard, controversial, or sensitive topics. This is why, when I feel bad I always try to think that there are people who adore what I do and want me to keep going, even when I myself want to stop existing. I try to tell myself that it will all be worth it in the end.

Is it?

This post is to show my various ways of battling with my personal depression over the years (2015-2022). If you know of someone who is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, there are professionals who can help and also you can assist by just being there and listening, being present, just present, can do a lot for a person, knowing that you are there for them.

‘Manic Depression’, 2015

‘AntiChrist’, 2015

‘Take The Pill’, 2015

‘Rosenrot’, 2015

‘Money Is not the solution’, 2016

‘Temporary Relief’, 2016

‘Drowning’, 2022

Demons, 2022

Tear Dropper Face Object, 2018

A way to display brief sadness.

Kinetic face object by Orion Ivliev

Inspired by Arthur Ganson.

‘Rainy Day’ Cloud Series, ‘Emotional’ Collection, 2019

Made by Orion Ivliev

Part of Internation exchange studies in Alchimia contemporary jewelry school in Firenze

Rainy Day Head Piece, 2019

Made by Orion Ivliev

Part of Internation exchange studies in Alchimia contemporary jewelry school in Firenze

Non(Sense) a Short Clip, 2020

A short clip I made as part of my Graduation project at Shenkar college talks about Jewelry, Scents, and their impact on the emotional state.

‘The Emotional Series’, 2020

A video made as a part of a course at Shenkar College.

The clip shows various Jewelry, face, or body pieces that aim to provoke emotion, display emotion, and were born from an emotional state.