Movie Star Cast Out From Hollywood By Furious Fans After Grave Accusations Resurface Online With New Family

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The internet has a long memory, and it hasn’t completely forgiven Ansel Elgort, who has proudly been sharing intimate family moments with his partner and newborn baby.

The 32-year-old actor shared a Mother’s Day tribute to his baby mama on Sunday, May 10, and revealed her name for the first time.

But netizens couldn’t ignore the grave allegations against him from the past, saying, “Was this woman in gambling debt to marry that filthy guy and have a kid with him? Guts.”

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Highlights Ansel Elgort has proudly been sharing intimate family moments with his partner and newborn baby.

The 32-year-old actor shared a Mother’s Day tribute to his baby mama and revealed her name for the first time.

Netizens don't seem to have moved on from past allegations against him.

“Was this woman in gambling debt to marry that filthy guy and have a kid with him? Guts,” one commented online.

A part of the internet hasn’t completely forgiven Ansel Elgort

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

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Once lined up as Hollywood’s next big thing, Ansel Elgort never quite lived up to the early hype from his initial Hollywood days.

His career lost momentum, especially after a woman accused him of s*xually as*aulting her when she was a teenager.

But over the last couple of months, Ansel has been sharing a softer image online: that of a father.

Image credits: ansel

On Mother’s Day, the Baby Driver actor shared a string of cozy family snaps. And he finally introduced his partner to his 7.3 million Instagram followers.

“Happy Mother’s Day my Miona,” he wrote in the caption.

While Ansel seems to be enjoying fatherhood, some netizens couldn’t move on from the allegations that stalled his career.

The newly minted father has proudly been sharing intimate family moments with his partner and newborn baby

Image credits: ansel

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“I remember what you did,” one said, while another claimed, “Let’s not forget how he groomed a 15-year-old girl.”

“Why does she look 12?” one asked.

“Anyway, I get pissed off because I admired his work and now the image is tarnished by him being part of the team of men who are a burden to the world,” wrote another.

“I opened Instagram and discovered that I forgot to unfollow this demon,” read one comment online

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

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Others took a more supportive tone with their comments, saying, “can everyone chill? he’s happy and moved on.”

“OMGGG!!!! We Finally meet the lucky One. what a cutties family,” another said.

“Very happy for you!” wrote another. “Congratulations to you and your family!”

Image credits: ansel

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Back in 2020, Ansel was accused of s*xually as*aulting a teenage girl when he was 20 and she was 17.

“My story with Ansel Elgort,” read the title of the now-deleted tweet, shared by an X user named Gabby.

Gabby said she messaged the rising star on Snapchat when she was “just a kid and was a fan of him.”

Back in 2020, Ansel was accused of s*xually as*aulting a teenage girl when he was 20 and she was 17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel)

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Her allegations included being “s*xually as*aulted” by the actor in 2014, just “a couple days after [she] turned 17.”

Since then, she had allegedly suffered panic attacks and PTSD, and was “ready to talk about it and finally heal” in 2020.

“I just want to heal and I [want] to tell other girls who have been through the same as me, you’re not alone,” she added.

Image credits: ltsgabby

The Fault In Our Stars actor responded to the allegations and said he had a “brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship” with Gabby.

He, however, did admit he just “stopped responding to her” and apologized for having just “disappeared.”

“As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry,” the then 26-year-old actor said in his statement.

The 32-year-old actor spoke about his relationship with Gabby, saying he was “disgusted” and “deeply ashamed” of the way he acted

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“I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy,” he added.

Three other women also reportedly accused him of soliciting them via DM when they were aged 14 to 16, but the actor did not address the allegations.

A couple of years after Gabby’s allegations, Ansel and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan called it quits.

They first met while attending LaGuardia High School and dated for 10 years. Rumors about their breakup resurfaced in 2020 when Violetta deleted photos of the actor from her Instagram in the wake of Gabby’s allegations.

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Shortly after the birth of his son, Ansel spoke about becoming a father in a February post.

“Fatherhood is exhilarating, exhausting, it’s everything and more,” he wrote.

“The present feels more present and the future brighter. He wakes us up all night and yet I’ve never felt stronger during the day. He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it’s freed me to do the same,” he continued.

Image credits: ansel

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The actor said he initially thought of keeping his moments of fatherhood “sacred” and “just for [them].”

But “now I want to share this story with you as it’s the brightest happiest thing I’ve ever experienced,” he told his fans.

“I hope it brings you happiness too. So much love, Ansel,” he concluded.

Image credits: ltsgabby

The actor and first-time dad is currently filming his role as Count Hubert de Givenchy in Dinner With Audrey.

The upcoming biographical drama, directed by Abe Sylvia, will have Thomasin McKenzie playing Audrey Hepburn.

“Men’s careers are never affected by allegations, sadly,” one netizen commented online

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