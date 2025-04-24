Capitalism, at its core, is an economic system where private individuals or businesses own most of the goods and services. People invest in companies, hire workers, and ideally, make a tidy profit. The workers, on the other hand, show up, put in hours, and get wages. But they don’t own what they work on; they just keep it running. It’s kind of like borrowing a kitchen to cook dinner, but not getting to keep the meal. That’s the basic structure of capitalism: owners call the shots, and workers keep it going.

What drives capitalism? One word: demand. The more people want something, the more companies rush to make it and cash in. It’s all about supply meeting that demand in a wild market dance. Unlike planned economies, where the government decides who gets what, here it’s more like survival of the most clever. And if someone finds a way to sell water in a rainstorm? Capitalism says, “Go for it!” It’s messy, unpredictable, and very human.