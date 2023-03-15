The year 2022 produced a long and daunting list of issues associated with the economy. Inflation, rising interest rates, stock market decline... Many victims and critics of these phenomena identified them as symptoms of a systemic problem, namely the ugly side of capitalism.

The members of the subreddit 'Capitalism Sux' share what they believe to be the evidence of these dysfunctions, and whether they're calling out corporate HR or a small-time landlord, it's interesting to see how badly some aspects of modern society are messed up.

#1

Tax The Billionaires

Tax The Billionaires

BelleAriel

#2

Would They Do It Though?

Would They Do It Though?

BelleAriel

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Yeah people don’t deserve to die because rich people want more money

Under capitalism, private individuals or businesses own capital goods. At the same time, business owners (capitalists) employ workers (labor) who only receive wages; labor does not own the means of production but only uses them on behalf of the owners of the capital.

The production of goods and services is based on supply and demand in the general market—known as a market economy—rather than through central planning—known as a planned economy or command economy.
#3

But It’ll Never Work /S

But It'll Never Work /S

BelleAriel

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"But I don't wanna pay for other people!" - then you don't get to retire ^-^

#4

Why Reward Bad Behaviour?

Why Reward Bad Behaviour?

tubaintothewildfern

View More Replies... View more comments
#5

It’s Not Wrong

It's Not Wrong

BelleAriel

Geoffrey Scott
Geoffrey Scott
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have no problem when people are successful, the problem I have is when they refuse to acknowledge they did not get there alone. Demanding old age insurance and pension is a drain on them when they are only taxed on the 1st 160k of income(USA). You had a LOT of help...show it!

The purest form of capitalism is free market or laissez-faire capitalism. There, private individuals are unrestrained. They determine where to invest, what to produce or sell, and at which prices to exchange goods and services. The laissez-faire marketplace operates without checks or controls.

In reality, most countries practice a mixed capitalist system that includes some degree of government regulation of business and ownership of select industries.
#6

Difference Between America And Europe

Difference Between America And Europe

BelleAriel

Angarade
Angarade
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm French. Last month, I've seen my doctor 2 times for asthma and a genetic disease, got an x-ray and a irm, 10 different meds. Two of my kids got the flu. Our medical bill : 0€.

#7

Finally Someone Who Gets It

Finally Someone Who Gets It

BelleAriel

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like more and more people becoming happy/happier increases my chance of being happy. That's my selfish reason for wanting most people to be happy.

#8

We No Longer Work To Live, We Simply Work To Survive

We No Longer Work To Live, We Simply Work To Survive

BelleAriel

Talitha Jansen
Talitha Jansen
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't work to live, you live to work. And that's a stressful life to have.

Industrial capitalism usually benefited bigger parts of society rather than just the aristocratic class. Wages increased, helped greatly by the formation of unions. The standard of living also rose with the glut of affordable products being mass-produced. All of this led to the formation of a middle class and began to lift more and more people from the lower classes to swell its ranks.
#9

A Slave Of Capitalism

A Slave Of Capitalism

BelleAriel

Paul Neff
Paul Neff
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, the ones we call heroes are being sent to suffer or die. Hero is NOT a desirable outcome in life.

#10

Poor People Are People Too!

Poor People Are People Too!

BelleAriel

Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, the problem is the system or the people ?

#11

“I Guess It’s Less Impressive When They’re Poor”

"I Guess It's Less Impressive When They're Poor"

BelleAriel

Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many people in Europe learn more than one language because they live in close proximity to another country. Sometimes two languages are spoken in the same country, like Belgium.

The expansion of the financial sector accompanied the rise of industrial capitalism. Banks had previously served as warehouses for valuables, clearinghouses for long-distance trade, or lenders to nobles and governments. But eventually, they came to serve the needs of everyday commerce and the intermediation of credit for large, long-term investment projects. By the 20th century, as stock exchanges became increasingly public and investment vehicles opened up to more individuals, some economists named a variation on the system: financial capitalism.
#12

Elect A Working Class Congress

Elect A Working Class Congress

BelleAriel

Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BUT stay away from the moronic MTG-types. Elect smart, capable people who possess true leadership qualities, grew up with working class parents, and who actually understand and are in touch with, REAL life.

#13

Wrong People Have The Money

Wrong People Have The Money

BelleAriel

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That just goes to show...99% of employers really don't care no matter how many times they call you "family".

#14

No, No, They've Got A Point

No, No, They've Got A Point

BelleAriel

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If a modern newspaper wrote about this, it would immediately be accused of being "woke" and "pushing agendas".

By incentivizing entrepreneurs to reallocate away resources from unprofitable channels and into areas where consumers value them more, capitalism has proven a highly effective vehicle for economic growth.

More and better goods became cheaply accessible to wide populations again, raising standards of living in previously unthinkable ways. As a result, many political theorists and economists argue that capitalism is the most efficient and productive system of exchange.
#15

This Is The Way

This Is The Way

BelleAriel

pink_panda
pink_panda
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great work! Way to blaze a trail.

#16

Tax The Rich

Tax The Rich

BelleAriel

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, the US of that time was still capitalist. Much of Europe operates at the capitalist end of the cap-comm scale. The problem is *deregulated* capitalism. It's greed. It's failing to hold people to account. It's failing to be a society.

#17

You Lessen Crime By Making Reform And Rehabilitation The Actual Goal Of Prisons, Not Punishment

You Lessen Crime By Making Reform And Rehabilitation The Actual Goal Of Prisons, Not Punishment

BelleAriel

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can also help by shutting down for profit privately owned prisons. I mean it takes an Einstein to figure out where their self interest and dream of ever increasing profits leads?.....come on, get real.

But a downside of capitalism is its ability to corrupt. Crony capitalism (sometimes called cronyism) refers to a capitalist society that is based on the close relationships between business people and the state. Instead of success being determined by a free market and the rule of law, it can depend on favoritism that is shown by the government in the form of tax breaks, grants, and other incentives.
#18

The American Dream

The American Dream

BelleAriel

#19

Richie Rich - The Embodiment Of Capitalism Sux, Of Failing Upwards

Richie Rich - The Embodiment Of Capitalism Sux, Of Failing Upwards

anotherDocObVious

Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And have been since Reagan. That’s over FORTY f*****g years—-the entirety of my most productive young working adult life. Elon, you entitled, out of touch, f*****g arrogant little s**t, my heart’s just pumping purple p**s for you.

#20

The Money Will Trickle Down Any Day Now

The Money Will Trickle Down Any Day Now

BelleAriel

Coralee Hicks
Coralee Hicks
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was also going senile and let Nancy and an astrologer run the game

In practice, this is the dominant form of capitalism worldwide, due to the powerful incentives both faced by governments to extract resources by taxing, regulating, and fostering rent-seeking activity, and capitalist businesses trying to increase profits by obtaining subsidies, limiting competition, and erecting barriers to entry. In effect, these forces represent a kind of supply and demand for government intervention in the economy, which arises from the design of the system.
#21

In Response To Elon Musk Pondering Life As A Video Game…

In Response To Elon Musk Pondering Life As A Video Game…

BelleAriel

SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great burn from a great game designer!

#22

Capitalism Cannot Survive Without Poverty

Capitalism Cannot Survive Without Poverty

Elbrujosalvaje

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've worked in restaurants in California, Nevada, and Florida. In those states, you have to pay $15 every few years for ServSafe certification to work with food. It's a stupid online course that "teaches" ridiculously common sense things about food safety. All of that money goes to the National Restaurant Association, who owns the program. They then use that money to lobby Congress AGAINST raising the tipped minimum wage or replacing tipping with profit-share incentives.

#23

Play The Blame Game

Play The Blame Game

BelleAriel

Colin Matthews
Colin Matthews
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah this is the thing that probably pi**es people off the most, the same sanctimonious hypocrites that drone on about market forces and the evils of socialism are the FIRST to get a handout when their business has a quiet month.

Critics argue that capitalism leads to a significant loss of political, democratic and economic power for the majority of the population because it creates large concentrations of money and property in the hands of a relatively small minority (the elite or the power elite), leading, according to them, to very large and increasing wealth and income inequalities between the two groups.
#24

Nailed It!

Nailed It!

BelleAriel

Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the kind of work people only notice when it is not done. Strikes are the only way to show it.

#25

Shatter The State

Shatter The State

BelleAriel

#26

Dutch Law On 'Sick Days'

Dutch Law On 'Sick Days'

BelleAriel

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A sidenote; in The Netherlands there's short-term illness and long-term illness. Short-term is "I've got the flu so I'm calling in sick", during which most employers will pay you 100%. Most workplaces don't have official sick-days, but some do (often this is the result of the employer feeling that people are misusing the freedom of calling in sick at any moment). Long-term illness is an illness that will debilitate you to an extent that you can't do your job anymore, or maybe not to the fullest extent. Then you go see a company doctor, who will assess the trajectory for the coming period (therapy, part-time leave, whatever may be necessary to get you back on track). An employer is obligated to pay your salary for 2 years max, often 70% of your previous salary. There's also financial aid for which you can apply during this time.

#27

The Nightmare That Is Socialised Medicine

The Nightmare That Is Socialised Medicine

BelleAriel

RomanceRadish
RomanceRadish
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would be a few hundred to a few thousand dollars with insurance (depending on the plan and other issues you've had in same calendar year), or multiple thousands without insurance. Add in an ambulance ride or overnight stay, it's easily into tens of thousands and upward.

And while 57% of the American public continues to view capitalism favorably, that is 8 percentage points lower than in 2019 (65%), a 2022 national survey by the Pew Research Center revealed.

However, its main "competitor" isn't doing too well either. Just 36% of U.S. adults say they find socialism to be somewhat (30%) or very (6%) positive, down from 42% who viewed it positively in May 2019. (Six in ten today say they view socialism negatively, including one-third who view it very negatively.)
#28

Seems Obvious

Seems Obvious

BelleAriel

Garry Cowan
Garry Cowan
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely especially about the weed 👏👏👏

#29

This Is Getting Bad

This Is Getting Bad

BelleAriel

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Need more drunk people than educated ones?

#30

“I Don't Think Getting Married At 34 Instead Of 24 Is The Reason My Generation Can't Buy Homes”

"I Don't Think Getting Married At 34 Instead Of 24 Is The Reason My Generation Can't Buy Homes"

BelleAriel

#31

Hear Me Out!

Hear Me Out!

BelleAriel

BravePanda
BravePanda
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a recent cancer survivor and my husband was able to care for me due to leave time being donated into a pool. If he had to work, I would have needed to manage horrendous chemotherapy complications alone while caring for a 7 year old during the the early months of the pandemic. Ridiculous.

#32

Pay Nurses Properly

Pay Nurses Properly

BelleAriel

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And someone has to say this even after the pandemic we witnessed?

#33

Culture War Is A Big Distraction

Culture War Is A Big Distraction

BelleAriel

Paul Neff
Paul Neff
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is misdirection, so we don't see the real crimes being committed behind our back. The left wing and the right wing, are on the same bird.

#34

Any Narrative Claiming Our Current Inflationary Environment Is Due To Anything Other Than Price Gouging Is Disinformation

Any Narrative Claiming Our Current Inflationary Environment Is Due To Anything Other Than Price Gouging Is Disinformation

BelleAriel

#35

They're Not Wrong

They're Not Wrong

BelleAriel

Enlee
Enlee Jones
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

America is three rich guys in a trenchcoat pretending to be a country.

#36

The Very Definition Of Insanity

The Very Definition Of Insanity

BelleAriel Report

pink_panda
pink_panda
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Robert Reich for president!

#37

Every Single Time

Every Single Time

BelleAriel Report

#38

What Are Your Thoughts?

What Are Your Thoughts?

BelleAriel Report

Alewa
Alewa
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well...please explain WHY a living wage for every job would not be healthy for society.

#39

The Propaganda In Us

The Propaganda In Us

BelleAriel Report

Alsoomse Catori
Alsoomse Catori
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The people have been conditioned since Nixon that this is how they're supposed to live by the rich.

#40

Give Me Your Poor, Your Tired

Give Me Your Poor, Your Tired

BelleAriel Report

Justin Smith
Justin Smith
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes this s**t hole country does. But dont discredit what this kid did.

#41

#richpeopleproblems

#richpeopleproblems

BelleAriel Report

Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel you, girl. The feeling of paying double in rent because the bank doesn't think you could pay half of it for a mortgage. With stable and decent paying jobs even.

#42

"Oh Gee, We Wish We Could, But Where Would We Find The Money?"

"Oh Gee, We Wish We Could, But Where Would We Find The Money?"

BigClitMcphee Report

Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s because they’re playing a zero sum game. In their selfish, warped, and corrupted little minds, they think that any tiny crumb of the pie that someone else works hard, and scrimps and saves to get is a crumb ripped from their own greedy mouths. Even though it’s a big enough pie for everyone to have a satisfying slice of, they’ll never be satisfied with anything but taking and hoarding the WHOLE damned pie for themselves.

#43

Monopoly Power

Monopoly Power

BelleAriel , twitter.com Report

Paul Neff
Paul Neff
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Capitalism minus competition is a tyrannical dictatorship.

#44

Still No Tear Gas Though

Still No Tear Gas Though

BelleAriel Report

Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In France, votes are counted in front of people. Everybody can come and see.

#45

Who’d Want To Bring A Kid Into This World Anyway?

Who’d Want To Bring A Kid Into This World Anyway?

BelleAriel Report

Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Late Boomer here (1960). I wanted all those things too when I was your age. Only, back then, I was always the only one at work who asked to have it. It made me very unpopular, which made my work life even worse because of retaliation, and I ended up having to job hop more than I planned to. Every time I got a new job, I went into it hoping it would be different this time and I would be there until I retired. But all companies were pretty much the same sweatshop as the rest, especially back then. So you’re not the first to want it, but you’re the first to have a majority, instead of one lone outlier like me, very loudly demanding it. Don’t back down, because you’re actually getting the ball rolling. There’s resistance, yes. There always will be. But keep putting the pressure on the bastards, plus pressure on politicians funding labor boards and writing labor legislation, and they’ll eventually have to cave to keep their companies fully staffed and running. The irony is that the CEOs and other suits in the executive offices, will have the revelation that paying livable salaries won’t break their banks. In fact, it will most likely increase their sales, as people will have more money to buy their f*****g products. Just make sure they don’t decide to tip the balance back their way by raising prices sky high (like they doing now, but the Treasury guys do seem to get it), and gouging people out of that extra cash. We’re all counting on you.

#46

Sorry…

Sorry…

BelleAriel Report

Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know what I think they can do with their money? Roll it up, real tight, and shove it up their entitled asses. If they won’t, I’ll be more than happy to buy a pair of those long rubber gloves veterinarians use to shove their arms up cows’ and horses’ asses, and do that job for them. Anyone want to help?

#47

Oof

Oof

BelleAriel Report

Tim
Tim
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has zero to do with capitalism, but it bashes the US, so people upvote it, apparently.

#48

When A Dystopia With Hungry Children Is Painted As A Feel Good Story

When A Dystopia With Hungry Children Is Painted As A Feel Good Story

BelleAriel Report

Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m 62. The basic school hot lunch,. that the lunch ladies in the cafeteria cooked and served, was always free, the entire time I was in public school. If you wanted extras, then you paid for them. THAT’S how it should still be! Oh, but I know the elite private school graduate m***********s in the GOP have worked hard since Reagan to chip away at school funding for the last 40 years. They could give a fat rat’s a*s if a school age child’s growth and brain development is stunted from starvation, just because their family is constantly struggling financially and can’t afford to pay for their kid to have a free hot lunch. They’ll blame the impoverished parents, making the minimum wage they have fought to keep from being raised since the 1990s, and not themselves. As always. Of course. Their consciences will always be clear, because they have NO consciences.

#49

Cause And Effect, Smoke And Mirrors

Cause And Effect, Smoke And Mirrors

BelleAriel Report

Vermontah
Vermontah
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't care what they do with it. Some have a great story. Best one I heard was "Hey buddy, can you spare a $1 to help me get my yacht out of drydock?"

#50

Freedom Should Not Mean Starving

Freedom Should Not Mean Starving

BelleAriel Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doing everything to ensure their profit and survival but never vice versa.

