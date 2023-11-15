ADVERTISEMENT

Animals do a lot of adorable things. Even if they are acting out of their true nature—yawning, blepping, booping, what have you—most folks melt at the sight and can’t fight the urge to snap a pic and share it online.

This, of course, includes splooting, an act of lying down on the floor, arms and legs (front and hind legs?) spread wide as if in a comical Wile E. Coyote falling flat pose. In fact, it’s so popular that there is an entire dedicated community behind it on Reddit called r/sploot.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

So A Few Days Ago I Caught My Cat Cooling Down His Balls Against The Laminate Floor

So A Few Days Ago I Caught My Cat Cooling Down His Balls Against The Laminate Floor Shares stats

tarikleottoman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Found On Facebook. Piglet Sploot!

Found On Facebook. Piglet Sploot! Shares stats

Treefullofmonkeys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

The Tinniest Of Paw Bean Sploots

The Tinniest Of Paw Bean Sploots Shares stats

Merch_Jesus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

So, for context, and as mentioned above, splooting is when an animal—doesn’t matter which one, really—lies down on the floor with mainly their hind legs spread outward with an optional front leg spread.

Some might refer to that as frogging, but there’s an entire Wikipedia page about it, so we’ll stick to the formal terminology. Anywho, the community was created in early 2015 and has since then drawn together a whopping 213,000 members, making it the Top 1% of Reddit.
#4

Are Bird Sploots Allowed Here?

Are Bird Sploots Allowed Here? Shares stats

killerbunnyfamily Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't stop looking! I wish I looked like a masterpiece when I 'sploot.'

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Sunset Sploot With Bonus Crossed Paws And Fancy Tail

Sunset Sploot With Bonus Crossed Paws And Fancy Tail Shares stats

xvH719jft7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

The Rare Armadillo Sploot!!

The Rare Armadillo Sploot!! Shares stats

Binyeum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

Besides being soops adorbs, splooting actually serves a very important function. Gilbertsville Veterinary Hospital points out that splooting is a type of stretch that dogs and some cats (and according to the subreddit, most animals) do that benefits their hips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Splooting is also a technique by which animals cool off on a hot day. They press their belly up against the floor absorbing its relatively low temperature. Animals do this at a younger age more often when they are more flexible, and the behavior slowly fades out of their system with time.
#7

Big Boye Sploot

Big Boye Sploot Shares stats

tubbybubbies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Like Father Like Son

Like Father Like Son Shares stats

crispknight1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

He Fell Asleep Like This. I Posted It Elsewhere Before Learning About Sploot

He Fell Asleep Like This. I Posted It Elsewhere Before Learning About Sploot Shares stats

svrsek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
sarahschmidt436 avatar
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he's drunk and couldn't quite make it into bed before passing out.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Splooting is such a serious deal that it even has different types of sploots.

So, check this out: there’s the classic sploot, whereby one leg remains under the body while the other leg kicks back; the side sploot, whereby one leg is tucked under the body while the other is kicked outward to the side; and the commonly seen full sploot, which means the animal has kicked out both of its hind extremities as if doing a full body stretch.

Corgis are said to be the ones who popularized this (among other things, wink wink), all breeds of dogs (and many species of animals) have since then joined in making splooting a thing.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

This Lil Baby Loves To Sploot!

This Lil Baby Loves To Sploot! Shares stats

aetherion_aish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Hes Throwing A Fake Fit!

Hes Throwing A Fake Fit! Shares stats

llullabyY1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Do Bun Sploots Count?

Do Bun Sploots Count? Shares stats

mr_afrolicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

A bit of a side note: as the planet is turning into a ball of fire, the temperature of which is gradually increasing until it seemingly hits infinity, animals have started displaying various signs of trying to cool off.

Besides splooting, the coolest change in animals has been shapeshifting. Since 1871, one Australian parrot species showed an increase in beak size of up to 10%, hinting at attempts to better regulate body temperature. Shrews and bats were seen doing the same, but to a smaller scale. It is important to note that these changes might not necessarily hint at climate change, and causes alarm among animal researchers.
#13

Kitchen Sploots Are His Favourite

Kitchen Sploots Are His Favourite Shares stats

lexahoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like my old doggy who we named Floppy because of this behaviour

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

My Boy Oliver

My Boy Oliver Shares stats

SomeGuyFromRI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Backwards Sploot

Backwards Sploot Shares stats

yomaishimi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Other forms of cooling off include spitting and snotting as well as pooping. The former is seen in red kangaroos and echidnas, the first of which lick their fur and it cools off as it evaporates and the second blow snot bubbles.

As for pooping, a number of birds actually soil their own legs and it functions as sweating does in humans. While various birds do it, it’s more common in birds that have longer legs, like storks and condors. This also, in turn, means that they need to drink a lot, hence why they hang out around watery environments.
#16

How My Cat Sleeps

How My Cat Sleeps Shares stats

bgandy2020 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Just Found A Pic Of Our Anywhere/Everywhere Splooter, Seamus, From This Winter!

Just Found A Pic Of Our Anywhere/Everywhere Splooter, Seamus, From This Winter! Shares stats

megantheswede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Chorizo Sploots Because He Can't Feel/Move His Back Legs And This Is Comfy For Him, But Also Because He's Just Fancy Like That

Chorizo Sploots Because He Can't Feel/Move His Back Legs And This Is Comfy For Him, But Also Because He's Just Fancy Like That Shares stats

skeev-boi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

But, back to splooting. There are other reasons why dogs, among other animals, sploot besides wanting to be cooler and stretchier. There’s also the one many assume based on the position—resting and relaxation. This often happens after an intensive walk or exercise.

Splooting can also be a sign of trust. Since the sploot position is difficult to recoil from in an unforeseen event of danger approaching, animals do it only when they feel safe. In pets, that would mean they feel comfy around you. Kinda like letting you scratch their belly.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Floating Sploot

Floating Sploot Shares stats

hasanyonereddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

How About A Hamster Sploot

How About A Hamster Sploot Shares stats

YetAnotherWeeb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Can Dogs Model For Vogue?

Can Dogs Model For Vogue? Shares stats

tomanysocks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

At least with dogs, splooting can also be a sort of tactic to get attention from you. Because furry friends tend to seek approval from their human companions, they are often conditioned into thinking that the splooting position increases their chances for pets. Which, face it, it does because who wouldn’t want to go cuddle with a splooter?!

However, it should be important to keep in mind that splooting can also be a sign of discomfort or pain. Trauma, hip dysplasia and osteoarthritis often lead to splooting as it’s a form of pain relief for them. So, be wary.
#22

Dude Just Sleeps Like This

Dude Just Sleeps Like This Shares stats

Tyindorset Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Smol Splooters

Smol Splooters Shares stats

icant-chooseone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Sleepy Sploot

Sleepy Sploot Shares stats

tinamesh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Fun fact, you’d think that the word sploot is a recent one because of its silly-sounding jumble of letters, like blep, but you’d be surprised.

You can find the word in publications from as early as 1867 with the term really picking up usage in the 1990s through the 2000s.

There is no definitive explanation as to why sploot, but there are speculations that it might have been derived from splat, hence the Wile E. Coyote bit in the beginning.
#25

Sploooooooooooot

Sploooooooooooot Shares stats

Tyindorset Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

A Very Lady-Like Sploot From Our Resident Queen

A Very Lady-Like Sploot From Our Resident Queen Shares stats

justanoptimist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Norwegian Elkhound Splootin’

Norwegian Elkhound Splootin’ Shares stats

jazzyyy44 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

And if you’ve come this far thinking splooting will get weirder as the submissions progress, you’re out of luck there. Splooting is perfectly normal and natural among animals.

If you do, however, need something weird from animals, there’s plenty of that in this Bored Panda listicle of weird pictures of animals being… well, weird or unorthodox or contrary to their nature. And everything in-between and all around it.
#28

Look Back At It

Look Back At It Shares stats

bonelessepanaphora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Baby Berner Sploot Under The Coffee Table

Baby Berner Sploot Under The Coffee Table Shares stats

Juicy_runner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

I Really Love Corgos

I Really Love Corgos Shares stats

isoesamu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

If all of this splooting is making you sploot yourself, keep your phone in hand as you can keep on scrolling on the subreddit.

But you feel like you need a change of scenery, why not leave a comment in the comment section sharing some splooting love. And be sure to hit that upvote button.
#31

What? You Like My Sploot?

What? You Like My Sploot? Shares stats

MercyEveryMorning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Not Even Sure What Sort Of Sploot This Is

Not Even Sure What Sort Of Sploot This Is Shares stats

dixie1224 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Melting sploot? Sploot liquide? Downward sploot? C'mon Pandas, help me out here.....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Apparently Hoots Also Sploot

Apparently Hoots Also Sploot Shares stats

questionhorror Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Business In The Front, Party In The Back

Business In The Front, Party In The Back Shares stats

GeneralReposti_Bot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Got Him Yesterday And He Won’t Stop Splooting

Got Him Yesterday And He Won’t Stop Splooting Shares stats

kidnamedkid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Kailo Only Sleeps In Sploot Formation

Kailo Only Sleeps In Sploot Formation Shares stats

regionkid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Dechonking Sploot

Dechonking Sploot Shares stats

ReViza1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

She Sploots

She Sploots Shares stats

mcrov718 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

So Much Sass

So Much Sass Shares stats

-grumpling Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Couch Corner Sploot

Couch Corner Sploot Shares stats

Joesdad65 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

I Think I Figured Out Why Luke’s Favorite Toy Is The Bunny

I Think I Figured Out Why Luke’s Favorite Toy Is The Bunny Shares stats

ProbablyBecauseCats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Does This Count As A Sploot?

Does This Count As A Sploot? Shares stats

katieka_boom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Derp

Derp Shares stats

theyseemescrollin98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

No One Sploots Like Gaston

No One Sploots Like Gaston Shares stats

elizabethtebazile Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Sploot

Sploot Shares stats

FrictionalMott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Elevated Racoon Sploot

Elevated Racoon Sploot Shares stats

jules_10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Splooting On Top Of His Favourite Teddy

Splooting On Top Of His Favourite Teddy Shares stats

Normal_Juggernaut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Our Office Kitten Doing A Big Sploot

Our Office Kitten Doing A Big Sploot Shares stats

oakelso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Our Little Guy Ari Doing His First Sploot In His New Home

Our Little Guy Ari Doing His First Sploot In His New Home Shares stats

Battleaxe_Macaroni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

New Bone Sploot

New Bone Sploot Shares stats

chrisimplicity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

He Sploots When He Sleep, Sploots When He Rest, Sploot Boi

He Sploots When He Sleep, Sploots When He Rest, Sploot Boi Shares stats

fibonacciseries Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Itty Bitty Sploot

Itty Bitty Sploot Shares stats

TheSurgicalOne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Somehow Thorin Could Always Look Both Comfortable And Uncomfortable At The Same Time

Somehow Thorin Could Always Look Both Comfortable And Uncomfortable At The Same Time Shares stats

flynnmaeve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

My New Puppy Has Already Mastered The Sploot!

My New Puppy Has Already Mastered The Sploot! Shares stats

emmayann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

I Think My Friends Dog Has To Most Perfect Sploot Lol

I Think My Friends Dog Has To Most Perfect Sploot Lol Shares stats

Slothie25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Was Told I Should Post This Here. Enjoy The Sploot!

I Was Told I Should Post This Here. Enjoy The Sploot! Shares stats

schmooot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

3 Way Sploots

3 Way Sploots Shares stats

kjr0702 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Dog Sitting For A Friend And This Big Bear Loves A Sploot

Dog Sitting For A Friend And This Big Bear Loves A Sploot Shares stats

Jazzauk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Dad Teaching Son How To Sploot

Dad Teaching Son How To Sploot Shares stats

goingdownthehill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Golden Retriever Sploot

Golden Retriever Sploot Shares stats

dknygirl922 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

After A Long Day At The Park

After A Long Day At The Park Shares stats

biancapooo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Confusing Sploot, But Cute Nonetheless!

Confusing Sploot, But Cute Nonetheless! Shares stats

acidticker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!