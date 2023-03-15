The year 2022 produced a long and daunting list of issues associated with the economy. Inflation, rising interest rates, stock market decline... Many victims and critics of these phenomena identified them as symptoms of a systemic problem, namely the ugly side of capitalism.

The members of the subreddit 'Capitalism Sux' share what they believe to be the evidence of these dysfunctions, and whether they're calling out corporate HR or a small-time landlord, it's interesting to see how badly some aspects of modern society are messed up.