Employee Gets Petty Revenge On Annoying Coworker Who Keeps Calling Them Her “Assistant”

ADVERTISEMENT

They critique your input, they delegate their work, and they cut you off in meetings — they’re the colleague who acts like your boss, even though the two of you are on the same rung of the company’s hierarchy.

While many of us go through countless scenarios in our heads of how to get back at them, a few days ago, Redditor Significant-Toe3680 made a post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘ detailing how they actually pulled off one. All it took was a bit of quick thinking and timing.

Bossy colleagues make everyday life at the office unnecessarily hard

Share

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

So this employee decided to get back at his annoying coworker

Share

Share

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Share

Share

Image credits: Significant-Toe3680

As their story went viral, the original poster (OP) joined the discussion in the comments

Share

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Share