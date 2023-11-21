Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Employee Gets Petty Revenge On Annoying Coworker Who Keeps Calling Them Her “Assistant”
Employee Gets Petty Revenge On Annoying Coworker Who Keeps Calling Them Her “Assistant”

They critique your input, they delegate their work, and they cut you off in meetings — they’re the colleague who acts like your boss, even though the two of you are on the same rung of the company’s hierarchy.

While many of us go through countless scenarios in our heads of how to get back at them, a few days ago, Redditor Significant-Toe3680 made a post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘ detailing how they actually pulled off one. All it took was a bit of quick thinking and timing.

Bossy colleagues make everyday life at the office unnecessarily hard

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

So this employee decided to get back at his annoying coworker

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Significant-Toe3680

As their story went viral, the original poster (OP) joined the discussion in the comments

