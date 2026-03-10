Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Anna Camp Finally Clears Up Her Sexuality After Confirming Age-Gap Romance
Anna Camp with partner outdoors, smiling and showing affection, highlighting her sexuality and age-gap romance revelation.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Anna Camp Finally Clears Up Her Sexuality After Confirming Age-Gap Romance

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
29

Actress Anna Camp has clarified her orientation after addressing backlash over the 18-year age gap with her partner, Jade Whipkey.

The Pitch Perfect star soft-launched her relationship with Whipkey on Instagram last May.

Camp reposted a photo from Whipkey’s Instagram Stories showing them on a dinner date and dedicated a romantic message to her.

    Highlights
    • Anna Camp publicly came out at age 43 after confirming her relationship with Jade Whipkey.
    • The couple made their red carpet debut at the 'Bride Hard' premiere and have shared social media photos together.
    • Camp defended her relationship with Whipkey after facing criticism for their 18-year age gap.

    Anna Camp has publicly addressed her orientation after going public with her girlfriend Jade Whipkey
    Anna Camp wearing yellow sunglasses and a brown jacket, playfully posing with a peace sign indoors.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    “Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing,” the actress wrote.

    The two were later photographed kissing, and in June, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp’s film Bride Hard.

    Camp, who had previously identified as queer, recently discussed another aspect of her identity in an episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, saying she was “very proud of myself for owning” her orientation at the age of 43.

    Anna Camp interacting with others outdoors, relating to topics about sexuality and age-gap romance.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    “I am a very strong person for doing it in somewhat of a spotlight with people criticizing and judging and making assumptions. I’m really proud to be bisexual,” she said.

    Camp also discussed navigating “a major evolution” in her 40s and “not being afraid of it.”

    “Sure, there are times I feel like I am taking a risk, and this is scary, and I’m doing it in a public forum. But to say, ‘No, I only get one life, and I want to be happy,’ that’s what life is all about.”

    Camp sparked online whispers when she posted a photo of a candlelit dinner with Whipkey last year

    Anna Camp smiling with partner at TikTok event, highlighting her sexuality and age-gap romance confirmation.

    Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    A TikTok video from February 2025 resurfaced around the time of her soft launch, in which the Scream 7 actress spoke about her relationship and proudly said, “I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.”

    At the time, Camp faced criticism for dating a woman 18 years younger than her, but the 43-year-old defended the relationship, saying the age gap did not affect their dynamic.

    “I’ve dated men exactly my age, and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything.”

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Anna Camp finally clearing up her sexuality amid age-gap romance news.

    Anna Camp smiling with partner, posing at event, highlighting her sexuality and age-gap romance news.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    She added that “everyone is entitled to their opinion” and wished her critics well, “especially this Pride month.”

    Camp was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

    She then married her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019.

    The Pitch Perfect star and the stylist have an 18-year age gapAnna Camp smiling with partner outdoors, showcasing affection and highlighting sexuality and age-gap romance topic.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    “You think you’ve got this idea of who you are, and that’s how your life is going to go,” she reflected on I’ve Never Said This Before.

    “And that’s happened to me several times in my life, where I thought that I knew what was happening. And it could have stopped in that way. I could have settled. I could have said, ‘No, I’m done evolving.’”

    Instead of not questioning her identity, Camp added, her goal has become “to continue to evolve and to learn.”

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Anna Camp, related to discussions on her sexuality and age-gap romance.

    Anna Camp speaking at an event, sharing insights while addressing her sexuality and age-gap romance topics.

    Anna Camp smiling and hugging a partner, highlighting her sexuality and age-gap romance confirmation.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    Last year, Camp told Cosmopolitan that she and her girlfriend, a 24-year-old stylist and writer, were “definitely surprised” by the attention they had received since posting photos and appearing in public together as a couple.

    “We’ve been a bit surprised by all of the hubbub, but there’s been a lot of support, so we’re very grateful and thankful for everybody who is supportive of us. It’s lovely,” she said in July.

    Camp previously described herself as a member of the queer communityAnna Camp smiling and embracing partner outdoors at night, highlighting her sexuality and age-gap romance.

    Image credits: jadewhipkey

    Comment by John Shreve about middle-aged actresses seeking attention during career struggles, related to Anna Camp sexuality news.

    Anna Camp with partner outdoors, sharing a tender moment, highlighting age-gap romance and sexuality clarity.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    The 43-year-old referred to her relationship with Whipkey as a “wonderful, transformative” time in her life and gushed, “We’re so happy together. I’m so thankful to have her by my side.”

    In an interview with Out magazine, Camp said the biggest obstacle she faced before coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community was “guilt for not embracing it sooner,” explaining that she had felt constrained by society and her upbringing.

    The You actress said she overcame those obstacles thanks to the support of her family and friends, as well as her connections with supportive members of the queer community.

    The 43-year-old defended her relationship with the 24-year-old, saying she’s “far more mature” than many men she had dated

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing backlash related to Anna Camp’s sexuality and age-gap romance news.

    Anna Camp smiling with partner in casual setting, illustrating age-gap romance and her sexuality clarification.

    Image credits: therealannacamp

    “I just want to share that it is never too late to evolve into your truest self,” Camp highlighted.

    “I was merely surviving, not really living. And now I finally feel like I’m becoming the real Anna, thriving and alive.”

    Camp was named on Out magazine’s annual list of prominent LGBTQ+ people.

    Anna Camp with partner smiling outdoors, highlighting age-gap romance and sexuality clarification in a casual setting.

    Image credits: jadewhipkey

    When her interview with the outlet was published in October, she dedicated an Instagram post to her inclusion in the Out100, which became flooded with congratulatory messages from fans.

    In the caption, the True Blood actress said she was “so honored to have been accepted into the queer community so warmly alongside so many other insanely talented and amazing people.”

    “Congrats, my love❤️ so proud of you,” Whipkey commented on her post.

    Camp shared that she asked Whipkey to be her Valentine during a trip to Las Vegas

    Camp gained recognition for playing Aubrey Posen in all three Pitch Perfect films.

    She also portrayed Sarah Newlin in True Blood and appeared in Mad Men, You, The Mindy Project, and Glee.

    Many fans celebrated Camp’s decision to come out at 43, writing “better late than never”
    Social media comment supporting Anna Camp as she discusses her sexuality and confirms age-gap romance.

    Comment by Shannon Dubos expressing support for Anna Camp finally clearing up her sexuality and mentioning coming out as bi.

    Comment by Darrell Smith expressing excitement about getting attention in a casual online conversation about Anna Camp sexuality.

    Comment by Tony Valenti discussing personal experiences related to sexuality in context of Anna Camp's age-gap romance news.

    Text message conversation discussing assumptions about women's bisexuality related to Anna Camp's sexuality and age-gap romance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing an actress, related to Anna Camp's sexuality and age-gap romance news.

    Comment with a user profile picture and text saying I like her last name on a social media platform.

    Comment by Dennis Michaels on relationship privacy, emphasizing it doesn’t require public recognition or adoration.

    Image showing a social media comment by Todd Simmons praising bravery related to Anna Camp’s sexuality and age-gap romance.

    Comment box with user Chris Hajian discussing seeking attention and approval from strangers on the internet, related to Anna Camp sexuality.

    Comment by Erin Bradley Boudoin on social media, humorously referencing relevance and trending topics.

    Marina Urman

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

