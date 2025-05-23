“Antique Historical Photographs”: 70 Old Photos That Teach Us Something New About The Past
History is important; and many Americans agree. A whopping 96% believe it's important to look back at history to inform our future. And Millennials are paving the way with their growing interest in the past, with 45% saying they have a higher level of curiosity in history than before.
The enthusiasts in the Antique Historical Photographs group on Facebook may not all be Millennials, but they share the same love and curiosity for the past. The history buffs in that group share the incredible stories that we don't see in textbooks but are worth just as much attention.
"Warshing Clothes Recipe" - imagine having a recipe for this ! ! !
A grandmother gave the new bride the following recipe:
This is an exact copy as written and found in an old scrapbook, spelling errors and all.
WARSHING CLOTHES
Build fire in backyard to heat kettle of rain water. Set tubs so smoke wont blow in eyes if wind is pert.
Shave one hole cake of lie soap in boilin water.
Sort things, make 3 piles
1 pile white,
1 pile colored,
1 pile work britches and rags.
To make starch, stir flour in cool water to smooth, then thin down with boiling water.
Take white things, rub dirty spots on board, scrub hard and boil, then rub colored don't boil just wrench and starch.
Take things out of kettle with broom stick handle, then wrench, and starch.
Hang old rags on fence.
Spread tea towels on grass.
Pore wrench water in flower bed. Scrub porch with hot soapy water.
Turn tubs upside down.
Go put on clean dress, smooth hair with hair combs. Brew cup of tea, sit and rock a spell and count your blessings.
Amazing, when you think of our automatic washing machines, now. Simply amazing.
Hunter Brothers Doing Some Mid-Air Mechanical Checkups During Their 23-Day-Long Flight Without Landing In 1930. Over The 23 Days, Food And Fuel Were Delivered To Them Periodically By Another Airplane
A Mail Carrier And Her Horse In Los Angeles, California, 1915
There are different ways people engage with history. Most Americans do so in the form of TV shows. A whopping 83% of Americans say they watch shows with historical content sometimes or very often, according to a national 2019 survey. Fifty-nine percent also learn new things about the past by researching history topics online, either often or at least sometimes.
Interestingly, there's also a gender divide in how much people like historical content. The 2019 survey showed that 50% of American men and only 42% of women watch shows with historical content. Other folks wish they paid more attention in history class, as 43% say they'd like to have studied history more while in school.
Phillis Wheatley Was The First African-American Writer To Publish A Book In The United States
She was named Phillis, because that was the name of the ship that took her away, and Wheatley, after the merchant who bought her. She was born in Senegal. In Boston, slave traders put her up for sale:
"She is seven years old! She will make a good mare!"
She was groped, n@ked, by many hands.
At thirteen, she was already writing poetry in a language that was not her own. No one believed that she was the author. At twenty, Phillis was questioned by a tribunal of eighteen distinguished gentlemen in robes and wigs.
She had to recite texts from Virgil and Milton and some passages from the Bible, and she also had to swear that the poems she had written were not plagiarized. Sitting on a chair, she endured her long examination, until the tribunal accepted her: she was a woman, she was black, she was a slave, but she was a poet.
Phillis Wheatley was the first African-American writer to publish a book in the United States.
This 1926 Portrait Captures Ezylphia Mary Watt Flynn At The Age Of 101
This 1926 portrait captures Ezylphia Mary Watt Flynn at the age of 101, taken just one year before her passing. Born in 1825, Ezylphia lived through a century of profound historical change, and her life was closely connected to the story of the Underground Railroad. As the wife of Richard "Red Fox" Flynn, a prominent conductor in the Underground Railroad, Ezylphia played an essential role in assisting enslaved individuals on their journey to freedom.
Ezylphia’s husband, Richard, was well-known for his courageous efforts in running the Underground Railroad route from Chattanooga through Flynn's Cove to Kentucky. Together, they provided shelter, support, and guidance to freedom seekers in their home. While Richard led the operations, Ezylphia was a key partner in the cause, offering both practical and emotional support to those in need. Their home in Flynn's Cove became a vital refuge for those escaping slavery, and their family became an integral part of this crucial network.
This photograph of Ezylphia, taken near the end of her life, serves as a tribute to her extraordinary legacy. Living through the Civil War and the post-war years, she witnessed the end of slavery and the continued struggle for civil rights. Ezylphia’s story is one of resilience, compassion, and quiet bravery, and this image stands as a powerful reminder of her invaluable contributions to one of America’s most important social movements.
A Pair Of Housewives, Who Would Have Lived Inside The Tower's Walls Along With Their Husbands, Are Pictured Drying The Yeomen's Washing At The Foot Of One Of The Battlements
At the time of these photos, more than 100 people lived inside the Tower including the guards, their wives and children.
The effects of learning history may be different depending upon which country you're curious about. For some, learning more about your country's history may have the reverse effect: upon learning certain things, you might feel deterred from looking any more into history.
The Brits are quite a good example. Just last year, many Britons admitted they're not as proud of their country's history as they once were. The British Social Attitudes survey found that pride in Britain's history has fallen from 86% to 64%, marking a rise of skepticism about Britain's imperialist past.
Rainy Embankment. River Thames Embankment, London. 1929
Madison Square, New York, 1900
A Romani Family Pose For A Picture. 1926. Two Young Girls Sitting, One With A Fox On Her Lap
But let's explore some of the stories shared here by the history buffs from Antique Historical Photographs, shall we?
Like the story of the four Hunter brothers who spent 23 days in an airplane without landing. In the photograph, you can see one of the brothers doing repairs mid-flight. The brothers actually had to make quite a lot of repairs:
- oiling engine parts;
- replacing aircraft pieces;
- changing spark plugs;
- and adjusting engine bolts.
After a week in the air, brothers Albert and Walter had to fly in to supply fuel every three hours, since one of the plane's fuel tanks started leaking. However, the brothers persevered and set a new world record for a non-stop flight.
Black Cat Auditions In Hollywood
In May 1944, 23-Year-Old Phyllis Latour Jumped Out Of A Us Air Force Bomber And Parachuted Into Occupied Normandy, France
Her mission was to gather information about N**i positions in preparation for D-Day. Once on the ground, she quickly buried her parachute and clothes, and began a secret mission that would last four months, pretending to be a poor teenage French girl.
Phyllis had been trained by the British Special Operations Executive (SOE). She learned how to send secret messages in Morse code, how to fix wireless radios, and how to spy without being caught. She also went through tough physical training in the Scottish highlands. One of her trainers was a former cat burglar, who taught her how to climb walls and sneak around without leaving a trace. Phyllis wanted to get revenge on the Nazis who had k****d her godfather.
Her mission was dangerous. Years later, Phyllis said, “The men who had been sent before me were caught and k****d. I was chosen because I would be less suspicious.” She would ride a bicycle through the region, pretending to sell soap, and secretly pass messages to the British about German locations. She acted like a silly country girl, chatting with German soldiers to avoid raising suspicion. She moved from place to place to stay hidden and often slept in forests, finding her own food.
Phyllis also came up with a clever way to hide her secret codes. She wrote them on a piece of silk and pricked it with a pin each time she used a code. She kept it hidden inside a hair tie. Once, when the Germans briefly detained her and searched her, she took out the hair tie and let her hair fall, showing she had nothing to hide. In the summer of 1944, Phyllis sent 135 coded messages, helping Allied bombers find German targets.
After the war, Phyllis married and moved to New Zealand, where she raised four children. Her children didn’t know about her wartime service until 2000, when her oldest son found out online. In 2014, on the 70th anniversary of D-Day, the French government honored her with the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour. This hero passed on October 7, 2023. May she rest In peace....
An East German Soldier Defying Orders To Help A Child Return To His Family After He Was Separated From Them When The Newly Erected Berlin Wall Was Built, 1961
Any sort of photos from old Hollywood look cool. But when they have black felines in them, they look even cooler. In 1961, auditions were held for a role in a movie based on Edgar Allen Poe's short story "The Black Cat." The movie appeared in a horror compilation "Tales of Terror," and a black cat was one of the main characters in the film.
Hollywood auditioned exactly 152 cats and disqualified several who had white noses or paws. It turns out that the role was already filled by "a well-known professional cat," but they still hired seven other lucky ones from the auditions as understudies.
The First Roller Coaster In Ireland: A 1912 Thrill For The Ages
In the summer of 1912, Ireland experienced a new and thrilling form of entertainment: the country’s very first roller coaster. Installed in Belfast, this innovative ride marked the beginning of a long love affair between the Irish people and amusement parks. The arrival of the roller coaster was not just a novelty but a symbol of progress and excitement during a time when Ireland was rapidly embracing modern ideas and technologies.
When We Had The Bus Conductor
A Family At Their Cabin Home In West Virginia, 1900
If you've ever wondered how people got their mail in the past, here's your answer: it would be delivered by mailmen on horses. There was even a "Pony Express," a U.S. express mail service from April 3, 1860, to Oct. 26, 1861. The post preferred to hire orphans, and the workers had to swear on the Bible that they would not curse or hurt their horses.
Native Americans In 1908. Photo Taken By Edward Curtis
Joe Bonanno Was A Controversial Character But There Is No Doubt His Story Is Interesting
Born in 1905 in Castellammare del Golfo, Sicily, he immigrated to New York City with his family and lived there for about 10 years before he moved back to Italy. He eventually went back to the United States in 1924 but was steeped in Sicilian traditions and was always reluctant to associate with non-Sicilians.
In his 1983 autobiography 'A Man of Honor' he talks about the differences between himself and Charlie 'Lucky' Luciano.
"Luciano was iconoclastic also in that he had no qualms about working with non-Sicilians. He had in his coterie Jews such as Meyer Lansky, Louis Lepke and Bugsy Siegel, and non-Sicilian Italians such as Frank Costello, Vito Genovese and Albert Anastasia. Men of my Tradition were always loath to associate with non-Sicilians.
The reason for this was not bigotry but common sense. They knew that it is very difficult, if not impossible, to pass on a tradition unless one is exposed to it almost from the cradle. A tradition is not something that one learns overnight. It is the work of a lifetime. Even southern Italians, from the Naples region or from Calabria, who otherwise have much in common with Sicilians, cannot fully appreciate the old Tradition of Sicily.
For example, southern Italy has in the past given rise to such groups as the Camorra and the Black Hand. These non-Sicilian groups were orders formed to accommodate the interests of thugs, highwaymen and extortionists. It is a grave mistake to identify these groups as being the same as the "Families" of my Sicilian Tradition. Americans, as well as southern Italians, have often made this mistake. Camorra and the Black Hand never existed in Sicily. They have nothing to do with what Americans refer to as "the Mafia."
Oregon, 1939
Young mother, aged twenty-two, has one little girl three years old. Merrill, Klamath County, Oregon. In mobile unit of FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp. New baby expected in December. During this year she has worked with her husband in: strawberries (Helvetia, Oregon); cherries (Salem, Oregon); beans (West Stayton, Oregon); hops (Independence, Oregon). Is now in potato pickers' camp at the end of that season. "We haven't got a cent now and we've lost our car because we've helped some people out. It seems like it's taken every cent to eat off, that and traveling around."
The Tower of London is a popular tourist attraction, but it also has permanent residents. It's like a tiny city of its own! There's a doctor, a chaplain, and even a pub. The residents inside the Tower are the legendary guardians Yeomen Warders, their families, and the Resident Governor.
Beautiful Family From 1940s
Micheline Fajgenbaum, A French Jewish Girl, Was Born In Paris. She Was Deported To Auschwitz From Pithiviers On 7 August 1942 And Did Not Survive
Laurel And Hardy In Liberty, 1928
It's hard to imagine there were rollercoasters in the 19th century. Historians trace back the roots of the rollercoaster to simple slides down icy ramps in St. Petersburg, Russia, during Catherine The Great's rule.
The French adapted them to have a groove in the middle and the passengers having to go down sideways. The Americans then took over with The Scenic Railway: a "rollercoaster" that would start at five or 10 miles an hour and accelerate up to 65 miles per hour.
A Glimpse Into 1895 New Orleans: A Bustling Street Scene
Imagine stepping back in time to 1895, walking along the vibrant streets of New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for its rich cultural blend and fascinating history, the city was alive with activity and architectural beauty as it moved toward the 20th century. A snapshot from this time would reveal a bustling, dynamic city full of sights and sounds that tell the story of New Orleans’ past.
As you look down the street, you’d see horse-drawn carriages and streetcars navigating roads paved with cobblestones or bricks. Streetcars were a popular way to get around the city, highlighting the rapid growth of New Orleans and the expansion of public transportation. Passengers might be seen climbing on and off, as the streetcar clanged its bell and made its way through the heart of the city.
Step Inside The Jet Age: Dining On The Boeing 707 Stratoliner
In the late 1950s, the aviation world was soaring into a new era. Gone were the days of slow propeller planes and limited routes. Enter the Boeing 707 Stratoliner—a sleek jetliner that brought speed, style, and sophistication to commercial air travel. With this revolutionary aircraft, Boeing didn’t just change how far and fast people could travel; they redefined the journey itself, turning it into a luxurious experience.
A Patient Buying Cigarettes While In Their Hospital Bed, 1950s
Before the 1970s, almost all British cities had conductors on buses. Today, we pay the fare on an app or directly to the driver. But back then, the driver was separated from other passengers, especially in double-decker buses.
That required a second person to be on the bus to collect fares. Conductors and conductresses did that until the 1970s and the beginning of the 1980s, but were phased out due to budget cuts.
A Family United: Palm Sunday, 1954
On Palm Sunday, April 11, 1954, a remarkable family captured the spirit of devotion, togetherness, and faith. A husband and wife, along with their eleven children, celebrated this significant day as one of unity and gratitude. Their story, set against the backdrop of a post-war America, is one of love, resilience, and tradition.
The family of thirteen was a rare sight, even for the time. With the husband as the steadfast provider and the wife as the heart of the home, they managed to instill values of faith and community in their children. Each Sunday was sacred, but Palm Sunday carried a deeper significance. It marked the beginning of Holy Week, a time to reflect on sacrifice, redemption, and renewal.
In 1906, A Daring Final Exercise Awaited Officers At The Italian Cavalry School – A True Test Of Mettle
To graduate, each officer faced the daunting "Descent of Mombrone," a sheer six-meter drop from a ruined castle window near Pinerolo. This was considered the ultimate trial of courage, a demonstration of the unwavering spirit and essential skills of a cavalry officer.
This challenge demanded not only exceptional horsemanship but also nerves of steel to confront such peril. The Mombrone slope became an enduring symbol of bravery, loyalty, and the pride of Italian cavalrymen of that era. Even today, the tale of this legendary test is recounted, a powerful reminder of the value of courage in military history.
A Group Which At Times Go Unnoticed In The Retelling Of The History. These Are Ordnance Personnel Repairing An Anti Aircraft Gun
On Guadalcanal, especially in the early days, it was men such as these that performed miracles with scant resources to enable the fight to continue.
On Guadalcanal, there was no rear area and these men suffered just as much. In fact the infantry left the "rear" at times to seek safety in the front line. The area around Henderson Field was described as, "living inside a target's bullring."
Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy were a British comedic duo throughout the 1920s to the mid-1950s. A sequence in their comedy Liberty was a significant moment in the history of filmmaking.
It was shot on a rooftop carpark in Los Angeles where the designer built three more stories of wooden scaffolding.
It then looked like a skyscraper under construction, and Hardy was messing around jumping from one level to another. Eventually, he fell, but only sustained minor injuries.
Life In Early 20th-Century Ontario: A Time Of Transformation
Between 1900 and 1914, Ontario, Canada, experienced dramatic changes that reshaped everyday life for its residents. As the province entered a new century, economic growth and modernization began to influence how people lived, worked, and connected with one another. This fascinating period, observed by artist Marsden A. Kemp, saw Ontario transition from a mostly rural society to one embracing urbanization, technological advancements, and social change.
Waterloo Bridge: A Testament To The Women Who Built I
Waterloo Bridge, spanning the River Thames in London, is more than just a marvel of architecture—it is a symbol of resilience, innovation, and the extraordinary contributions of women during World War II. Often referred to as the “Ladies’ Bridge,” it was completed in 1945 by a workforce that was largely female, stepping into roles traditionally held by men who had gone off to fight in the war.
In 1914, A Photograph Captures A Typical Family From The Ozark Mountains In Franklin County, Arkansas, Offering A Rare And Touching Window Into The Rural Life Of This Remote Region
Dressed in simple, sturdy clothing suited to the rigors of mountain life, the family stands together in front of their modest home—a small, sturdy log cabin. This home and the family reflect the hardworking, self-sufficient lifestyle that defined Ozark communities in the early 20th century.
The Ozark Mountains, with their steep hills and rugged terrain, were known for being isolated and challenging to settle. Families here made the most of the land, relying on farming, hunting, and strong community bonds to thrive. This photo reminds us of their resilience, as these families faced both the beauty and hardships of nature each day. They wore clothing that was both practical and durable, and their cabin was built using materials gathered from the surrounding forest. Such cabins, with thick log walls and often a thatched or shingled roof, provided protection from cold winters and hot summers, standing as a symbol of the resourcefulness that defined mountain life.
Camp Workers Near Prague, Lincoln County, Oklahoma, June 1939 In A Photograph By Russell Lee
East Berlin Policemen Attentively Watching And Monitoring A Photographer Located In The Western Side Of The Berlin Wall, 1961
A Young Man From The Lower East Side, New York City, Photo By Rebecca Lepkoff, 1948
Dutch Children, Ellis Island
Coffee Break In Chicago, 1964: A Midday Pause In A Bustling City
In 1964, Chicago was a city on the move. The iconic skyline was expanding, the L trains hummed overhead, and the streets were alive with the energy of industry and commerce. Amid the hustle and bustle, one tradition stood as a quiet refuge from the city’s constant activity: the coffee break.
For workers across the city, from office clerks in the Loop to factory hands in the stockyards, the coffee break was more than just a chance to grab a cup of joe. It was a cherished ritual—a brief pause to recharge, connect, and breathe. In many workplaces, the coffee break was as much a part of the day as clocking in and out, offering a slice of comfort and camaraderie in the middle of a busy shift.
Pennsylvania, 1942
Lititz, Pennsylvania. Mrs. R.W. (Elizabeth) Almoney, forty-seven (center rear), has had eleven children. She works as a gauge inspector at the Animal Trap Company and on Sunday does the washing. Her husband (left) works in the local chocolate factory. Daughter Arline, twenty (right), who also works at the Animal Trap Company, is cooking Sunday dinner. There are three brothers in the service, and one Boy Scout, age thirteen, in the family...
Native Americans
A Couple In Love Shares A Cigạrẹttẹ Holder Made For Two, 1954. Photo By Yale Joel
In 1947, Norwegian Adventurer Thor Heyerdahl Came Ashore In French Polynesia. He'd Sailed All The Way Across The Pacific, Setting Out From Peru By Himself On A 4,300-Mile Journey — In A Homemade Raft Made Only With Balsa Logs And Hemp Rope
Heyerdahl's intent was to prove that pre-Columbian South Americans could have made this same journey using their own primitive seafaring technology several centuries before, allowing them to spread their culture to the remote islands of the Pacific. After 101 days at sea, Heyerdahl completed his so-called Kon-Tiki expedition, leaving the world in awe.
Bogie Took This Photo!
The Last Known Photograph Of Buffalo Bill Cody, Taken Outside His Doctor’s Office In Glenwood Springs, Colorado, In 1917, Captures A Moment Of Quiet Reflection For A Man Who Had Lived A Life Defined By Adventure And Spectacle
By this time, Cody's health was in decline, marking the end of his legendary career as a frontiersman and showman. This photograph, poignant in its portrayal of the aging Cody, serves as a visual reminder of both the man and the era he symbolized—the closing days of the Wild West and the transition from living legend to historical figure.
Born William Frederick Cody, Buffalo Bill had become one of the most iconic figures of the American West, known for his Wild West shows, which blurred the lines between reality and myth. These shows featured re-enactments of frontier life, cowboy skills, and dramatic portrayals of famous figures like Sitting Bull and Annie Oakley. But as time passed, Cody faced financial struggles and health issues, and this photograph stands as a somber reflection of the man who once helped create the myth of the American West, now diminished by age and hardship.
This final image of Buffalo Bill Cody not only marks the end of an era for him personally but also symbolizes the closing of a chapter in American history. The romanticized vision of the Wild West, as embodied by Cody’s shows, was rapidly fading, giving way to a more modern, industrialized America. While Cody was once seen as the epitome of the frontier spirit—brave, daring, and untamed—this photograph reminds us that even the most legendary figures are inevitably affected by the passage of time.
The Backbone Of Rural America: Farm Life In Springwater, New York, 1910
Arizona, 1930s
A family living in a trailer in an open field. No sanitation, no water. They from Amarillo, TX; pulled cotton bolls near Amarillo, TX; picked cotton near Roswell, NM and in Arizona. They plan to return to Amarillo at close of cotton picking season for work on Works Projects Administration (WPA)
This Photograph Shows Two Old Soldiers. Both Were Veterans Of The Battle Of Gettysburg
The picture was taken in 1913, at a reunion held on the battlefield. The man sitting on the rocks is a Rebel soldier, and the man standing is a Union soldier.
Oklahoma In 1890: A Land Of Cultures And Change
In 1890, Oklahoma was a unique place filled with a blend of cultures, histories, and dreams for the future. While it was still years away from becoming a state, the land was already rich with life and stories, with a mix of Native American tribes, settlers, and new arrivals. One group central to this period was the Chickasaw Nation, who, despite being forcibly relocated to Oklahoma decades earlier, had built a thriving community here by 1890. This was a time of transition, as Oklahoma was developing from Indian Territory toward the statehood it would achieve in 1907.
A Glimpse Into 1895: The Staten Island Ferry’s Journey Through New York Harbor
In 1895, the Staten Island Ferry was not just a mode of transport but a lifeline between the boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island. Every day, the ferry cut through the waters of New York Harbor, carrying a vibrant mix of passengers. From working-class commuters to wide-eyed tourists, the ferry was a microcosm of New York City’s bustling diversity, with each person adding their own story to the journey.
The Dawn Of Electric Cabs In London: A Step Toward Modern Mobility
In 1897, the bustling streets of London witnessed a revolutionary addition to its transportation system: the electric cab. Known as the “Bersey Cab,” after its inventor Walter Bersey, this innovative vehicle marked a pivotal moment in the city’s efforts to modernize urban mobility. It was a clear response to the limitations of horse-drawn carriages, which had dominated the city’s streets for centuries.
Oakland, Ca Police Officer In June 1956, Standing Next To A Parked Car And Motorcycle In Front Of "Art & Maude's" At 5930 E. 14th Street
These Are Believed To Be The First Ever Lesbian Self-Portraits Which Were Taken In 1910. Photo Booths Were How Most Of The Earliest Forms Of Queer Visual Documentation Started. It Was The Only Way They Could Capture A Photo In Total Secrecy Since There Was No Need For A Third Party Taking The Picture
The Lost Era Of Snow Rollers: Packing Roads For Sleighs
About a century ago, snow rollers were a common sight across snowy regions of the United States, particularly in rural areas. These large, cylindrical devices, often drawn by teams of horses, served an essential purpose during the harsh winter months: packing down fresh snow on roads. This practice created a smooth, compact surface that allowed sleighs to glide more easily, ensuring winter travel remained possible even during heavy snowfalls.
A Cable Worker During The Construction Of The Empire State Building
At Home With Curly: A Glimpse Into Jerome Howard’s Private Life
By the late 1940s, Jerome “Curly” Howard of The Three Stooges had firmly cemented his place in comedy history. Known for his infectious laughter, zany antics, and unforgettable catchphrases like “Nyuk-nyuk-nyuk!” and “Soitenly!”, Curly was beloved by audiences of all ages. Yet offscreen, he was a different kind of performer—one who cherished quiet moments at home with his wife and family.
Early Morning Train In Japan, 1964
Legging Was A Method Of Moving A Boat Through A Canal Tunnel
Early canal tunnels were built without a towpath as this would require a much larger bore, and hence cost more to build. Prior to the introduction of motorized boats, legging was one of the few options for getting a boat through such a tunnel.
In The Early 1900s, A Jirrbal Rainforest Man Demonstrates Tree Climbing Techniques In Ravenshoe, Far North Queensland
Captured by photographer Eric Mjöberg, the image showcases traditional skills passed down through generations. The rope used, likely crafted from ‘Calamus australis’ (lawyer cane), highlights the resourcefulness of the Jirrbal people, who have long relied on their deep knowledge of the rainforest for survival and culture.
Bryn Owen’s Dazzling Vespa: A 1980s Celebration Of Mod Revival And Individuality
In 1983, a 17-year-old from Leicestershire, England, named Bryn Owen captured the spirit of 1980s youth culture with a Vespa scooter that was anything but ordinary. With 34 mirrors and 81 lights adorning the sleek Italian ride, Bryn’s creation wasn’t just a mode of transportation—it was a masterpiece of individuality and style. Each accessory, carefully selected and purchased with Bryn’s own hard-earned pocket money, transformed the scooter into a shining emblem of creativity and dedication.
The 1958 Paperboy: A Look Back At Paper Routes, Babysitting, And Responsibility
In 1958, a 12-year-old boy could be a businessman—or at least a small-time entrepreneur. That was the era of the paperboy. Long before smartphones and online subscriptions, the daily newspaper was an essential part of life. Families relied on their morning or evening editions for news, sports scores, and entertainment listings. Delivering those papers wasn’t just a job—it was a rite of passage for many young people.
A Female Firefighting Team On A Converted Motorcycle In London, 1932
How Rare To Find A Photo Of Any Victorian-Era Woman Smiling, Much Less An American Indian Woman Smiling. But This Happy Navajo Woman Obviously Loved Her Life
Preely Coleman, Who Had Been Born Into Slavery, At The Age Of 85 In Tyler, 1935
Preely was born in 1852 in New Berry, South Carolina, but he and his mother were sold and brought to Texas when Preely was only one month old. They settled near Alto, where Preely lived most of his life. Here's what he had to say, preserved in his own voice by the WPA:
"I'm Preely Coleman and I never gits tired of talking. Yes, ma'am, it am Juneteenth, but I'm home, 'cause I'm too old now to go on them celerabrations. Where was I born? I knows that 'zactly, 'cause my mammy tells me that a thousand times. I was born down on the old Souba place, in South Carolina, 'bout ten mile from New Berry. My mammy belonged to the Souba family, but its a fact one of the Souba boys was my pappy and so the Soubas sells my mammy to Bob and Dan Lewis and they brung us to Texas 'long with a big bunch of other slaves. Mammy tells me it was a full month 'fore they gits to Alto, their new home.
Confident, Graceful, Feminine, Subtle, Classy: A Variety Of Beauty Often Overlooked By Today's Standards
Adeline Cunningham, 1210 Florida St., Born 1852, Was A Slave In Lavaca County, 4-1/2 Miles N.e. Of Hallettsville
She was a slave of Washington Greenlee Foley and his grandson, John Woods. The Foley plantation consisted of several square leagues, each league containing 4,428.4 acres. Adeline is tall, spare and primly erect, with fiery brown eyes, which snap when she recalls the slave days. The house is somewhat pretentious and well furnished.
Central London England From Air In 1935 Before The Blitz
Clyde Barrow And Bonnie Parker In Texas, 1933
Robert Cornelius And The First “Selfie”: A Historic Snapshot
In 1839, Robert Cornelius, an American photography pioneer, made history with what is widely considered the first “selfie.” Long before smartphones and social media, Cornelius captured his own likeness using a hand-built camera constructed from opera glass and copper sheets. This remarkable photograph, taken during the infancy of photography, is a testament to human creativity and the desire to preserve moments in time.
Life In A Mill Town: Spartanburg, South Carolina, May 1912
In May of 1912, Spartanburg, South Carolina, was bustling with the hum of textile mills, which dominated the town’s economy and defined the lives of many families. The mills offered work opportunities, drawing people from rural areas seeking steady wages. Among these workers were children like Bob Cook and Emmett Capps, whose contributions to their families came at a tender age.
The Spirit Of Adventure Along The Arkansas River: June 1938
In the sweltering heat of an Oklahoma summer, June 1938 painted a vivid scene along the Arkansas River as it wound its way through Muskogee County. Its banks were alive with the hum of nature and the vibrant community of Webber’s Falls, where life moved to the rhythms of the mighty river. Although the Great Depression still lingered like a shadow over the land, hope and resilience found a home here, carried by those who dared to dream beyond their struggles.
Life On The Prairie: An American Pioneer Family In 1870
In the vast, rolling plains of America’s prairies, a small sod-roofed house stood as a symbol of determination and hope. It was 1870, and families were pushing westward, chasing dreams of freedom, land, and a fresh start. Among them was a typical pioneer family, whose daily lives reflected hard work, resilience, and a strong bond rooted in faith and love.
Life In West Virginia, 1946: A Glimpse Into Bradshaw’s Coal Country
In 1946, the small coal-mining town of Bradshaw, nestled in McDowell County, West Virginia, offered a snapshot of life in America’s post-war industrial heartland. Families living in coal towns like Bradshaw were hardworking and resourceful, often finding ways to make the most of what they had. This was especially true for families supported by the Southern Coal Corporation, which operated the Bradshaw Mine.
A Humble Breakfast: Life Of A Tenant Farmer In 1940s Creek County, Oklahoma
n 1940, a poignant photograph captured a moment of quiet resilience in Creek County, Oklahoma. Around a modest breakfast table sat the Hall family, tenant farmers who made their living working land they did not own. Their meal—a combination of corn flakes, homemade biscuits, fried bacon, fresh milk, and coffee—spoke volumes about their resourcefulness and determination during a time of uncertainty.