Wake, work, sleep, repeat is a reductive, but painfully relatable way to describe many people’s daily routine. As with many troubles in life, we cope with the power of humor. Bad weather, bad bosses, hard times, misfortune, all can be contextualized and compartmentalized with a little good humor.

So this Instagram account gathers the best memes about just how bad workplaces can be. So prepare yourself and get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote the most relatable posts, and comment your own workplace tales below. 

#1

#2

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
1 minute ago

If an employer ever tells me "We here at Lawrence & Co are like family" NOPE, I'm out, Cya!

#3

The tone of many of these posts varies from comforting other employees to a simmering hostility. It’s true that a lot of workers in this day and age are growing more and more fed up with workplace conditions and poor management. Employee turnover is growing as people have started to just quit when conditions are no longer suitable. 

Another growing and supplementary trend is that workers are also getting better at sniffing out if a workplace is ultimately for them or not. In 2021, nearly half of all resignations were from people who had worked at a position for less than one year. Workers are no longer content to spend half a decade suffering with no promotions, now a company has to prove itself in a number of months. 
#4

#5

#6

Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Every. Single. Day. And I work from home.

Combine these two statistics and it becomes clear that a large proportion of workplaces are just hostile to life. Even the name of the aforementioned Instagram account is just a reflection of what people tend to feel about work and workplace conditions. The risk of it taking forever to find a new job has also diminished, as more than a third of workers surveyed in one study indicated that they were ready to quit before finding a backup plan. 
#7

#8

#9

Research into why workers quit has found all sorts of reasons, but the number one culprit is pretty predictable: bad bosses. Management was cited by almost 60% of US workers who voluntarily left their jobs, indicating issues like harassment, bullying, or just plain old incompetence. A bad boss has a palpable, almost measurable effect on a workplace and tends to drag down everything. 
#10

#11

#12

Turnover isn’t cheap. Companies need to factor in the cost of finding a new worker, training them, and the subsequent drop in productivity while the post remains open and while a new hire comes up to speed. Some bosses attempt to justify their tyranny by stating that it ultimately benefits the company. But research shows that this mentality drives away the workforce and the vast majority of resignations could have been prevented had the right steps been taken.
#13

#14

#15

Similarly, empirical evidence suggests that job satisfaction is actually pretty closely related to productivity. A motivated worker has fewer reasons to slack off and doesn’t have to constantly manage workplace-induced depression or stress. Similarly and less directly, job satisfaction leads to better worker retention, and experienced workers tend to be more effective, and efficient and bring other complimentary benefits to their team. 
#16

#17

#18

Karl
Karl
Community Member
22 minutes ago

That’s my entire working life right there

But, as we have seen here, job satisfaction has been plummeting lately. This silver lining is that workers can get a little boost of dopamine when they finally get up and quit. Some studies suggest that quitting actually has a positive effect on reducing the symptoms of depression. This, of course, also means that workplaces can be and often are the direct cause of these symptoms, but that, unfortunately, goes without saying these days. 
#19

#20

#21

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
12 minutes ago

And in the latter, you've actually lost something you can't get back (pun not intended)

At the end of the day, the trends at workplaces around the world show that something needs to change. Workers spend less and less time at the same job, with the average length of employment at one company having fallen to roughly two years these days. The cost of replacement in the US is over fifteen thousand dollars, on average, per employee, plus whatever the incidental costs of having a job position empty. Companies need to assess if they can really afford to keep churning through workers like this if they want to stay in business. 
#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
21 minutes ago

My hunter-gatherer skills suck so this is my only chance at survival...

#30

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Especially when it's beautiful outside!

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

Little O
Little O
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Absolute planned, schemed, perfected genius

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

