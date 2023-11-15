Splooting is such a serious deal that it even has different types of sploots.

So, check this out: there’s the classic sploot, whereby one leg remains under the body while the other leg kicks back; the side sploot, whereby one leg is tucked under the body while the other is kicked outward to the side; and the commonly seen full sploot, which means the animal has kicked out both of its hind extremities as if doing a full body stretch.

Corgis are said to be the ones who popularized this (among other things, wink wink), all breeds of dogs (and many species of animals) have since then joined in making splooting a thing.