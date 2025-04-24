ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no shortage of content online calling out the absurdities of modern capitalism. From mind-numbing 9-to-5 routines to student loan nightmares and rent that costs more than your will to live, people are fed up, and they’re getting creative about it. 

And we feel our roundup might just be the most relatable one yet. We stumbled upon a collection of memes and posts from the hilarious and brutally honest Facebook page “Guillotines For Billionaires 2020.” Keep scrolling to see which post speaks to your soul or your empty wallet.

#1

God podcast post critiquing capitalism, highlighting wealth disparity and its impact on children.

Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #2

    Women in blue NASA uniforms with a sarcastic text overlay criticizing capitalism's impact on female astronauts.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    nathanjlewis avatar
    Nathan Lewis
    Nathan Lewis
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The nerve of them to pull that when the whole sunita williams saga was like 2 months ago

    #3

    Twitter user expressing frustration with capitalism and wage inequality, questioning attitudes towards worker pay.

    JortsTheCat Report

    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the exact mindset of people who are anti-union. Instead of wanting everyone to make a good wage and benefits, they'd rather tear everyone down to live in misery.

    Capitalism, at its core, is an economic system where private individuals or businesses own most of the goods and services. People invest in companies, hire workers, and ideally, make a tidy profit. The workers, on the other hand, show up, put in hours, and get wages. But they don’t own what they work on; they just keep it running. It’s kind of like borrowing a kitchen to cook dinner, but not getting to keep the meal. That’s the basic structure of capitalism: owners call the shots, and workers keep it going.

    What drives capitalism? One word: demand. The more people want something, the more companies rush to make it and cash in. It’s all about supply meeting that demand in a wild market dance. Unlike planned economies, where the government decides who gets what, here it’s more like survival of the most clever. And if someone finds a way to sell water in a rainstorm? Capitalism says, “Go for it!” It’s messy, unpredictable, and very human.

    #4

    Social media post criticizing capitalism, discussing the phrase "nobody wants to work anymore" and exploitation.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i want to upvote this one 10 ten times. I guess elon could help me with his knowledge about voting machines (maga lurker is raging...yeah i know, woke yadiyadiyada, just downvote and gf*y)

    #5

    White stencil text on black background: "When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty."

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #6

    Text post criticizing capitalism, highlighting issues like tariffs and import costs, and defending trans rights.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires , www.threads.net Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The general concept seems simple enough that even dumb people shouldn't be confused. untitled-6...2efef1.jpg untitled-6809d042efef1.jpg

    Now, let’s be fair, capitalism has some solid perks. It gets things moving fast, encourages fresh ideas, and often lowers prices because of competition. If you’ve ever scored a cheap phone on sale, you can thank capitalism. It also has a knack for pushing people to invent and innovate. Wages and living standards tend to rise overall, at least in theory. When it works, it really works (until it doesn’t).

    But oh, the cons. It tends to divide the world into “haves” and “have-nots” faster than you can say inequality. Big profits sometimes mean big pollution and corner-cutting. Workers might feel like cogs in a giant profit-making machine. Then there’s crony capitalism, where shady backroom deals start replacing fair competition. 

    #7

    Text highlights criticism of capitalism and healthcare, stating the U.S. lacks public options available in other countries.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #8

    Tweet criticizing capitalism and inflation, highlighting rent increases from $350 to $1500 over the years.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #9

    Man sitting with coffee, sign criticizing capitalism and healthcare, inviting debate, in outdoor setting.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    There are all kinds of capitalism floating around. Take oligarchic capitalism, where a few super-rich folks run both the economy and the government. It’s like Monopoly, but the board is rigged from the start.

    The term comes from Greek: “oligarchy” means rule by the few, and it’s the opposite of democracy. Think private jets, political influence, and champagne brunches you’ll never be invited to. It’s capitalism with a very exclusive guest list.
    #10

    Text from Robert Reich critiques capitalism, highlighting democracy and dictatorship contrasts.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You guys ready to rejoin the colonies yet? I think it's the safer bet at this point.

    #11

    Tweet expressing sarcasm about capitalism and social issues like healthcare, climate crisis, and wealth disparity.

    peterdaou Report

    #12

    Tweet by David Sirota draws a parallel between the Roman Empire's collapse and current issues with capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    Then there's state-guided capitalism, where the government steps in and directs which industries to grow. It’s like having a manager who micromanages your every move but still expects you to turn a profit. It’s capitalism with a playbook, and the referee is also your boss. It works for some, confuses many, and keeps economists busy arguing.

    #13

    Tweet expressing frustration about misunderstandings of tariffs and production under capitalism.

    _heatherlynn Report

    #14

    Text critique on capitalism: cost of essentials is justified, but labor cost increase is criticized with profanity.

    verybadllama Report

    #15

    Crab on colorful background with text critiquing capitalism's impact on war, disability support, and profit over planet.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    Corporate capitalism? That’s the version where giant companies dominate everything, from your grocery list to your social media feed. Everything from the ads you see to the cereal you eat is carefully orchestrated by mega-corps. Sometimes it feels like you’re living in a giant commercial. Spoiler: you are.
    #16

    Burning building labeled "the world right now," man shouting, "are you rich enough yet?" reflecting anti-capitalist sentiment.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #17

    Post critiquing capitalism, highlighting how profitable solutions often ignore real improvements like transit and livability.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #18

    Guillotine against stormy sky with text on solving inequality, reflecting criticisms of capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but after that, we were trolled by the rich, to be nice with mofos. Now the problem is back, because we were nice with the tu*rds

    Entrepreneurial capitalism is the fun, scrappy cousin of the bunch. It celebrates dreamers, doers, and garage inventors who build empires from nothing. Think tech startups, lemonade stands, and Shark Tank pitches. It’s risky, chaotic, and a bit romanticized. But it keeps hope alive that anyone, anywhere, can hit it big. If you’ve got hustle, this is your playground.

    #19

    Tweet expressing frustration with capitalism, recounting a patient suggesting an understaffed ER could run with fewer staff.

    doctor_cabral Report

    #20

    Social Security post highlighting its lower fraud rate compared to private sector retirement programs, questioning capitalism.

    SSWorks Report

    #21

    Text post expressing frustration with capitalism, comparing it to a negative relationship with the United States.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    erkmut avatar
    ManBlob
    ManBlob
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on BP! The word is A B U S I V E! It's not a cuss word!

    Then there’s laissez-faire capitalism. It’s all about minimal interference, maximum freedom. Great if you’re a business owner, maybe less fun if you're a worker hoping for some rights. This is capitalism in its wildest, most unfiltered form. Imagine a free-for-all marketplace where anything goes, as long as someone’s willing to pay.
    #22

    Cartoon guillotine and bottle with text opposing billionaires on yellow background, critiquing capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    Text on capitalism criticism by Cole Arthur Riley, highlighting collective anger and wisdom in a numb society.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #24

    Twitter post criticizing capitalism, highlighting food safety concerns under Trump FDA changes.

    TristanSnell Report

    And finally, we have welfare capitalism, where businesses or governments actually care (a little). Think health insurance, social safety nets, and workplace benefits sprinkled on top of capitalism’s usual chaos. It tries to keep things humane while still playing the market game. It’s not perfect, but it’s like capitalism with a heart emoji. The goal? Make money, but don’t crush everyone in the process.

    #25

    Tweet criticizing capitalism, alleging Tesla manipulates odometers to avoid service obligations and increase warranty purchases.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #26

    Text against capitalism, urging action for freedoms at risk, on a black background.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #27

    Post criticizing capitalism, advocating for public ownership of utilities to prioritize clean water and electricity.

    FaithfullyBP Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    don't be scared Ben, but thats communism. The thing you learned wrong in ameriKKKans schools. No, staline wasnt a real communist. He was some sort of maga S0B. (maga lurker is fuming and others too..don't miss the downvote button)

    So, what are your thoughts on capitalism? Did any of these quirky takes make you laugh or scratch your head? Whether you love it, hate it, or just live in it, these posts definitely give you something to think about. Let us know in the comments if you’ve had your own “capitalism is wild” moment. 
    #28

    Tweet criticizing capitalism by calling American billionaires "oligarchs" for a change.

    _floodlight Report

    #29

    Illustration criticizing capitalism with text about "Project 1789" and a guillotine, suggesting societal change.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure there a few free in France we could send you. After all, you took the Statue of Liberty as a gift, right?

    #30

    Satirical depiction of capitalism critique with two men at a guillotine, overlayed with humorous text.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the french technique ..... you're welcome america, de rien, ça fait plaisir (meanwhile maga lurker smell my finger before the downvote.)

    #31

    Young man outdoors with text: "I am once again reminding you that you deserve f'n healthcare", expressing frustration with capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #32

    A Facebook post expressing frustration with polite approaches in history, relevant to critiques of capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #33

    People forming "Impeach + Remove!" on beach, expressing frustration with capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #34

    Person in a hood points with fiery backdrop, text urging action, conveying frustration with capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    Man in lab gear with text about capitalism's effect on society, highlighting suffering and misery.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires , Sony Pictures Television Report

    #36

    A caption about Finland's education system success over a historical movie scene; commentary on capitalism evident.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #37

    Text image expressing criticism of capitalism, claiming capitalists control the U.S. government and society lacks democracy.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    praise the lord .... thank you for your service. Seems familiar ? Yeah, its part of the scam, making you obedient.

    #38

    Social media post criticizing tariffs in capitalism, highlighting U.S. manufacturing tariffs vs. China being tariff-free.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires , SpencerHakimian Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in the tu*rd logic, yes. Maga will applause that. Because that statement is : woke/fakenews/unamerican (choose your bs)

    #39

    A tweet expressing a critical view of capitalism, questioning freedom in the US.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #40

    Protesters holding signs criticizing capitalism, one saying "This Sequel Sucks," in a sunny outdoor setting.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #41

    Graffiti critiquing capitalism, reads: "We are going to crumble the empire and spread the crumbs evenly."

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #42

    Text post criticizing capitalism with statistics on abusers and demographics.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #43

    Social media post criticizing capitalism, advocating for accessibility and acknowledging slim chances of lifelong ability.

    ouijney Report

    #44

    Tweet about rights and protest, highlighting capitalism's role in social change and the importance of advocacy.

    adamguerino Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yeah, in franSSe most of gays are far right voters now. We helped, now they screw us. (yeah truth hurts, dont miss the downvote button)

    #45

    Tweet critiquing capitalism by questioning homelessness solutions from different political views.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #46

    People boarding train in 1938 and airplane in 2025, highlighting capitalist evolution.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Not alike in any way, shape or form. 😡 ESPECIALLY as today is Yom HaShoah, H*******t Remembrance Day.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Illustration of a person sitting on the road blocking futuristic cars as a critique of capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #48

    A tweet humorously criticizing capitalism with a joke about bank fees for overdrawn accounts.

    DocAtCDI Report

    #49

    Tweet expressing frustration with capitalism, urging resilience and continued fighting.

    stealthygeek Report

    #50

    Two politicians featured in a controversial headline critiquing capitalism relate to racial insensitivity.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #51

    Side-by-side photos highlighting a woman's transformation, critiquing capitalism.

    ellieokwilson Report

    #52

    Tweet critiquing capitalism by comparing the 2020s to the 1920s with social and economic reflections.

    beardedgenius Report

    #53

    Post expressing dissatisfaction with capitalism, highlighting issues with digital subscriptions and the loss of physical stores.

    dirtcup_art Report

    #54

    A tweet criticizing capitalism asks if the stock market has tried lifting itself by its bootstraps.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    A guillotine under a clear blue sky, representing a critique of capitalism with a humorous caption.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #56

    Text post criticizing capitalism, highlighting tenant-landlord power imbalance and class society issues.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course. Remember to praise the lord and thank the army. (hey maga lurker , youre not alone anymore)

    #57

    Tweet expressing discontent with capitalism, suggesting a choice between a livable future and billionaires.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    Tweet highlighting dissatisfaction with capitalism and political actions regarding ICE funding.

    leighbeadon Report

    #59

    Guillotine set in front of a mansion, reflecting criticism of capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #60

    Post criticizing capitalism and societal biases, questioning rationalization of achievements and mediocrity.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #61

    Pixel art characters on a terraced landscape discuss confronting evil, reflecting on anti-capitalist themes.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #62

    Pixelated characters with a text bubble about resistance under capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #63

    Red background with text expressing frustration, highlighting a brutal time for intelligence under capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #64

    Text post reflecting dissatisfaction with capitalism, featuring a contemplative cartoon figure on a barren, starry landscape.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    remember , democrats are part of the problem too. Truth hurts, i know. Don't miss that downvote button 3:)

    #65

    Comic strip critiquing capitalism with a shocking historical fact about France's last guillotine execution in 1977.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But at least France stopped killing people, unlike the US.

    #66

    Social media post criticizing capitalism, highlighting systemic issues faced by Black communities, with commentary on inequity.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #67

    Blurry smartphone apps screenshot with humorous social media exchange criticizing aspects of capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #68

    ICE officer in a vest, alongside a police officer, highlighting issues in the capitalist system.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires , www.nbcnews.com Report

    #69

    A cheeseburger with text behind reading "Commit Tax Fraud," critiquing capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #70

    Two contrasting college swimmers with a comment expressing frustration about capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #71

    Tweet criticizing capitalism, highlighting privilege in art as livelihood, with likes and comments visible.

    THECOOLISSUE Report

    #72

    Graph depicting a market crash, stylized in a Studio Ghibli-inspired landscape, reflecting critique of capitalism.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #73

    Instagram post expressing frustration with capitalism's relentless focus on money and the cost of living.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #74

    Post highlighting capitalism critique, emphasizing labor as the sole commodity for those without capital.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in france lots of woman start doing p**n to feed their child. Patriarchy/capitalism is winning. But hey, praise the lord, be obedient. (haters gonna hate, maga lurker you're not alone anymore for downvoting)

    Poster criticizing capitalism, showing a cop with text suggesting more nurses, librarians, and EMTs instead of police.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    xiang-adams avatar
    Xiang the lie slayer
    Xiang the lie slayer
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Police are necessary and needed. You don't have to choose between EMT's and police. You can have both! I prefer a lawful society. Horrible post

    #76

    A tweet expressing dissatisfaction with capitalism, featuring a photo of a fence at night with lights in the background.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

    #77

    Satellite view of a large building complex with text highlighting Google Earth images, focusing on capitalism critique.

    Guillotinesforbillionaires Report

