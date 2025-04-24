85 Brutally Honest Posts From People Who’ve Clearly Had It With Capitalism
There’s no shortage of content online calling out the absurdities of modern capitalism. From mind-numbing 9-to-5 routines to student loan nightmares and rent that costs more than your will to live, people are fed up, and they’re getting creative about it.
And we feel our roundup might just be the most relatable one yet. We stumbled upon a collection of memes and posts from the hilarious and brutally honest Facebook page “Guillotines For Billionaires 2020.” Keep scrolling to see which post speaks to your soul or your empty wallet.
This post may include affiliate links.
The nerve of them to pull that when the whole sunita williams saga was like 2 months ago
Capitalism, at its core, is an economic system where private individuals or businesses own most of the goods and services. People invest in companies, hire workers, and ideally, make a tidy profit. The workers, on the other hand, show up, put in hours, and get wages. But they don’t own what they work on; they just keep it running. It’s kind of like borrowing a kitchen to cook dinner, but not getting to keep the meal. That’s the basic structure of capitalism: owners call the shots, and workers keep it going.
What drives capitalism? One word: demand. The more people want something, the more companies rush to make it and cash in. It’s all about supply meeting that demand in a wild market dance. Unlike planned economies, where the government decides who gets what, here it’s more like survival of the most clever. And if someone finds a way to sell water in a rainstorm? Capitalism says, “Go for it!” It’s messy, unpredictable, and very human.
i want to upvote this one 10 ten times. I guess elon could help me with his knowledge about voting machines (maga lurker is raging...yeah i know, woke yadiyadiyada, just downvote and gf*y)
The general concept seems simple enough that even dumb people shouldn't be confused. untitled-6...2efef1.jpg
Now, let’s be fair, capitalism has some solid perks. It gets things moving fast, encourages fresh ideas, and often lowers prices because of competition. If you’ve ever scored a cheap phone on sale, you can thank capitalism. It also has a knack for pushing people to invent and innovate. Wages and living standards tend to rise overall, at least in theory. When it works, it really works (until it doesn’t).
But oh, the cons. It tends to divide the world into “haves” and “have-nots” faster than you can say inequality. Big profits sometimes mean big pollution and corner-cutting. Workers might feel like cogs in a giant profit-making machine. Then there’s crony capitalism, where shady backroom deals start replacing fair competition.
There are all kinds of capitalism floating around. Take oligarchic capitalism, where a few super-rich folks run both the economy and the government. It’s like Monopoly, but the board is rigged from the start.
The term comes from Greek: “oligarchy” means rule by the few, and it’s the opposite of democracy. Think private jets, political influence, and champagne brunches you’ll never be invited to. It’s capitalism with a very exclusive guest list.
You guys ready to rejoin the colonies yet? I think it's the safer bet at this point.
Then there's state-guided capitalism, where the government steps in and directs which industries to grow. It’s like having a manager who micromanages your every move but still expects you to turn a profit. It’s capitalism with a playbook, and the referee is also your boss. It works for some, confuses many, and keeps economists busy arguing.
alex jones talks about bananas ? ..... informed, good joke
Corporate capitalism? That’s the version where giant companies dominate everything, from your grocery list to your social media feed. Everything from the ads you see to the cereal you eat is carefully orchestrated by mega-corps. Sometimes it feels like you’re living in a giant commercial. Spoiler: you are.
but after that, we were trolled by the rich, to be nice with mofos. Now the problem is back, because we were nice with the tu*rds
Entrepreneurial capitalism is the fun, scrappy cousin of the bunch. It celebrates dreamers, doers, and garage inventors who build empires from nothing. Think tech startups, lemonade stands, and Shark Tank pitches. It’s risky, chaotic, and a bit romanticized. But it keeps hope alive that anyone, anywhere, can hit it big. If you’ve got hustle, this is your playground.
Then there’s laissez-faire capitalism. It’s all about minimal interference, maximum freedom. Great if you’re a business owner, maybe less fun if you're a worker hoping for some rights. This is capitalism in its wildest, most unfiltered form. Imagine a free-for-all marketplace where anything goes, as long as someone’s willing to pay.
And finally, we have welfare capitalism, where businesses or governments actually care (a little). Think health insurance, social safety nets, and workplace benefits sprinkled on top of capitalism’s usual chaos. It tries to keep things humane while still playing the market game. It’s not perfect, but it’s like capitalism with a heart emoji. The goal? Make money, but don’t crush everyone in the process.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
What freedoms are being lost? None
don't be scared Ben, but thats communism. The thing you learned wrong in ameriKKKans schools. No, staline wasnt a real communist. He was some sort of maga S0B. (maga lurker is fuming and others too..don't miss the downvote button)
So, what are your thoughts on capitalism? Did any of these quirky takes make you laugh or scratch your head? Whether you love it, hate it, or just live in it, these posts definitely give you something to think about. Let us know in the comments if you’ve had your own “capitalism is wild” moment.
I'm sure there a few free in France we could send you. After all, you took the Statue of Liberty as a gift, right?
the french technique ..... you're welcome america, de rien, ça fait plaisir (meanwhile maga lurker smell my finger before the downvote.)
praise the lord .... thank you for your service. Seems familiar ? Yeah, its part of the scam, making you obedient.
in the tu*rd logic, yes. Maga will applause that. Because that statement is : woke/fakenews/unamerican (choose your bs)
yeah, in franSSe most of gays are far right voters now. We helped, now they screw us. (yeah truth hurts, dont miss the downvote button)
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Not alike in any way, shape or form. 😡 ESPECIALLY as today is Yom HaShoah, H*******t Remembrance Day.
nice allegory (maga lurker, you'll have to google that word)
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Never heard anyone say that no
Of course. Remember to praise the lord and thank the army. (hey maga lurker , youre not alone anymore)
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Work is honorable and necessary. You are naïve.
remember , democrats are part of the problem too. Truth hurts, i know. Don't miss that downvote button 3:)
But at least France stopped killing people, unlike the US.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
He was right
in france lots of woman start doing p**n to feed their child. Patriarchy/capitalism is winning. But hey, praise the lord, be obedient. (haters gonna hate, maga lurker you're not alone anymore for downvoting)
Police are necessary and needed. You don't have to choose between EMT's and police. You can have both! I prefer a lawful society. Horrible post