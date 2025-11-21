“Think You’re Smarter Than A 7th-Grader?”: This 30-Question Test Might Prove Otherwise

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you really have what it takes to outsmart a 7th-grader?

Your days of studying are about to pay off. This test is designed to challenge your knowledge across multiple subjects, with 30 questions covering math, languages, science, history, civics, and so much more.

From solving math problems to recalling historical facts, from language puzzles to understanding the world around you, each question is crafted to test the skills a 7th-grader is expected to master. The question is: have you mastered them?

That’s what we are about to find out…

Child participating in an online quiz on a computer, testing knowledge with a 30-question test for 7th-grade level.

Image credits: Julia M Camero

